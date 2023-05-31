I used to be a runner. At least, that's how I viewed myself — back then, as a runner, and then more recently, as a former one. For the better part of the twenty-teens, I'd strap on my running shoes at least three times a week and knock out anywhere from three to eight miles. It wasn't just the need to stay healthy that drove me; it was the bliss of speed, the charge of power, the breeze lapping at my face and the warm ache that settled through my legs. I loved running enough to do stupid things like, say, run a marathon without training — fueled only by enthusiasm and overconfidence.

But life moves on, times change, and old habits wind up being supplanted by new ones. After a move from Brooklyn to a part of Manhattan distinctly lacking in sizable parks (especially now since the East River Park long used and beloved by runners has been hacked up for renovations — thanks, de Blasio), I found myself hitting the gym's cardio machines on a regular basis all year long instead of pounding the pavement in the warmer months.

But after years of being stuck in the gym, toggling between channels on the elliptical for my regularly scheduled workout ... I've started to rediscover the joy of running. I'm thinking of myself as a runner again. And to be quite frank, it's almost entirely thanks to

Nike Run Club: What We Think

Nike's Run Club might seem like a gimmick at first — who needs an app to run? But after testing it out, I'm pleased (and a little surprised, even) to say that it's an excellent exercise companion — one that truly can unlock (or re-open) an enthusiasm for the sport. And since it's free, well, there's zero reason not to at least give it a try if you have any interest in running.

Will Sabel Courtney

Nike Run Club's killer app: Coaches like Coach Bennett

Nike's running app offers a variety of guided runs, ranging from the easiest sort of pace imaginable to heavy-duty hauling of ass. But in my case, the magic in the sauce comes down not just to the program, but the person behind the guidance: .

You’ll quickly grow to like this man. Will Sabel Courtney

I first encountered Coach Bennett during a Camp Nike event in upstate New York, where he revealed himself to be a man with both the perpetually upbeat attitude and the mustache of Ted Lasso. Years of school sports had left me cynical about what a coach could actually do for me as an athlete; I'd never responded well to the barking of orders, quasi-bullying or attempts to motivate through demeaning and anger. It took working with Coach B, as he's affectionately called at Nike, to realize that it wasn't coaching I didn't respond well to — it was bad coaching.



Coach Bennett (in green hat) warms up Camp Nike attendees before a run. Will Sabel Courtney

Coach Bennett, as you might be catching on to by now, is very much not a bad coach. He dispenses inspiration concisely and motivates politely, remarkably without falling into platitudes or bromides. His coaching is always upbeat. "What's the difference between running and walking? It's flight. Little bits of flight," he says to me. (Even when he's speaking to a group, Coach Bennett has a way of making you feel as though he's speaking directly to you.)

On matters of speed and effort, he's kind and smart in equal doses. "Easy is an effort, it's not a pace," he says. He stresses taking one's time, not letting one's running reach exceed their grasp. "The cowardly thing to do is to beat yourself up," he says. There's always a next run to come: "Every finish line is a starting line in disguise."

Coach Bennett's app-based trainings bring the exact same sort of wisdom, positivity and motivation that the man himself delivers in person. Using his guided runs, I've already started pushing myself a bit harder than I normally would have, in ways that I hadn't done in the past — working interval training into the mix, for example. I never felt inspired to try such methods before, but the app-based training's gentle nudge and Coach B's genial style pushed me to give it a try.

Of course, if Coach Bennett somehow isn't your cup of tea, the app also offers plenty of guided runs virtually led by other Nike coaches with their own styles — each of which can also lead you on any number of fitness journeys. Think of it as a variety of choose-your-own-adventure books...but, y'know, for running.

In case you doubted me about the Ted Lasso thing, here’s Coach Bennett literally talking about the word "BELIEVE" while holding it up on a sign. Will Sabel Courtney

The app is well-designed and easy to use

No matter what metrics it tracks or features it offers, any fitness app — really, any app at all — is ultimately only worth a damn if you like using it. Luckily, Nike didn't cheap out on development; the Nike Run Club app works like a charm.

The app boasts a streamlined, intuitive user interface that makes kicking off runs fairly easy, breaking your options down in a variety of ways — by coach, by type, by length, and so forth. The app also offers the ability to set up training plans for a wide variety of cardio challenges, from simply getting started running over the course of a month to training for a full-blown marathon. You can add friends to a virtual crew, enabling you to virtually train together — or use the And, of course, it tracks your runs, so you can keep track of the routes you've taken, the miles logged and the paces set.

Starting a run is as easy as tapping the big yellow button — well, tapping it twice. The first tap downloads the file, the second starts the run. Will Sabel Courtney

Nike Run Plus plays well with other platforms and devices, too. It syncs seamlessly up with your Spotify or Apple Music accounts, so you can keep listening to whatever tunes you like as the running coaches guide you through your exercises; the music's volume fades up and down seamlessly depending on whether you're being coached at any given moment. (That said, I did find the app forces me to re-sync it with my Spotify account every time I start a run, creating a momentary pain point.) It also works very well with your Apple Watch, should you happen to be rocking such a device on your wrist, displaying key metrics without extraneous information to help you concentrate.

Nike Run Club is free

There are plenty of apps out there that are aimed at tracking health and helping improve fitness; some are free, some are cheap, and some are surprisingly pricey. Nike's app falls into the first category — no cost to buy, no subscription fee — making the barrier to entry extremely low.

Of course, a cynic might argue that by getting you more into running, you'll burn through sneakers and other running gear more quickly — and by creating a positive association with the Swoosh, it makes you more likely to choose their running shoes and other jogging / fitness gear over competitors when it comes time to replace those worn-out pieces. Consider the app offers, among its many features, the ability to tag your shoes, track their wear and tear and tell you when to replace them — and considering my personal predilection for wearing shoes until you can see through the soles — I'll admit that rings a little true. Still — at the end of the day, any product that helps you perform better and enjoy life more is a worthwhile thing, and the Nike Run Club app certainly checks that box.