Running isn't always about speed. Sometimes, a smooth cruise through the neighborhood is rewarding enough. But just like you wouldn't pick a sports car to haul your groceries, you wouldn't want to gently jog around the block in a pair of race-ready marathon shoes.

Enter cushioned running shoes: the family SUV of running footwear.

With loads of plush comfort that rivals the coziest mattresses, these silhouettes can be a great option for those wanting a less strenuous running experience. It's not about how fast you get to the finish line with cushioned running shoes, but how enjoyable the ride was.

As is the case with most running shoe categories, though, there's plenty of options to choose from — and all those brands, stack heights, foam compositions and geometries can make finding the right pair for your stride a bit of a headache. Thankfully, though, I've been steadily strolling through the gambit of well-to-do cushioned cruisers to give you insight into which silhouettes are worth your hard-earned cash.

How We Tested

I've been a sucker for max-cushioned running shoes for a while now, and as such, have had plenty of experience with a number of the below picks. Across various distances and paces, I examined each silhouette's performance perks as they related to my typical training needs. Outsoles were tested through both clear and inclement weather, too, to get a feel (pun intended) for how grippy the design remained when striding atop wet pavement or muddied pathways.

Of course, the upper construction and lockdown was also analyzed for each pick, as what's the point of a comfortable underfoot if the top of your feet are cramped or compromised? Lastly, I understand that every athlete has a unique personality and taste, so available colorways and designs were also looked at for each profile to ensure the sneakers would be fitting for a slew of different aesthetics and wardrobes.

Our Top Picks

Nike Invincible 3

Nike Invincible 3
Firmness underfoot allows for better transitions than previous iterations Longer opening can lead to heel slip

Weight: 10.6 oz.

10.6 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 9mm

The Invincible 3’s predecessor earned a lot of fans for its plush underfoot and clean aesthetics, and I’m happy to report that the performance lives on in this latest Nike iteration. I actually prefer the Invincible 3s for running, as there’s a bit more firmness to the ZoomX foam midsole that allows for easier toe-offs and transitions. In previous models, there was a slight squishiness that left you searching for ground contact at times. I also appreciate the upgraded upper design that keeps those sleek lines without feeling too cumbersome or blanket-like across the foot (read, doesn't heat up as much).

The one thing I recommend, though, is that you brush up on your heel lock lacing skills when purchasing this plush cruiser. The opening is uniquely long, which can allow your foot and ankle to move freely back and forth at times. Securing the heel with this simple lacing style quickly eliminates this issue, but you’ll need to learn how to tie it if you want to soak up all this Nike comfort.

Hoka Bondi 8

Hoka Bondi 8
Redesigned heel geometry helps influence softer landings and smooth transitions Medial and lateral sides can feel tight for some, but wide sizing is available

Weight: 10.80 oz.

10.80 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 4mm

The Bondi lineup from Hoka is another great pick for athletes wanting a cruising companion for their weekly mileage. Boosted by its impressive slab of ultralight resilient foam, there’s plenty of comfort to be had across this silhouette. I also appreciate the extended heel geometry, which helps improve balance and shock absorption through your heel strike as it smoothly rolls through your transitions with ease.

The engineered mesh upper is also a perk, as the material allows for ample breathability on warm training days and is resilient enough to withstand a few minor storms, of which I unhappily had the pleasure of jogging through during a few weekend excursions. I’ll also say that the Bondi 8 runs true to size, but the profile is sort of deceiving. Despite the wider base, you actually sit more narrow atop the midsole. This can lead to a little snugness at the sides of your foot, so if you prefer a little more space or foresee this as an issue, it may be best to opt for Hoka’s available wide sizing profiles.

Saucony Triumph 20

Saucony Triumph 20
Soft, plush cushioning promotes slower paces in a good way Short laces can be a hassle to double knot or tighten

Weight: 9.7 oz.

9.7 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10mm

You’re not going to break any land-speed records with this Saucony sneaker, but that’s a good thing. Pacing atop the Triumph 20 is a great way to get a recovery run in. It’s quick to find its optimal cruising speed, at which you unlock a pile of comfort and coziness from the PWRRUN+ foam midsole. I tried to rev up the RPMs with this profile, but there wasn’t a lot of responsiveness and ultimately decided to keep my jogging to strolling pace for better enjoyment.

The updated geometry also gives this sneaker a rocker feel, which I prefer for max-cushioned cruisers as it effortlessly rolls you from heel strike to toe-off. The only thing I’d really change about this silhouette is the laces — they’re simply too short. Yes, I tried to cinch the lattice down more to give my top knot more material, but this can lead to unwanted, unnecessary pressure across the top of your foot. If you have a spare pair of laces lying around, it may be ideal to swap them out for better convenience pre-run.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12
Natural flex zones allow for excellent ground contact in every stride Sizing is off, so athletes may need to purchase a half-size down

Weight: 10.3 oz.

10.3 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 8mm

If you want that cushiony vibe all day, every day, these sleek and stylish New Balance runners are for you. The Hypoknit upper provides a streamlined profile across your foot and features a stretchy construction for that sock-like fit. The Fresh Foam X 1080v12s also feature excellent cushioning, which is further enhanced by the natural flex zones. In each step, I certainly felt the cozy support, but also found a unique sense of connection with the road underneath — a definite perk in the world of max-cushioned running shoes.

The seamless transitions made this a very fun shoe to run in, too, but that’s only because my sizing was correct. Many athletes have stated that this silhouette runs a half size too big, so be sure to order accordingly before adding this stylish, efficient running shoe to your daily training wardrobe.

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka Clifton 9
Plush compression-molded EVA foam helps absorb impact, ideal for taking things slow Roomier toe box could lead to unwanted space for narrow-footed athletes

Weight: 8.7 oz.

8.7 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 5mm

This Hoka silhouette earns its spot on this list for being a damn fine recovery day pick, but don’t let that moniker fool you. The Clifton 9 is plenty capable of supporting your daily jaunts or faster paces, too — but in testing, I felt the profile shined brightest on days where slow was the goal and motivation was depleted. This is due to the plush underfoot feel of the compression-molded EVA foam, as well as the early-stage Meta Rocker geometry that takes all the thinking out of your running equation.

Additionally, the breathable engineered knit upper is cool and comfortable, which is great when the last thing you want to do is sweat up your socks through a recovery run. I also have no qualms with the Durabrasion rubber outsole, which looks to be durable enough for routine training sessions. While some may want a more snug fit at the toe box, I actually enjoy the space as it allows for more natural toe splaying when paces aren’t looking to break the sound barrier.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 25

Asics Gel-Nimbus 25
FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning and PurGEL Technology give every step an ideal bed of plushness Upper can run hot if training under sun-soaked skies

Weight: 10.5 oz.

10.5 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 8mm

When you run atop a well-cushioned sneaker, odds are you’ll want to enjoy that plushness for as long as possible. In these high-mileage scenarios, I often turn to the new Gel-Nimbus 25 from Asics. Whether just enjoying the road or training for a marathon, I’ve enjoyed how well the FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning and PureGEL Technology perform once routes start to lengthen. There’s also a great sense of breathability and support thanks to the soft knit upper, although this material can have a tendency to run hot at times.

The weight of the Gel-Nimbus 25 is also very comparable to other max-cushioned trainers, which is great for when you’re eyeing down a double-digit mileage total. Pickups aren’t a strenuous ordeal, and the 8mm heel-to-toe drop is perfect for keeping your momentum moving forward toward the finish line. If you fancy a more comfortable experience as you roll into extended workouts, consider these sleek, stylish kicks from Asics.

On Cloudsurfer

On Cloudsurfer
Snappy toe-offs thanks to the CloudTec Phase midsole technology Those with pronation issues could experience an unbalanced ride

Weight: 8.64 oz.

8.64 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10mm

This all-new silhouette from On doesn’t look like the brand’s previous offerings, yet the redesign has led to an impeccable platform for speedy, plush training. The Cloudsurfer employs what’s known as CloudTec Phase technology, where On’s signature midsole "cloud" cutouts collapse like dominoes upon landings. This creates a simple, smooth transition from heel-to-toe, and a snappy toe-off that practically flings you forward. In testing, I also appreciated how lightweight the shoe felt on foot, which further aligns to its classification as a worthy tempo trainer.

The redesigned midsole geometry and function can be a unique sensation for those with pronation issues, however. The domino effect is designed to go forward only with little room for uneven weight distribution. This means that landing on the inside of your foot could place some excess spring that flings your feet off their normal plane. While I didn’t experience this in training, I could see where some may favor a more traditional midsole build.

New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4

New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4
Data-driven outsole helps accentuate a more natural footstrike for improved stability Non-gusseted tongue can shift around at times

Weight: 10.4 oz.

10.4 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 4mm

Most cushioned running shoes have so much emphasis on the plush that they don’t leave enough room in the profile to accommodate stabilizing features like guide rails. Well, New Balance has found a way to keep your strides natural and well-cushioned in the Fresh Foam X More v4s. I’ve enjoyed running atop the data-driven outsole that breaks up cushioned zones and flex zones to give each step that more natural ride. I also appreciate the high stack height, which lends itself to smooth transitions from starting line to finish line.

Like other New Balance silhouettes, though, runners may feel this shoe has too much room inside. You may want to consider sizing down to achieve that ideal fit, especially if you have narrow feet. Plus, the tongue is not gusseted, which leaves room for some rearranging when in motion. It’s not the most ideal thing to have to readjust, especially when in the throws of a race.

Other Good Options

Altra Via Olympus

Altra Via Olympus
Thick rubber outsole boosts grip and overall durability Not as soft underfoot as others in this roundup

Weight: 11.0 oz.

11.0 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 0mm

Admittedly, when thinking of max-cushioned running shoes, you’re probably not conjuring up images of minimalist-minded barefoot shoes. Well, this sleek silhouette from Altra does carry a 33mm stack height, yet still retains that zero-drop nature to help with the natural movement of the foot throughout your stride. I also admire the rocker geometry of the Via Olympus as it makes for smooth transitions and more effective toe-offs.

The outsole across this profile also performed well in multiple conditions, including across rain-soaked sidewalks. Despite the large patch of cushioning underfoot, however, don’t expect to reap all that pillow-like quality with this sneaker. According to the brand, the Via Olympus is designed to provide a responsive ride no matter the distance, which means there’s a heightened sense of firmness to achieve that snappy toe-off. If you’re looking for a more cozy kick, this may not be your best bet for those slower recovery days.

Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20

Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20
Premium comfort across the StealthFit collar DNA Loft v3 cushioning does take a little while to break in

Weight: 9.4 oz.

9.4 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10mm

Cushioned sneakers can also be excellent picks for those that take their mileage at a leisurely pace. I enjoy my daily steps with the Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20s because, outside of the sleek colorways, there’s an abundance of comfort across the StealthFit collar. The sock-like fit cradles your ankle without being too snug, and also lends itself to easier entry and exit. Admittedly, though, if you do opt to run in these kicks, you may want to pair the collar to a higher pair of socks to prevent heel slippage.

Underfoot, the nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 midsole has a lightweight, cozy ride that’s well-cushioned for a variety of distances. While there is a little break-in to be had with this material, once the shoe opens up, it’s hard to find a time where you don’t want to have these kicks laced up.

On Cloudmonster

On Cloudmonster
Easy, simple transitions thanks to the rocker geometry and lightweight Helion foam construction Rocks and debris can easily become stuck within the Cloud elements

Weight: 9.7 oz.

9.7 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 6mm

If subtlety is more your style, these are not the kicks for you. Thanks to a sky-high stack height and exaggerated Cloud elements across the build, The On Cloudmonsters are easily one of the most intriguing cushioned runners in this roundup. Despite all this added girth across the profile, I found the 9.7-ounce frame to be surprisingly lightweight during training. There’s also a lot to like about the rocker geometry, as transitioning from heel strike to toe-off was a mere afterthought, regardless of my given pace.

With that said, though, I wouldn’t recommend this for athletes that favor graveled pathways or trails. The Cloud elements might bring loads of pillow-like comfort to your strides, but the open design leaves more room than not for errant rocks and debris to get stuck along the way. These workout hitchhikers might sound like a minor inconvenience, until a jutting piece of gravel throws off your landing to the point of discomfort.

Adidas Ultraboost Light

Adidas Ultraboost Light
Sleek stylings and comfortable Light Boost cushioning are versatile enough for non-training days Heightened cost does not lend itself to heightened running performance

Weight: 10.5 oz.

10.5 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10mm

With these sleek and stylish Adidas icons, you don’t need to reserve that well-cushioned aesthetic for just your training days. The Ultraboost Light packs in plenty of Light Boost technology underfoot to keep that plush vibe going whether chasing down your daily mileage or strolling through town completing errands. Additionally, in true Ultraboost fashion, there’s a slew of available colorways to help you find the perfect hue for your personality.

From a running perspective, however, I wish this silhouette performed a little better for the cost. While I like how the brand acknowledged one of the Ultraboost’s biggest negatives with this silhouette by cutting some weight from the chassis, this sneaker is still a little on the heavier side and can easily begin to clunk up your strides during workouts. For nearly $200, I’d expect a little more on-road efficiency, but in relation to this silhouette’s versatile nature as a go-to athleisure sneaker, I guess the cost is warranted.

Brooks Caldera 6

Brooks Caldera 6
Pickups are easy thanks to the nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 midsole technology Outsole easily picks up mud and muck, which can lead to caking over time

Weight: 11 oz.

11 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 6mm

Brooks isn’t hiding the Caldera 6’s goal of max on-trail cushioning with these sneakers. Featuring a meaty slice of foam underfoot and a 6mm heel-to-toe-drop, these trail runners are fantastic for bringing that cozy vibe to the great outdoors. While the Caldera 6s are listed as weighing 11 ounces, running in these was a lighter experience than expected. This is definitely credited to Brooks’s nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 foam providing a featherweight feel with notes of responsiveness and durability. The lightweight build was also a blessing on some particularly long and hill-filled runs — my post-workout fatigue was more the result of the terrain than the sneakers themselves.

I also enjoyed the grip from the TrailTack rubber outsole, but wouldn’t advise running in extra muddy conditions with the Caldera 6s. While you can generate enough traction underfoot, the lugs have a tendency to hold onto the muck post-toe-off. This can lead to some slippery steps down the pathway if you’re not careful (along with some debris across your car or apartment floor if not cared for post-training).

Under Armour UA HOVR Phantom 3

Under Armour UA HOVR Phantom 3
UA HOVR cushioning is evenly distributed across the midsole for added impact resistance Sockliner fit can become uncomfortable across the toes during extended wear

Weight: 11.1 oz.

11.1 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 9mm

If your normal running environment is indoors rather than outdoors, I recommend the all-new UA HOVR Phantom 3s from Under Armour. A secure heel counter and full rubber outsole fits well atop any treadmill belt, and the updated HOVR midsole technology provides just the right amount of coziness and responsiveness. I really favored these sneakers when mixing my normal strength training regimen with some treadmill runs, as these kicks were more than capable of seamlessly transitioning without a change of pace.

I also appreciated the sock-like fit of knit collar and IntelliKnit upper, which provided exceptional stretch and breathability. I will say, however, that the stretch was a little constrictive at the toes during my first few experiences with the sneaker, particularly during longer training sessions. Gradually, though, the fabric began to loosen as the silhouette became accustomed to my foot shape.

What Are Cushioned Running Shoes?

Now, most running shoes offer some form of cushioning. Where cushioned running shoes earn the callout is in how much cushioning is present. Cushioned running shoes offer maximum levels of plush to provide excellent shock absorption and an overall comfortable ride. Cushioned running shoes are easy to spot thanks to their foam midsoles and sometimes exaggerated stack heights. If it looks like an upper was sewn onto a pillow, it's probably a max-cushioned running shoe.

Who Should Wear Cushioned Running Shoes?

I'm sure there's no shortage of runners that would prefer a cloud-like feel under every step, but well-cushioned running shoes might not be the best for every gait type. Because of the emphasis on plush support, there's not a lot of room left in each silhouette to include stabilizing features or other step-correcting components. For this reason, cushioned running shoes are best served for neutral runners or those that exhibit some supination. Those who pronate might want to look elsewhere or opt for a comfortable insole to pair to their corrective kicks.

Despite the neutral-favoring design, cushioned running shoes are still a versatile pick for a number of training disciplines. They can be welcome footwear options for long-distance running, providing plenty of comfort once mileage hits double digits. Cushioned running shoes are also a natural fit for short-distance jogs and neighborhood walks. All that underfoot foam can add some weight to the profile, though, so if you're focused on tempo training, there are other, lighter options out there.

Is Too Much Cushioning a Bad Thing for Runners?

There is a debate amongst athletes as to whether the plush cushioning of these running shoes helps or hinders athletic performance, and the findings are sort of all over the place. Studies have shown that runners who wear max-cushioned sneakers can have a tendency to impact the ground more aggressively, which could lead to some potential aches despite the added plushness. This is due to the body’s natural response to try and find ground contact in-stride, and the added foam could clog up our abilities to coordinate where the landing should be. On the other hand, these studies didn’t conclude that exaggerated cushioning underfoot ultimately led to injuries.

In the end, the best way to understand how much cushioning you need for your stride is by trying a pair or two out, if possible. Additionally, if you’re nervous about overuse atop the plush materials, consider rotating your running shoes for different training needs. This not only can help alleviate that impact across various builds, but also gives your runs the right tools for the job each time you hit the road or trail. In the end, the perfect shoe for you is the one you feel comfortable jogging in, studies be damned.