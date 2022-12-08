Today's Top Stories
The Best Weight Plates to Max Out Your Strength Training

Weight plates are an essential component to any home gym setup. Find the perfect dish for your fitness needs with this comprehensive breakdown.

By Ben Emminger
collage of weight plates
Courtesy

Strength training isn't just for meatheads. These days, you'll see athletes of all shapes and sizes under the barbell. As such, weightlifting has become one of the most popular fitness disciplines around the world.

One of the key pieces of equipment in this modality is the all-important weight plate. But today's plates aren't one size fits all. Thanks to advancements in materials and manufacturing, anyone — from the home gym enthusiast to the competitive lifter — can take their training to new heights with a plate built for their needs.

Want to rattle some iron with your best Ronnie Coleman impression? There's a plate for that. Want to snatch and clean your way through some outdoor lifting sessions? There's a plate for that. Want to work out comfortably with gear that's easy on your frame — and your floors? Yup, there's a plate for that, too.

Before we outline some of the best plates available, however, it helps to understand a few key components, namely, the materials, opening and color coding you’ll find when trying to locate the perfect set of 45s for your power rack.

Cast Iron vs. Bumper Plates

One of the major factors to consider when choosing weight plates is the material used in construction. Cast iron, rubber and urethane plates are popular options, each tailored to suit different fitness regimens.

Cast-iron plates are typically what you think of when picturing a classic weight plate. They can vary in thickness but are traditionally thinner than other options — this means you can load more on a barbell sleeve without maxing out the space. Because of their iron construction, these plates can deteriorate or rust over time. Additionally, if you plan on dropping your weights, there are other floor-saving options that won't chip or damage your home gym. And while some athletes take pride in that clanging noise tied to pushing and pulling cast iron weight plates, the noise factor can be a turnoff for others.

Rubber or urethane is what you'll find on traditional bumper plates, which are typically thicker than their cast-iron counterparts. Bumper plates can be great for home gym enthusiasts, as the rubber construction is able to be dropped without fear of damage and can prove to be more durable than metal dishes. When choosing these plates, it's important to consider the quality of rubber, as many plates are constructed from recycled materials, which can bring with it a strong odor. Virgin rubber has less of a smell but can come with a higher price tag. Urethane plates are another option, with a harder construction and improved durability.

What Size Opening Do You Need?

It's important to consider your weight plate's center sleeve, especially when purchasing online.If you're looking to find a set of plates for your standard barbell, look for weights that feature a two-inch center opening. This is the standard size that will allow you to comfortably add or remove the plates without hassle.

Other plates feature a one-inch opening, but these are sized to match adjustable dumbbells or smaller-diameter barbells.

How Accurate Are Weight Plates?

This might come as a surprise, but despite what some weight plates claim to be, the actual weight can differ from the listed poundage. Most common in cheaper plates, these inaccuracies can be a few ounces less or more in relation to the listed weight. This might be fine for most casual lifters but for those fine-tuning their PRs for competitive purposes, every ounce matters. The best way to ensure your weight plates are accurate is by purchasing from reputable brands like the ones included in this roundup.

What's Up With All the Colors?

When searching for weight plates, you'll probably notice a repeating color scheme, regardless of brand. The premise behind this is competition-level standardization. For added clarity, each weight has a corresponding color to it:

  • Red: 55 lbs or 25 kg
  • Blue: 45 lbs or 20 kg
  • Yellow: 35 lbs or 15kg
  • Green: 25 lbs or 10 kg
  • White: 10 lbs or 5 kg

    This palette allows for easier plate identification when choosing weights and can be a welcome splash of color for your home gym setup. Is it necessary for every lifter? No, but if you want to train like you're trying to dominate the platform, this could be an easy way to motivate your performance.

    How We Tested

    collage of weight plates
    Ben Emminger

    Across my career strength training in various gyms, basements and other facilities, I’ve had the fortune of working with a number of the weight plates included in this roundup. In those grueling sessions, I’ve taken note of each dish’s durability and construction, as well as their aesthetics and ease of use. For bumper plates, I’ve also kept a good record of which weights feature a low bounce profile, as well as which rubber silhouettes feature less of that rubbery odor.

    Now, let’s load the bar and brace up for the best weight plates available today.

    Editor's Note: The following prices shown represent weight plate weighing 45 lbs or 20 kg, often sold in pairs. Prices will vary depending on weight.

    BEST OVERALL WEIGHT PLATE
    Fringe Sport Milspec Black Bumper Plate
    $283 AT AMAZON

    • Dense construction for low bounce when dropped

    • Brand-new plates can be greasy when unboxed

    Featuring a thinner profile than other bumper plates, the Milspec bumper from Fringe Sport features a durable stainless steel collar for added reinforcement. Virgin rubber is used in manufacturing, which helps eliminate that "old tire" smell. Additionally, these weight plates offer low bounce, which is great for those in tight spaces — the bar won't hop around when dropped.

    Just be sure to wipe these impressive weight plates down with soap, water and a paper towel when unboxed, as they're greased during the manufacturing process. Once wiped down, however, these weight plates can help you power through the most intense workouts — inside and outdoors.

    BEST UPGRADE WEIGHT PLATE
    Eleiko Sport Training Plate
    $241 AT ELEIKO.COM

    • High tensile rubber resists deformation from drops and extended use

    • Only sold individually, and at a premium price point

    Eleiko makes some of the highest quality strength equipment, and these training plates continue the brand's legacy without question. A lipped edge helps make loading the barbell easier, and the rubber is vulcanized to the metal hub for added durability.

    Eleiko’s sport training plates are available in weights ranging 25–55 lbs, all colored to match competition standards. While the price is definitely expensive — a pair of 45-pound plates can cost close to $500 — these workout essentials carry the same high standards present in the entire Eleiko lineup.

    BEST BUDGET WEIGHT PLATE
    Fitness Gear Olympic Cast Plate
    Courtesy
    $80 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

    • Convenient grip handles make loading and unloading the barbell a breeze

    • Only sold individually

    I’ve used Fitness Gear’s Olympic Cast Plates in multiple settings and always found these dishes to be a great cost-effective option for budding home gym enthusiasts. The cast iron construction is plenty durable for most needs, and I also appreciate the convenient grip handles that make adding or removing weight much easier on the hands.

    The Olympic construction of these Fitness Gear plates also means they can fit most standard barbells, but because of the lower cost, the sizing may be less accurate than others on this list. For example, some athletes have noted a slight gap between sleeve and plate, which can lead to some clang-filled sessions at times. Plus, these plates are only sold individually, so remember to add two to your cart if you want a pair of 45s.

    MOST STYLISH WEIGHT PLATE
    Rep Fitness Sport Bumper Plate
    Courtesy
    $240 AT REPFITNESS.COM

    • Color-coded lettering provides the right amount of subtle pop to any home gym

    • Not a lot of lip around the edge, which can make these plates somewhat hard to grab onto

    These weight plates aren’t the flashiest, but I find the colored lettering across Rep Fitness’s Sport Bumper Plates to be the perfect amount of flair for any weight room. The palette is consistent with competition standards while still having enough of that black base to promote a more hard-nosed workout vibe.

    Looks aside, I also appreciate how low bounce these plates are, along with their low noise that generates up to 10 percent fewer decibels than other bumpers when dropped. Just be sure to have the right amount of weight on the bar before a lift, as the lack of a defined lip makes these dishes somewhat of a pain to unload at times.

    Editor’s Note: If you’re more of the vibrant athlete and want your plates to have as much personality as you do, I recommend the Animal Print Series from Rep Fitness for a wild workout experience.

    BEST URETHANE WEIGHT PLATE
    Vulcan Prime Urethane Bumper Plate
    $285 AT VULCANSTRENGTH.COM

    • Urethane construction for long-lasting appearance and functionality

    • Pricier than other bumper plates

    Made from high durometer urethane, these weight plates from Vulcan offer up exceptional rigidity and durability in a streamlined profile. Urethane is harder than rubber, which means these plates can be dropped and used throughout your entire fitness journey with minimal wear and tear, all without the traditional rubber odor.

    The Prime Bumper Plates are also color-coded for easier identification, and feature beveled edges and a raised lip. These two qualities make sliding the plates on and off between sets much easier. And if you’re looking to keep that “good-as-new” aesthetic, the urethane construction can better maintain color and appearance than other options on this list.

    BEST RUBBER WEIGHT PLATE
    REP Fitness Black Bumper Plate
    $225 AT AMAZON

    • Tested to withstand over 15,000 drops

    • Rubber odor can linger for a while, despite virgin rubber construction

    While the Sport Bumper Plates are one of the more stylish options available, Rep Fitness also makes my favorite rubber weight plate. No frills. No flash. Just a solid weight plate that packs in a ton of durability without the glitz and glamor.

    At less than three inches thick, these 45-pound plates can be loaded onto a standard olympic barbell for up to 515 pounds, which should be more than enough for the casual enthusiast. A stainless steel insert improves rigidity, while the virgin rubber construction provides a dead bounce that’s perfect for cramped garage lifts. As with most rubber plates, though, you can experience some lingering smells with new weights. In my experience, though, it will eventually dissipate over extended use.

    BEST CAST IRON WEIGHT PLATE
    The Strength Co Olympic Iron Barbell Plate
    $195 AT THESTRENGTH.CO

    • Electro coated for added durability and corrosion resistance

    • 1.99-inch diameter might be too snug for some barbells

    While cast-iron plates are traditionally cheaper than bumper plates, that doesn’t mean they lack in terms of quality. The Olympic Iron barbell plates from The Strength Co. boast a deep lip around the edge for easier gripping and transport. Plus, I really like the coated exterior that gives the plates a little grit when racking — and an added boost in the style department.

    At just 1.25 inches thick, these plates take up minimal space along the barbell sleeve, too, so you can max out your bench, squat and deadlift to however high you desire. In addition, The Olympic Iron barbell plate is also available in 100-pound increments, which is a rare occurrence that saves space — and money — when budgeting out your weight setup.

    BEST CALIBRATED WEIGHT PLATE
    Titan Fitness Calibrated Steel Plate
    Courtesy
    $120 AT TITAN.FITNESS

    • Thinner profile allows you to load more plates on the bar

    • Metric weight scale might require some math to identify your imperial weight totals

    Calibrated plates can be a great way to ensure your totals are as accurate as possible, and for those that lift competitively, having a set to train with at home can make reaching the podium a much more approachable goal. I really like the Calibrated Steel Plates from Titan Fitness due to their thin profile that allows for more room on the sleeve and keeps the weight more focused at the center of your frame.

    Additionally, the back of each plate includes calibration plugs for greater precision within a 10-gram tolerance of weight, which means your lifted totals can be as accurate as possible for better peace of mind. While adjusting to the metric weight scale might take some time — or, at least a convenient calculator nearby — these plates can be the perfect way to take your training from hobby to competitive sport in no time.

    BEST COMPETITION WEIGHT PLATE
    Eleiko IWF Weightlifting Competition Plate
    $384 AT ELEIKO.COM

    • Patented ImpactDISC for more efficient impact force distribution

    • Premium pricing

    If you want to train like you’re really on the Olympic stage, then these are the plates for you. Competition plates from Eleiko are trusted by both the International Weightlifting Federation and International Powerlifting Federation for their gold-standard quality, precision and durability.

    A patented ImpactDISC distributes impact force more evenly, while zinced steel hubs ensure exceptional rigidity and longevity. A thinner profile allows for more weight to be added to the bar, too, so chasing those lifting records just got a little easier — from a space standpoint, at least. The price is steep, but so is the quality.

    BEST WEIGHT PLATE WITH HANDLES
    Rogue Fitness 12-Sided Urethane Grip Plate
    Courtesy
    $325 AT ROGUE FITNESS

    • Dodecagon shape eliminates bar roll

    • Polyurethane coating can be slick at times, especially with sweat-riddled hands

    Having a handle cut-out on your weight plates can make toting your dishes from rack to bar much easier, and I’ve really enjoyed the silhouette of the 12-Sided Urethane Plates from Rogue Fitness. Not only do the recessed handles make loading up a barbell much easier, the profile features a dodecagon shape, meaning there’s little roll when you drop a bar or rest it on the platform between sets.

    According to Rogue, the polyurethane coating is at least 3mm thick, meaning there’s enough protection around the cast-iron base to ensure better durability for years of use. I will say, however, that it pays to wipe your hands before grabbing hold of these plates. The poly coating can get a little slippery at times — something you don’t want to find out when suspending a 45-pound plate over your toes.

    BEST CHANGE PLATES
    EveryMate Change Weight Plates
    $100 AT AMAZON

    • Thin profile for gradually increasing weight without unnecessary bulk

    • Rubber coating throughout the center opening can make for a tight barbell fit

    When you embark on a strength training program, every little improvement counts. But your PR won’t always jump by 10, 25 or 45 pounds, which is where change plates can help. These plates from EveryMate come in pairs of 5, 2.5 and 1.25 discs, allowing you to continuously progress your totals without strain.

    The rubber-coated plates are exceptionally durable and are color coded according to competition standards. A two-inch opening allows these change plates to be easily added to any barbell, too, so you can gradually chase your goals while still getting in an effective session.

    BEST WAGON WHEEL WEIGHT PLATE
    Titan Fitness Wagon Wheel Pulling Blocks
    Courtesy
    $266 AT TITAN.FITNESS

    • Larger diameter means the bar sits higher off the ground, making it easier to add and remove traditional plates

    • Not as beneficial for lifts outside of the deadlift

    Unless you have a deadlift jack or wedge, setting up a barbell for deadlifts can be a bit of a chore, since the weights all sit uniform on the ground. Thanks to the larger diameter of the Titan Fitness Wagon Wheel Pulling Blocks, that strain is eliminated — the bar sits higher off the ground, so adding 45s and other plates is much easier.

    I like lifting with these wagon wheel plates because they allow for easier partial range of motion deadlifts without the need for extra blocks or setups. Plus, that clanging sound can easily get the juices flowing as you begin to climb into heavier totals. While the wagon wheel’s effectiveness is less pronounced with other lifting modalities, for serious deadlifters, these are a must-own.

