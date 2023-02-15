Getting out for a daily run is all about maintaining a sense of comfort and enjoyment within your steps and strides. As such, it's vital that you build your routine around well-built, quality gear — in particular, the right pair of sneakers. (A solid outfit doesn't hurt, either.)

Now, there's no shortage of running shoe types out there, but for daily jogs and miles, it's best to have a silhouette with some added cushioning, as well as some features designed to accentuate your normal footstep. For neutral runners, particularly heel strikers, the Hoka Clifton stable has been a tried and trusted profile for years, offering up a great blend of cushioning and responsiveness with some effective geometry to make every stride effortless, effective and downright fun.

As of today, loyalists have a new silhouette to add to their Clifton collection. With key upgrades across its profile designed for daily jaunts, the all-new Clifton 9 mixes innovation and consistency for a launch that's sure to disrupt your perception of what makes a worthwhile runner. Here's what you can expect from this latest model year.

The Hoka Clifton 9 Bulks Up on Comfort, Slims Down on Weight

The ninth iteration of the Hoka Clifton does look a little beefier than previous years, thanks to a 3.0-mm increase in stack height. This innovative lift kit is the result of a reimagined foam midsole that's intended to give this daily runner more responsiveness underfoot. It appears Hoka is still using a compression-molded EVA foam for this component, so the performance will need to be determined from hands-on use (don't worry, we're on it).

You'd think that the increased stack height would jack up the overall weight of the Clifton 9 silhouette — more material means more mass, right? — but surprisingly, this profile comes in lighter than 2022's Clifton 8. Hoka managed to shed two ounces from the frame for a total weight of just 8.7 ounces for a men's size nine. While it's not at marathon running shoe numbers, this lighter frame should lead to more convenient pickups and less clunkiness once your miles begin to roll into double digits.

Other updates loyalists can expect from the Hoka Clifton 9 include a stripped back upper free of overlays and hotmelts, an durabrasion rubber outsole for better longevity, a more plush heel for improved comfort and a reflective heel panel for added visibility when running in low-light conditions.

The Clifton 9 Maintains Many Loyalist-Friendly Features

While a reimagined stack height, sleeker upper and lighter frame are certain upgrades, fans of the Clifton lineup don't have to fret too much about adopting new features in their faithful daily kicks. Hoka has kept a number of components at play for this ninth iteration, including the aforementioned CMEVA foam midsole (albeit with an added touch of responsiveness), a gusseted tongue to help maintain placement, as well as an early stage meta-rocker geometry for quick, efficient heel-to-toe transitions.

Additionally, athletes can expect the same vibrant hues that have become a staple of the entire Hoka lineup. The Clifton 9 features eight distinct colorways that can easily enhance your on-road or in-gym look in no time.

Where to Buy the Hoka Clifton 9

Starting today, the Hoka Clifton 9 is available online for $145. As with other Hoka silhouettes, wide sizes are also available, allowing for more runners and athletes to enjoy this comfort-riddled, exciting new release.

As stated above, we're excited to hit the road with these latest daily sneakers. Be on the lookout for more information as we stack up more miles and determine what this new model year brings to our routes.