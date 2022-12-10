Today's Top Stories
Take the Lead With the Best Marathon Running Shoes

Put down your best splits yet with can't-miss runners from Nike, Adidas, Hoka and more.

By Ben Emminger
running shoe
Courtesy

Let's go racin'.

From starting line to finish line, you rely on your gear to make the most of your marathon experience. That means investing in apparel and footwear to keep you calm, comfortable and efficient on the race route. Marathon shoes are specially designed to help you put down your most powerful steps as you chase down those personal bests.

But with running shoe breakthroughs happening every day and technologies pushing the record books to new heights, which marathon silhouette is best? From high-octane speedsters to kicks that cater to your personal gait, we've combed through the rankings and stayed in-stride to curate this roundup of the best marathon running shoes for you. Before we toe the starting gate, however, let's break down just what makes up today's marathon shoes.

What Are Marathon Running Shoes?

To the uninitiated, running shoes might all seem the same. Dig a little deeper, though, and you'll find there are a myriad of differences between silhouettes, all designed to help you get the most out of every mile.

When it comes to race day shoes, you'll often find ultralight uppers, a responsive yet cushioned underfoot and a sole design featuring unique geometry to propel you forward more efficiently. Also, especially in today's marathon shoes, you're likely to find the presence of a carbon fiber footplate. This component is designed for maximum energy return and pop while maintaining a rigid yet ultra-lightweight base. Think of it as a diving board for your step — when you push off, you fling yourself forward further than you would from, say, the concrete edge of the pool.

When Should You Wear Marathon Running Shoes?

Outside of the obvious race day dawning, if you're interested in marathon running shoes, it helps to understand when they can be worn. First off, you want to make sure you're comfortable in your shoes before toeing the starting line. It's best to schedule one or two long-distance runs in your marathon shoes prior to race day, as well as a few tempo workouts or post-run strides to get a feel for the footwear.

Now, you might think that to get the best feel for your new sneakers, you should simply train in them, right? Well, there are multiple reasons why this wouldn't be the best strategy. Because of the more specialized geometry, your race shoes will feel slightly different from your normal pair of trainers. Running nonstop in your marathon shoes could change your natural gait, limiting your performance and squashing your times. Additionally, the foams and materials within each marathon shoe are built solely for racing, so any extended use could cause unnecessary wear and tear. If you want an analogy, think of yourself as a racecar driver. Your race day vehicle isn't your daily driver, so why should your shoes be any different?

Can You Run a Marathon in Traditional Running Shoes?

Running's one of the most popular sports because the gear requirements are so minimal, and in essence, you can run in anything. You could sign up and trot through a marathon in a pair of hunting boots if your heart desired, but would it be an enjoyable experience? Absolutely not.

While they do come at a higher price tag due to the advanced technologies and features within, marathon shoes are built with the sole purpose of racing in mind. If you're running a marathon as a one-off experience, you can get by with a well-cushioned pair of runners that are specialized to your step. If you're more serious about racing, though, you're bound to have a more worthwhile experience if you invest in the right gear for the job.

How We Tested

running shoe
Courtesy

Across various training days, I paced across various running routes to see how these marathon runners felt across my strides. Along with distance training, I also wore a number of these top-performing picks during tempo days running on a synthetic outdoor track. This allowed me to really let the shoes open up across a flat surface. I also logged one competitive race with one of the below picks, albeit at a much shorter distance than a 26.2-mile marathon.

Key highlights included how light and responsive each silhouette felt on toe-off, as well as the ride quality underfoot. I will say, my slightly supinated stride didn't cater to every shoe featured, but I was able to gather a decent understanding of each strike pattern to finalize this roundup. Now, let's lace up and get into this speed-focused guide.

BEST OVERALL MARATHON RUNNING SHOE
Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% 2
Nike
$275 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

  • Outsole features different angles of traction, great for grip throughout your entire step pattern
  • Wider forefoot and heel work seamlessly for a stable, sturdy platform

  • One of the most expensive marathon running shoes on this list
  • Thinner outsole can become worn out, especially when racing on rougher roadways

When Nike gave the world its first sub-two hour marathon thanks to the Air Zoom Alphafly Next%, the running world had its latest big bang moment. This updated silhouette carries on that race day dominance in a sleek, speedy profile. I enjoyed the boosted energy return thanks to added ZoomX foam under the Zoom Air pods in the forefoot, and felt these marathon runners had the best carbon footplate activation — I was easily able to feel and utilize the responsiveness in every fast-paced stride.

The Atomknit upper felt extremely lightweight and breathable, but I would highly recommend avoiding puddles or overcast when training. The rice paper-like upper does nothing to combat moisture, so save these for warmer weather — or hope your marathon falls under clear skies.

BEST UPGRADE MARATHON RUNNING SHOE
Saucony Endorphin Pro 3
Courtesy
$225 AT SAUCONY

  • Speedroll technology creates a well-rounded step for easier, quicker transitions
  • High-quality upper is easy to lockdown for better security

  • Narrow toe box doesn’t allow for ample splaying on toe-offs
  • Outsole is less durable than other runners, especially after extended use

The Endorphin Pro 3 was a very welcome addition to my running rotation, and it’s easy to see how this silhouette has garnered the attention of so many athletes. The S-Curve carbon plate creates a unique snap and pop, which I felt really accentuated my natural step, and the high stack height of the PWRRUNPB foam keeps every stride as cushioned as the last.

I also appreciated how easy it was to cinch down the breathable mesh upper for that locked-in feeling you want on race day. I also had no issues with the tighter toe box, but I could see how this may be an issue for athletes that want that room for more natural toe splaying. There were few shoes that came close to the top-ranking Nike, but after running in these for a few weeks, it’s much more of a toss-up than ever before.

BEST BUDGET MARATHON RUNNING SHOE
Adidas Adizero SL
Courtesy
$120 AT ADIDAS

  • LightStrike Pro foam provides premium energy return on-par with other Adidas silhouettes
  • Engineered mesh upper and padded tongue cloak your foot in plenty of comfort

  • No carbon footplate, which limits responsiveness
  • 8.6-ounce frame is light, but not as featherweight as other race-ready silhouettes

Let’s face it, marathons can get expensive between the registration fees, hotel charges (if you’re traveling to a new city) and other expenses. For some, a fresh pair of super shoes might be too high of an investment. Thankfully, Adidas has just unveiled a budget-friendly runner that’s capable of hanging with the big boys at nearly half the cost.

The Adizero SLs borrow the LightStrike Pro foam from silhouettes like the Adizero Adios Pro 3 (more on those in a bit), which provides exceptional energy return for efficient forward propulsion. Plus, the upper and tongue are very comfortable, giving you that nice mix of lockdown and coziness. While these latest runners are a tad heavier than other marathon-specific silhouettes, if you don’t want to break the bank this racing season, consider these impressive new kicks.

BEST MARATHON RUNNING SHOE FOR LONG DISTANCES
Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 Shoes
Courtesy
$250 AT ADIDAS

  • Continental rubber outsole provides excellent grip whether on the road or track
  • Lightweight frame that made pickups easy and less energy taxing

  • Lacing system can be difficult to fine-tune
  • Energyrod tech doesn't provide as much pop as other marathon runners

While Nike broke the mold, Adidas has been racking up plenty of awards as well. According to the brand, 60% of 2021 World Major Marathon wins were by athletes wearing this super shoe’s predecessor — the Adizero Adios Pro 2. The Adios Pro 3 carries on that winning notion, and I can see how this silhouette has taken so many leaderboards, thanks to the super-responsive Lightstrike Pro cushioning foam and rigid yet springy Energyrod technology. This one-two punch shined brightest at the tail end of long training days, providing exceptional cushioning and responsiveness to finish off my routes.

The Continental rubber outsole was also a more than welcome perk. Despite its smooth structure, I was easily able to find grip on multiple running surfaces — there’s a reason Continental’s tires are some of the most versatile and trusted on the market. The only caveat to this otherwise impressive sneaker is its lacing system. Finding that locked-down feel takes some finagling, but once you solve the Rubik’s cube, the fit is pristine and secure.

MOST COMFORTABLE MARATHON RUNNING SHOE
Hoka Carbon X 3
$200 AT HOKA.COM

  • Carbon plate is easy to engage for fast, responsive running
  • Premium comfort, especially in the sockliner cuff

  • Carbon plate and ProFly X Foam can begin to feel slightly rigid at longer distances
  • The sockliner fit may feel too flexible and roomy for those with narrow feet

We’ve been fans of the Carbon X 3 since its debut, and the same admiration was felt when looking through the race day lens. I thoroughly enjoyed the Meta-Rocker and carbon plate combination that created a comfortable, smooth, energetic transition. The geometry catered to my stride perfectly, and I never felt off-kilter when rounding turns. This is why when I toed the line at the Rothman Orthopaedics 8k in Philadelphia, these were my go-to kicks.

Aside from the energy boost and efficiency that comes with proper marathon shoes, you want a sneaker that’s exceptionally comfortable. After all, you’ll be wearing these kicks for 26.2 miles straight. In all my training and testing, I couldn’t find a cozier pick than these Carbon X 3s. The engineered-knit upper hugged my foot with premium comfort, and the sockliner cuff was easy on the skin, even after my miles reached double digits. While some might find the carbon plate a little rigid at longer distances, it’s hard to ignore the comfort built into this impressive racer from Hoka.

BEST ZERO DROP MARATHON RUNNING SHOE
Altra Vanish Carbon
$240 AT ALTA RUNNING

  • Sleek, breathable upper keeps your feet comfortable no matter the distance
  • Plenty of support and comfort in the midfoot

  • Waxy laces are longer than others, which can be cumbersome and difficult to cinch down
  • Wider toe box allows for too much toe splay, in my opinion

If you prefer the more natural feel of zero-drop shoes, the Vanish Carbon from Altra should definitely be on your radar. While I felt that the rockered geometry didn’t offer a true zero drop aesthetic, I still enjoyed the strides in this carbon-plated racer. The sleek silhouette gives it that fast-paced look, and I felt exceptional support, especially in the midfoot. There’s also plenty of room in the toe box to splay, which can be viewed as a positive to some (I, for one, prefer a tighter toe box in my running shoes).

As Altra’s first “super shoe,” I think this definitely hits the mark, but there are a few things to consider. For one, the laces are waxy, and it can be difficult to find that truly secure fit. Also, don’t expect these to be your go-to race day sneakers for multiple marathons. I noticed some outsole wear and tear after just 20 logged miles.

BEST CUSHIONED MARATHON RUNNING SHOE
Men's
Fresh Foam X More v4
Courtesy
$150 AT NEW BALANCE

  • Data-driven outsole aids in a more natural strike for better stability in each step
  • High stack height provides ample cushioning for long distance running

  • Non-gusseted tongue has a tendency to shift around if not locked in properly
  • Some athletes may need to size down to achieve the proper fit

26.2 miles is a hefty trip to put your feet through, so to keep your digits as comfortable as possible, it helps to have plenty of plush underfoot. The massive 34mm stack height of the Fresh Foam X More v4s from New Balance definitely bring the cushioning, creating a welcome experience that can keep you cozy well into the double digit mileage.

I enjoyed the cloud-like feel of these runners, but also appreciated the data-driven outsole. This technology from New Balance promotes a more natural footstrike, giving this silhouette some stabilizing factors as well. This can also help you cross the finish line without added aches or pains, as your form is bound to be compromised after pounding the pavement for so long. As with all New Balance sneakers, though, be sure to pay attention to sizing — some athletes may need to size down to achieve a proper fit on race day.

The Types of Running Shoes You Should Know
motivation fuels the human engine
pixdeluxeGetty Images

Learn more about the different running shoe styles to get the most out of every stride.

LEARN MORE

BEST MARATHON RUNNING SHOE FOR STRIDE RUNNERS
Asics Metaspeed Sky+
$250 AT ASICS

  • Serrated laces allow for a more secure, cinched-down feel
  • Exceptional bounce on the toe-off, truly catering to striders

  • Despite its neutral description, this shoe does tend to roll more outward for pronation correction
  • Heavier than the original Metaspeed Sky

Knowing your specific stride can help you tailor your tangibles when it comes to marathon racing. For example, stride runners tend to lengthen their stride when quickening the pace, and the Metaspeed Sky+ from Asics is specifically designed to cater to this action. The lightweight, vibrant upper works well with the energetic midsole foam for an efficient run that’s sure to impress.

The Metaspeed Sky+ also features a higher carbon plate within the midsole stack to allow for greater compression of foam during toe-off. This is definitely present, as I felt an impressive bounce when pushing off down the stretch. I did feel more of a pronounced outward role — which would be great for pronators — but all in all, this is a great upgrade to an already impressive racing family from Asics.

BEST MARATHON RUNNING SHOE FOR PUSHING THE LIMIT
Adidas Adizero Prime X Shoes
$275 AT ADIDAS

  • Profound energy return
  • Upper is one of the lightest on this list

  • Stack height is illegal according to World Athletics standards
  • Ride can be unstable, especially if you aren't as versed in racing

In the words of John Bender, “Being bad feels pretty good, huh?

With a girthy stack height of 50 millimeters, the Adizero Prime X is outlawed by World Athletics, which state a competitive running shoe’s stack height must not exceed 40 millimeters. Now, we’re not advocating the use of performance-enhancing… footwear, but these runners from Adidas definitely give that juiced feel. The upper is lightweight, almost as if there’s barely anything connecting you to the impressive sole.

Additionally, the energy return — thanks to the geometry and branded EnergyRods and EnergyBlades — definitely enhances your marathon experience. If you do opt to run in these racers, it’s best to look for unsanctioned competitions. Also, utilize the extra eyelet for a lace lock system. I felt the speed is almost too much to handle, so any added security is a must.

BEST COMPOSITE-PLATED MARATHON RUNNING SHOE
Salomon S/Lab Phantasm CF
£200 AT SALOMON

  • Composite plate offers a nice alternative to common carbon footplates
  • R.Camber geometry promotes an easier heel-to-toe transition through every step

  • Sizing can run long
  • Heavier build can make these a clunkier option, especially once you close in on the 20-mile marker

I’ll admit, seeing the Salomon brand in a list of marathon running shoes seemed odd at first. After all, Salomon is mostly known for its dominance in the trail running and outdoor category. The S/Lab Phantasms squash all hesitancies, though, thanks to a composite — not carbon — footplate that’s plenty energetic.

The race-ready red aesthetic also gives a notion of speed, and the Phantasms accentuate that with the springy Energy Surge foam and Reverse Camber sole geometry for smooth transitions. Carbon plates aren’t for everyone, so it’s nice to see Salomon catering to this audience — depending on your definition of carbon plates.

MOST COMFORTABLE MARATHON TRAINING SHOE
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2
Courtesy
$180 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

  • Plush underfoot is comfortable in a variety of distances
  • Thinner laces allow for a tighter, more locked-in aesthetic

  • Heavier than marathon-ready racers on this list
  • Revamped upper doesn't breathe as easily, especially when running in hotter conditions

As stated before, you don’t want to train for a marathon in your race-day kicks. To get the most out of your strides, it’s best to log your pre-race miles in a comfortable yet responsive pair of running shoes, then strap into your racers for competitive performance. I really enjoyed the comfort and energy return of the ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2s, thanks to the more prominent ZoomX foam and overall plush feel of every step.

While these updated running shoes from Nike can be heavier than your race-day essentials, you shouldn’t have any problem logging your miles and fine-tuning your stride for when it comes time to compete. I enjoyed the underfoot vibes at multiple paces, and when I decide to officially clock a 26.2, these will be my first choice for training.

MOST RESPONSIVE MARATHON TRAINING SHOE
Puma Deviate Nitro 2
Courtesy
$160 AT PUMA

  • Updated padded collar helps eliminate heel slips on takeoffs
  • Nitro Elite foam provides a soft landing but remains responsive enough for high-intensity sessions

  • The “max cushion” moniker can be misleading to some
  • Toe box can initially feel constrictive, but loosens up after a few wears

Marathon running isn’t always about just completing the 26.2-mile course. Because of the competition aspect, you’re bound to push your pace a little more on race day, so it helps to train for this notion from time to time. In testing, I really enjoyed the feel of the Deviate Nitro 2s from Puma, as the upgraded midsole construction provided excellent plush and bounce that catered to this uptempo training style.

The combination of Nitro and Nitro Elite foams across the sole create a nice mix of cushioning and energy return, which is ideal for trying to lay down faster times in our workouts. With that said, though, I don’t think this silhouette deserves the “max cushion” label Puma has bestowed upon this silhouette. This is definitely an excellent daily trainer, but for those really wanting that pillow-like vibe for marathon training, I’d suggest opting for the aforementioned Invincible Run Flyknit 2s.

