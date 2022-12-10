Take the Lead With the Best Marathon Running Shoes

Let's go racin'.

From starting line to finish line, you rely on your gear to make the most of your marathon experience. That means investing in apparel and footwear to keep you calm, comfortable and efficient on the race route. Marathon shoes are specially designed to help you put down your most powerful steps as you chase down those personal bests.

But with running shoe breakthroughs happening every day and technologies pushing the record books to new heights, which marathon silhouette is best? From high-octane speedsters to kicks that cater to your personal gait, we've combed through the rankings and stayed in-stride to curate this roundup of the best marathon running shoes for you. Before we toe the starting gate, however, let's break down just what makes up today's marathon shoes.

What Are Marathon Running Shoes?

To the uninitiated, running shoes might all seem the same. Dig a little deeper, though, and you'll find there are a myriad of differences between silhouettes, all designed to help you get the most out of every mile.

When it comes to race day shoes, you'll often find ultralight uppers, a responsive yet cushioned underfoot and a sole design featuring unique geometry to propel you forward more efficiently. Also, especially in today's marathon shoes, you're likely to find the presence of a carbon fiber footplate. This component is designed for maximum energy return and pop while maintaining a rigid yet ultra-lightweight base. Think of it as a diving board for your step — when you push off, you fling yourself forward further than you would from, say, the concrete edge of the pool.

When Should You Wear Marathon Running Shoes?



Outside of the obvious race day dawning, if you're interested in marathon running shoes, it helps to understand when they can be worn. First off, you want to make sure you're comfortable in your shoes before toeing the starting line. It's best to schedule one or two long-distance runs in your marathon shoes prior to race day, as well as a few tempo workouts or post-run strides to get a feel for the footwear.

Now, you might think that to get the best feel for your new sneakers, you should simply train in them, right? Well, there are multiple reasons why this wouldn't be the best strategy. Because of the more specialized geometry, your race shoes will feel slightly different from your normal pair of trainers. Running nonstop in your marathon shoes could change your natural gait, limiting your performance and squashing your times. Additionally, the foams and materials within each marathon shoe are built solely for racing, so any extended use could cause unnecessary wear and tear. If you want an analogy, think of yourself as a racecar driver. Your race day vehicle isn't your daily driver, so why should your shoes be any different?

Can You Run a Marathon in Traditional Running Shoes?

Running's one of the most popular sports because the gear requirements are so minimal, and in essence, you can run in anything. You could sign up and trot through a marathon in a pair of hunting boots if your heart desired, but would it be an enjoyable experience? Absolutely not.



While they do come at a higher price tag due to the advanced technologies and features within, marathon shoes are built with the sole purpose of racing in mind. If you're running a marathon as a one-off experience, you can get by with a well-cushioned pair of runners that are specialized to your step. If you're more serious about racing, though, you're bound to have a more worthwhile experience if you invest in the right gear for the job.

How We Tested