Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Summer Grilling Gear for Dad
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
The Complete Buying Guide to Panerai Watches

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Tom Brady Gets Mobile with the BRADY Run Collection

The latest lineup from the quarterback's brand features tees, shorts and more, designed to move, breathe and react to your body.

By Ben Emminger
man running in brady apparel
BRADY

With just under 1,125 career rushing yards, NFL quarterback Tom Brady is not what you picture when you think of a "mobile quarterback." But while he may be much more comfortable passing for touchdowns than sprinting for them, the seven-time Super Bowl champ still knows the value of a well-manicured run.

Related Stories
The 15 Best Running Shoes Available Right Now
Tom Brady Officially Switches Sports

To help bolster your logged miles — or to boost Brady's claim as the "fastest quarterback in the game" — his apparel company, BRADY Brand, has unveiled its latest collection aimed specifically at the running discipline. The Run Collection features a number of tees, singlets, shorts and more. Every piece is engineered for lightweight, comfortable performance, featuring visible ventilation that should keep things cool as you power through those final strides.

What's included in the BRADY Run Collection

Sticking with the technical, performance-rich foundation of previous BRADY Brand launches, the Run Collection features a short sleeve tee, long sleeve, tank, shorts, pant, socks, hat and water bottle. Lightweight, breathable mesh makes up a majority of the construction, which should provide a weightless, comfortable profile fit for the roads, the track and beyond.

Additionally, the running kit is available in multiple colorways — including Carbon, Horn, Aqua, Ink and Ground — so you can mix up your style for when you want your running getup to stand out a little more.

Where to buy the BRADY Run Collection

Starting today, the all-new running kit is available online, ranging in prices from $20–$110. While this might sound hefty for a simple tee or pair of shorts, there's something to be said about investing in quality running gear that makes the miles that much easier — and more enjoyable.

Is Tom Brady who you think of when conjuring running-focused athletes? Probably not. But, with the all-new Run Collection, hopefully you can put up some more impressive stats.

SHOP NOW

BRADY
BRADY Run Short Sleeve
bradybrand.com
$75.00
SHOP NOW
BRADY
BRADY Run Long Sleeve
bradybrand.com
$85.00
SHOP NOW
BRADY
BRADY Run Tank
bradybrand.com
$65.00
SHOP NOW
BRADY
BRADY Run Short
bradybrand.com
$75.00
SHOP NOW
BRADY
BRADY Run Pant
bradybrand.com
$110.00
SHOP NOW
BRADY
BRADY Train Sock
bradybrand.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW
BRADY
BRADY Adjustable 6 Panel Hat
bradybrand.com
$40.00
SHOP NOW
BRADY
BRADY Wordmark Water Bottle
bradybrand.com
$40.00
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
The Complete Buying Guide to Hamilton Watches
These Sunglasses Will Last a Lifetime
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This New Anti-Aging Serum Is an Incredible Value
New Balance, Streetwear's Sleeping Giant, Wakes Up
Travel and Train Anywhere with Liteboxer Go
The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy
This Is the Best Sub-$2,000 Adventure Bike
The 25 Best Engagement Gifts
The 10 Best Soft Coolers of 2022
The 15 Best Running Shoes Available Right Now