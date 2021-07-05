These Kettlebell All-Stars Will Get You Fired Up

Like a lot of people, I bought my first set of kettlebells last year after gyms shut down in New York. I didn't really know much about what I could do with the funny-shaped weights, but I had some vague notion that they were a bit more dynamic than a pair of dumbbells. Turns out I didn't know the half of it.



After stumbling across Instagram accounts run by people who train with kettlebells, I was blown away by all the creative ways people have managed to use these weights. But more than just providing examples of what good form looks like, their posts (many made under the absolute silliest names) add a kind of variety and exploration to my workouts that is otherwise hard to come by.



Whether you have a dusty set in your garage or just bought a pair of the best kettlebells online, these accounts will go a long way to giving you the inspiration and instruction you need to get the most out of your gear.