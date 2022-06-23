Tom Brady Gets Mobile with the BRADY Run Collection

With just under 1,125 career rushing yards, NFL quarterback Tom Brady is not what you picture when you think of a "mobile quarterback." But while he may be much more comfortable passing for touchdowns than sprinting for them, the seven-time Super Bowl champ still knows the value of a well-manicured run.

To help bolster your logged miles — or to boost Brady's claim as the "fastest quarterback in the game" — his apparel company, BRADY Brand, has unveiled its latest collection aimed specifically at the running discipline. The Run Collection features a number of tees, singlets, shorts and more. Every piece is engineered for lightweight, comfortable performance, featuring visible ventilation that should keep things cool as you power through those final strides.

What's included in the BRADY Run Collection

Sticking with the technical, performance-rich foundation of previous BRADY Brand launches, the Run Collection features a short sleeve tee, long sleeve, tank, shorts, pant, socks, hat and water bottle. Lightweight, breathable mesh makes up a majority of the construction, which should provide a weightless, comfortable profile fit for the roads, the track and beyond.

Additionally, the running kit is available in multiple colorways — including Carbon, Horn, Aqua, Ink and Ground — so you can mix up your style for when you want your running getup to stand out a little more.

Where to buy the BRADY Run Collection

Starting today, the all-new running kit is available online, ranging in prices from $20–$110. While this might sound hefty for a simple tee or pair of shorts, there's something to be said about investing in quality running gear that makes the miles that much easier — and more enjoyable.

Is Tom Brady who you think of when conjuring running-focused athletes? Probably not. But, with the all-new Run Collection, hopefully you can put up some more impressive stats.

BRADY BRADY Run Short Sleeve bradybrand.com $75.00 SHOP NOW

BRADY BRADY Run Long Sleeve bradybrand.com $85.00 SHOP NOW

BRADY BRADY Run Tank bradybrand.com $65.00 SHOP NOW

BRADY BRADY Run Short bradybrand.com $75.00 SHOP NOW

BRADY BRADY Run Pant bradybrand.com $110.00 SHOP NOW

BRADY BRADY Train Sock bradybrand.com $20.00 SHOP NOW

BRADY BRADY Adjustable 6 Panel Hat bradybrand.com $40.00 SHOP NOW

BRADY BRADY Wordmark Water Bottle bradybrand.com $40.00 SHOP NOW

