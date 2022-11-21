Today's Top Stories
Balance Out Your Miles With the Best Neutral Running Shoes

Maintain a natural stride and log those precious miles with top picks from Brooks, Hoka, Nike and more.

By Ben Emminger
collage of running shoes
Gear Patrol

Running is one of those activities that holds no judgement. Whether you just want to get out for an evening stroll or put down your fastest mile, there's a lane for every athlete. And with the sheer number of runners on the planet, there are as many running shoes that cater to everyone's unique step and stride.

One such category of running shoes that can benefit a certain type of runner is the neutral shoe lineup. Designed for a particular strike, these runners can help you maintain a proper pace without discomfort or a drop in performance. But what makes up a neutral running shoe? Which silhouette leads the pack? We've laced up a number of balanced profiles to determine the best neutral running shoes on the market today. Before jumping into our roundup, however, let's look at how these kicks differ from other treads you'll find on the road, track or trail.

What is Neutral Running?

Every footprint is unique, and how your feet make contact with the ground can impact your comfort level, especially when running. The main point of concern when deciding between a neutral running shoe or a silhouette offering more stability is your gait, which can be described as pronated, neutral or supinated.

Runners who pronate tend to have a stride that falls inward when stepping. While every athlete typically has some pronation in their normal step, excessive pronation can lead to less comfortable situations in the arch of your foot, as well as your heel, ankle, knee and more.

Supination, on the other hand, is the term used when runners experience an outward roll in their step. Excessive supination can lead to ankle issues if not corrected with a stability shoe or other treatment. Supination is sometimes referred to as underpronation, for added clarity.

Neutral runners exhibit a more natural stride that doesn't excessively roll inward or outward. These runners can benefit from neutral running shoes, as there aren't any added stabilizing features to correct missteps. The ride is well-cushioned in key areas to promote this natural gait.

How to Tell if You Need Neutral Running Shoes

Outside of having a professional gait analysis, one of the easiest ways to determine if neutral running shoes are right for you is by looking at the tread wear on your current kicks. If you see a lot of tread missing on the inside of your shoe, then that can be a good indicator that you're overpronating. If your shoes are more worn on the outer edge, this indicates supination. Finally, a uniform wear across the sole means your stride is more neutral.

While neutral shoes aren't the most ideal for those with pronation or supination issues, there are plenty of efficient, stylish stability runners out there that can cater to your specific step. Think of it less as missing out on neutral running shoes and more of having a personalized print for your performance.

How We Tested
collage of running shoes
Ben Emminger

Over the course of a few weeks, we took to the streets and sidewalks in a handful of the following neutral running shoes, giving each silhouette its moment in the sun. We took note of the underfoot feel of each sneaker, as well as key features and comfort levels. While our normal stride tends to be more supinated, we typically lean more toward the neutral category, which granted us plenty of experience for identifying positive notes. Now, let's lace up and get going with these neutral runners for your natural stride.

BEST OVERALL NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE
Brooks Ghost 15
Courtesy
$140 AT BROOKS RUNNING

  • Updated DNA Loft v2 foam has a firmer ride than its predecessor yet still has enough rubbery bounce for a fun, comfortable ride

  • The 10.1 oz. profile can become clunky at longer distances

There’s a reason the Ghost family is one of the most popular in running, and the 15th installment carries on that tradition in hauntingly good fashion. Brooks updated the midsole to include its DNA Loft v2 foam, which we felt gave the shoe a firmer ride than its predecessor, eliminating any of the mushy feeling you might’ve found in previous models. Despite the firmness, though, the Ghost 15 still gives each step a rubbery bounce for quicker pickups that make every mile an enjoyable experience.

While we appreciated and enjoyed the ride of the Brooks Ghost 15, the shoe’s 10.1-ounce frame did begin to show its weight once mileage began to stack into the double digits. We wouldn’t recommend this for extended routes and races, but for daily training and the sporadic push day, you can’t go wrong with these all-new kicks.

BEST UPGRADE NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39
$130 AT NIKE

  • Flywire support provides plenty of lockdown security

  • Not as much pop from the Zoom Air unit when compared to previous Pegasus silhouettes

Another stalwart in the daily training subcategory, the all-new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 boasts a more lightweight upper with strategic engineered mesh in key spots for improved breathability. We really appreciated the lockdown fit thanks to the Flywire technology infused in the midfoot band, as well as the extra padding in the tongue for a comfier feel.

The Peg 39 adds one more Zoom Air unit to the build than the previous iteration, with one in the heel and one in the forefoot for a heightened sense of energy. While we didn’t notice as much return with this updated system, we still think this daily trainer is zippy enough for any running routine.

BEST BUDGET NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE
Reebok Floatride Energy 3
$110 AT REEBOK

  • Lightweight, responsive profile that's great for tempo days

  • Not as breathable as others on this list

If there’s one shoe that surprised us the most during testing, it’s the Floatride Energy 3 from Reebok. We’ve trained in a handful of Reebok kicks, but never considered them for running disciplines — outside of the occasional sprint or agility session. The Floatride Energy Foam gave us plenty of responsive pop in a lightweight profile, making these our go-to’s for any uptempo training.

The carbon rubber outsole was also a welcome touch, as its abrasion resistance and boosted traction were great on paved trails and graveled side streets. While some added mesh in the upper would help keep these hot kicks a little cooler — be ready to sweat — these affordable neutral running shoes are more than capable of taking on your next route.

BEST NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE FOR BEGINNERS
Saucony Ride 15
$140 AT SAUCONY

  • Simple, no-frills design that's a great introductory silhouette

  • More exposed foam could lead to durability issues down the road

The latest iteration of the Ride stable from Saucony maintains a simple silhouette but could definitely be considered a sleeper. The mesh upper hugs your foot for a secure yet comfortable feel, while the PWRRUN midsole gives the Ride 15 a more balanced base for added stability.

The footbed insert also features PWRRUN+ foam for a soft yet responsive boost of energy. If you’re looking for a good daily trainer to get your love affair with running started, Saucony’s Ride 15 provides all the neutral support you need without any unnecessary bells and whistles.

BEST NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE FOR HEEL STRIKERS
Hoka Clifton 8
$140 AT HOKA.COM

  • Plenty of cushioning for a comfortable stride

  • Not as versatile as others on this list

A fan favorite among Hoka loyalists, the Clifton 8 features plenty of comfortable support that’s become synonymous with the brand. Soft and light, these neutral runners have even earned themselves a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association. When testing, we often admired the performance of the extended heel crash pad and early stage meta-rocker, which allowed for comfortable heel strikes and seamless transitions.

We’d recommend the Clifton 8s for daily training or recovery sessions, but these impressive kicks are not the best choice for more specialized disciplines. Keep these in mind when training for race day, and when it comes time to toe the starting line, opt for more PR-capable sneakers.

MOST STYLISH NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE
Adidas Ultraboost 22
Now 30% off
$133 AT ADIDAS

  • Revised strobel lasting allows for better sole expansion and comfort

  • 10mm drop can make for a clunkier running experience

If you enjoy running with some added zest of style, why not run in a pair of kicks that’s both functional and fashionable? The Ultraboost 22s leave no detail unaccounted for, providing a stylish silhouette in a wide variety of colorways. As far as function goes, we typically chose these neutral runners for less intense training, finding comfort in the squishy response of the BOOST capsules and revamped strobel lasting.

We do recommend, however, to be wary of more intense training circuits in these eye-catching neutral runners. While great for shorter runs or slower paces, the 10mm drop was a little cumbersome, especially on longer treks.

BEST ZERO-DROP NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE
Altra Torin 6
Courtesy
$150 AT ALTA RUNNING

  • Molded heel collar keeps your foot in-place for added security in every step

  • Upper can begin to heat up over time

For those wanting to pair their neutral footstrike with a zero-drop silhouette, look no further than the Torin 6 from Altra. We like the included Footpod Technology across the outsole that encourages natural underfoot movement, and the Footshape comfort allows for easier toe splaying for a cozier ride.

There’s also improved foot security with the Torin 6 thanks to a molded heel collar that keeps everything in place, so there’s no need to extensively tighten down your laces for a super locked-in vibe. While the upper can begin to get a little toasty, especially when upping your mileage total, these zero-drop beauties can be the perfect addition to your neutral step for prime takeoffs and more.

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE
Saucony Kinvara 13
Courtesy
$120 AT SAUCONY

  • Lightweight profile is much easier for pickups, making this a great pick for faster training days

  • Midsole is firmer than other sneakers, but doesn’t provide as much snap or energy return

At 7.2 ounces, this neutral runner from Saucony is even lighter than some of our favorite marathon shoes. The result? Buttery smooth pickups that don’t leave you tired or drained at longer distances. PWRRUN cushioning in the midsole also gives the Kinvara 13 some responsiveness, but we felt the return wasn’t as pronounced as other running shoes out there.

The Kinvara 13 also boasts a redesigned single-layer mesh upper that enhances fit and breathability over its previous versions. For those wanting a featherweight feel that’s great for tempo and distance days alike, lace up in these impressive neutral kicks from Saucony.

BEST NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE FOR DAILY TRAINING
New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v12
$135 AT NEW BALANCE

  • Exceptional grip thanks to a blown rubber outsole

  • Roomier toe box, requiring us to cinch down for optimal security

Many neutral running shoes can fall under the “daily trainer” moniker, but in our opinion, the Fresh Foam X 880v12s hold the crown when it comes to everyday running shoes. The Fresh Foam midsole delivered more than enough soft comfort, making every mile float by with ease. Additionally, the blown rubber outsole provided a durable, grippy base that kept us motivated and on course, even on looser trails.

The Jacquard mesh upper was breathable and provided ample support in the midfoot, the toe box did feel roomier than other neutral runners. While this could be less of an issue for wider-footed athletes, our narrower digits had a little too much room to play with. Still, these trainers from New Balance are a top pick for anyone looking for downright impressive dailies.

BEST NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE FOR DISTANCE TRAINING
Asics Gel-Nimbus 24
Courtesy
Now 25% off
$120 AT ASICS

  • Cushioning and drop blend well for a neutral step that’s efficient across multiple distances

  • More stylish picks available that can translate to daily, non-training wear

We named the Gel-Nimbus 24s one of the most versatile cushioned running shoes, but the smooth strides and soft landings offered up by this Asics silhouette also lend themselves to the neutral category, too. We really admired the flexibility and comfort baked into these runners, particularly on long distance runs that lasted 10+ miles. The fit of the jacquard mesh upper, as well as the stretchy gusseted tongue, is spot on as well.

While this can be an excellent neutral running shoe for a variety of distances and paces, the one area where this shoe falls flat is in daily wear. There’s not a lot of style across the performance-ready frame, so it might be best to keep these for your running routes instead of just running errands.

BEST NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE FOR TEMPO TRAINING
On Cloudflow
$140 AT ON RUNNING

  • Speedboard unit loads effortlessly for fast-paced, responsive strides

  • Laces have a tendency to loosen mid-run, especially at longer distances

Running can be enjoyable at any pace, but there’s something exhilarating about going fast. If you have a particular need for speed, the Cloudflow from On Running should definitely be on your radar. The CloudTec design and Helion superfoam keep this explosive neutral runner at a featherweight profile, while the Speedboard unit gives plenty of energy return for ramping up the pace.

We loved the springy, responsive feel of every step in the Cloudflow, while the locked-in heel and roomy toe box gave us that secure fit with room to splay for those explosive toe-offs. Just be ready to put on the brakes from time to time, as the laces were prone to coming undone when we pushed these runners to their limit.

BEST NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE FOR RACE DAY
Asics Metaspeed Sky+
Courtesy
$250 AT ASICS

  • Energy return upon toe-off caters particularly to stride runners

  • Higher carbon plate within the midsole stack can force outward rolling at times

Built more as a stride shoe for those that take longer strides when ramping up their pace, the Metaspeed Sky+ can be an exceptional sneaker to toe the line on race day. A higher carbon plate within the midsole stack allows the foam to compress more during toe-offs, catering to that extended stride without sacrificing snap. Additionally, the serrated laces easily lock in when knotted, so you know you’re ready to take on your fastest paces yet.

The one thing to note about the carbon plate placement, however, is that when you’re not in race mode and jogging along at slower speeds, the increased foam can compromise your normal step. We noticed some outward rolling when we weren’t able to fully compress the foam, which is why we recommend these for solely race day when your strides will have a little more emphasis behind them.

