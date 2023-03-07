Today's Top Stories
Lululemon Just Launched the Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe — Here's What We Know

The all-new silhouette builds off the success and popularity of its predecessor with key innovations for improved fit and feel.

By Ben Emminger
lululemon blissfeel 2 shoe
Lululemon

Last year, Lululemon continued its innovative ways when the brand launched its collection of female-focused footwear, with the highlight of the bunch being the revolutionary Blissfeel silhouette. Designed with the female foot in mind, this running shoe broke the mold by giving women a sneaker focused on their unique frame, including design elements like a heel cup that diminished soft-tissue impact across the body and a midfoot plate for additional support.

Now, female runners have a new silhouette to accentuate their daily jogs and jaunts in the all-new Blissfeel 2. Combining foundational elements that separated its predecessor from the running landscape along with new features designed to improve overall fit and feel, this latest silhouette is sure to put the pep in plenty of steps this upcoming spring season. Here's everything you need to know about the new iteration.

The Blissfeel 2 Pumps Up the Fit and Feel with Key Upgrades

The biggest feature separating the all-new Blissfeel 2 from its predecessor is Lululemon's focus on fit and comfort. The refined upper across the Blissfeel 2 features a seamless frame that extends through the heel for a more cradle-like sensation in each step. A layered textile treatment is also present, allowing the shoe itself to contour to your individual foot shape more easily. This tweak is at the forefront of the brand's 2023 mission to answer the question, "How far can better-feeling shoes take you?"

In addition to the boosted fit, the Blissfeel 2 also boasts a 3D-molded midfoot panel intended to help improve stability in each stride. As a neutral running shoe by nature, this tech is a nice touch, giving more athletes the chance to lace up in these impressive kicks without concern.

According to the brand, the Blissfeel 2 is available in a wider assortment of colorways, too. The nine available hues ranging from Cloud Blue to Mink Berry, Solar Orange and beyond create more room for personalized aesthetics no matter your taste or preferred style.

a person holding lululemon blissfeel 2 shoes
Lululemon
lululemon blissfeel 2 shoe
Lululemon

The Blissfeel 2 Still Has Its Roots as a Female-Focused Running Shoe

While the upgrades are essential to any long-lasting running shoe collection, fans of the original Blissfeel shouldn't worry about losing that female-focused treatment. The brand's footwear still caters directly to women first. The Blissfeel 2 retains the tuned foam cushioning system present in the original model, a springboard for softer landings and propulsive toe-offs alike.

Where to Get the Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Running Shoes

Starting today, the latest running sneakers from Lululemon are available online and in select stores for $148, placing the Blissfeel 2s in the middle of the pack when it comes to pricing. The shoes are set to officially launch this afternoon, according to the brand.

Worth noting: there's a related innovation on the horizon for Lululemon. A new off-road silhouette, the Blissfeel Trail, is set to release later this spring. We're looking forward to getting some miles in with both profiles as the weather begins to warm, so be on the lookout for additional coverage in the coming weeks.

lululemon blissfeel 2 shoe
Lululemon

