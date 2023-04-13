Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . As men age, their testosterone levels will drop. It\u2019s unfortunate but also impossible to avoid. Luckily, you\u2019re not alone. It\u2019s estimated that up to 66 million men in the United States have low testosterone, and that number is still growing. Now, reports have even shown that testosterone levels are decreasing in men more than one percent every single year. Enter Wellcore. Their team has created the best at-home hormone optimization program on the planet, which makes it easy for you to test your hormone levels and then administer premium single-sourced testosterone \u2013 all from the comfort of your home. The Backstory Wellcore: Hormone Optimization for the Everyman Wellcore proudly calls itself \u2018a pioneer in health optimization.\u2019 The team\u2019s ground-breaking approaches to personalized optimization help clients discover the best versions of themselves and enjoy healthier, more satisfying lifestyles. Wellcore spent over a year-and-a-half developing a hormone optimization program that\u2019s suitable for every guy. It\u2019s a scientifically validated program, meaning Wellcore leveraged key data and learnings from over 120 scientific studies while creating it. Does it work? Apparently really well. It\u2019s hard to ignore the results. Users of the program report 36 percent improvement in motivation, 56 percent increase in energy, 36 percent improvement in mood, 49 percent increase in stamina, and a 29 percent improvement in well-being. The Gist So How Does At-Home \u2018Testosterone Optimization\u2019 Work? It\u2019s simple really, and begins with the Wellcore At-Home Assessment Kit . Once it arrives at your door, you use the kit to easily and painlessly collect your blood. The Wellcore At-Home Assessment Kit also includes lab work. So once you ship your sample back (free shipping), a clinical team will analyze 22 different biomarkers, including testosterone. You\u2019ll then schedule a video call with a clinician who will review your results. Assuming you\u2019re a candidate for hormone optimization, Wellcore will then ship you your first three months worth of supplies. What\u2019s really game changing about the Wellcore program is how you give yourself the testosterone. You administer your injections at home painlessly using a revolutionary device called an Autoject, which injects the testosterone for you. Easy. Simple. No fuss. All this for one simple flat fee. So what are you waiting for? Find out what makes Wellcore the most comprehensive at-home tele-medicine hormone optimization program today. Our POV Why Not Get Tested Today? Testosterone is the most important hormone for men as they age. It influences organ function, metabolism, body temperature, hunger, thirst, sexual reproduction, motivation, mood and cognition. It\u2019s also been found to help improve strength, muscle mass, fat loss and bone density in some users, as well as libido, mood, blood sugar and overall energy and confidence. Most men who have aged beyond their 20\u2019s will begin to realize that their health and wellness is not where it used to be. In fact, it\u2019s estimated that up to 40 percent of all men in the United States have low testosterone. Now, Wellcore makes it easy for men of any age to extend their health, strength and intellect. Plus, for a limited time, our fans can use coupon code GEARVIP to get the Wellcore At-Home Assessment Kit for only $19. So why wait? Are you one of the millions of men who are facing this problem? You need to get tested and find out. Price: $19 ($180 off for Gear Patrol readers) SHOP NOW