Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
With Omicron Surging, You Should Stock Up on These Disposable Face Masks
What to look for in a disposable face mask, what the CDC recommends, how to suss out imposters and much more.
While we hate to say it, the pandemic is making a swift and strong comeback — this time with the Omicron variant leading the charge. In light of its high transmutability and contagiousness, the CDC is now recommending that we return to the habits we all engaged in toward the beginning of the pandemic, way back in early 2020. That includes limiting gatherings (especially indoors), social distancing and wearing face masks whenever we're around others. And yes, that recommendation includes those of us who are fully vaccinated and boosted. However, due to the seriousness of Omicron and the new information that has come to light, the kinds of masks we should be wearing have changed.
The pandemic is evolving with each variant of the COVID-19 virus that emerges, and that means the scientists and frontline medical workers who are fighting it are constantly learning more about it. At the beginning of the pandemic, this meant promoting the use of cloth face masks for the vast majority of the population — both due to a shortage of medical masks but also because of their relative success in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants at the time. Omicron, unfortunately, is a different beast, and because it is so contagious (and the medical mask shortage has been managed, to a degree), the newest guidelines implore everyone, vaccinated or not, to don more protective surgical-grade disposable face masks.
We know this might sound like a scary prospect — one that probably comes with some confusion, hesitance and a lot of questions. How do I even begin to shop for CDC-recommended face coverings? How can I tell if the masks I'm buying are real and not cheap, fraudulent knock-offs? What's the difference between the available mask grades on the market? Am I even wearing my mask right? If you've asked yourself any or all of these questions, we're here to help. This guide will cover all of that and more. Plus, we're including some recommendations for certified disposable face masks you can buy right now.
[SEE OUR MASK RECOMMENDATIONS]
Types of Disposable Face Masks to Look for
Unfortunately, the CDC is not an international organization and, therefore, cannot account for face mask offerings outside of the United States. However, if you're an international reader, there are other governing bodies that have offered up equivalent protections. Using 3M's Respirator Class comparison chart, we've outlined those that most closely align with the CDC's present guidelines and most readily available in the US (for other internationally-certified options refer to the 3M chart). For more, you can see the CDC's approval list here. For further reading, the FDA has its own guide here.
N95
At least as far as the United States is concerned, N95 masks are the standard for CDC-approved face coverings that will protect you best against the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens. There are ratings higher than N95 (you can see them here), but N95 is the current, best baseline mask type as recommended by the CDC and protects against 95% of airborne particles.
KN95
Just as the name is remarkably similar, the performance of KN95 masks is roughly equivalent to N95s, with very little performance difference between the two (fractional differences, at best). The one major difference is that KN95 masks come from the Chinese rating system, whereas N95s are USA-specific regarding their rating. The one thing to look out for (which is outlined on this CDC page) is that something to the tune of 60 percent of KN95 masks available in the US are counterfeit — so you should either buy only from a reputable source you know you can trust or opt for an N95 option instead.
Type IIR
Made to meet the EN14683 standard, this is a mask classification common in the European Union and is considered appropriate for medical usage where there is a risk of exposure to bodily fluids, including the kinds of droplets expelled in a cough or sneeze. They are amongst the options deemed appropriate for COVID-19 exposure.
KF94
This offering comes from South Korea and is roughly equivalent to N95s, although they're designed for public use (rather than medical) and they lack the same certifications as their occupational counterparts. Still, these masks are said to be roughly 94 percent effective at filtering out particles in the air and readily available in the States.
How to Tell if a Face Mask Is Authentic
Unfortunately, the world is full of opportunists and people trying to make a quick buck, even if that means misleading people. This certainly hasn't changed with the emergence of the COVID pandemic. And that means there are a lot of masks that don't actually fit the CDC's recommendations. While it can be hard to navigate the thousands of options on the internet, there are a few things you can look for that will help ensure you're buying legitimate surgical-grade disposable face masks.
ASTM F3502 Rating
Short for the American Society for Testing and Materials, ASTM is an international "not-for-profit organization that provides a forum for the development and publication of international voluntary consensus standards for materials, products, systems and services." In laymen's terms, that means it sets rating requirements for a variety of products and practices to ensure that they are up to a specific quality. Regarding disposable face masks, those that meet both the CDC's current guidelines and those set by ASTM will feature a clearly-marked "ASTM F3502" or "ASTM F3502-21" (that "21" denotes the year) approval label.
NIOSH Criteria
Short for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, NIOSH is actually a United States federal agency that's responsible for conducting research and making recommendations to help prevent workplace injuries, illnesses and more. As you might imagine, the U.S. government takes these workplace issues very seriously and, therefore, NIOSH criteria tend to be rather strict. In the case of disposable face masks, the organization offers two possible recommendations — "Workplace Performance" and "Workplace Performance Plus" — which both meet and mirror ASTM guidelines and require clear labeling for approved masks.
If you want to ensure that you have a mask that best meets the CDC's present guidelines, either or both of these label ratings will do the trick. However, labels are still relatively easy to counterfeit. As such, and if you want to be extra safe (which you should; it is a pandemic, after all), you can actually check the veracity of the label through NIOSH's Certified Equipment List (CEL, for short), using the included NIOSH TC approval number(s) from your mask's label or thumb through the full NIOSH-approved N95 list, and you'll instantly know whether you've got the real deal or a fake rip-off.
Alternative Certifications
Though seemingly harder to verify than the above ratings, there are other certifications that qualify masks as being up to the current standards. According to the CDC, which can be seen on this Emergency Considerations PPE page, masks that have been given EU MDD Directive 93/42/EEC Category III or equivalent, EN 14683 Type II, IIR, ASTM F2100 minimum Level 1 or equivalent ratings are all approved for usage by medical professionals interacting directly with COVID-19 patients and, therefore, are protective for everyday usage, as well.
Mask Recommendations
Now that you know what to look for, how the CDC's guidelines work and even how to properly wear your disposable face mask to ensure it's as effective as possible, the final step is finding the options that work best for you based on availability, budget and even style. The following disposable face masks are all readily available and meet the present criteria as outlined by the CDC.
Disclaimer: To the best of our knowledge, these masks all meet the standards set by the CDC, NIOSH, ASTM and/or some other similar governing and/or regulating body. However, with the number of counterfeits out there, we'd still suggest using your best judgment, being cautious and checking the veracity of the certifications via the available approval lists (here and here).
Simple, approachable, effective — these are the three words that probably best describe these KN95 face masks. Available in packs of five, they also come in black, if that's your style preference. Either way, however, they'll keep you covered and breathing easy.
If you thought that disposable, Type IIR-certified face masks and stylishness couldn't possibly go together, we'd like to use Evolvetogether's offerings as a counterpoint. These masks meet protective guidelines and come in a bevy of handsome and fun colorways.
It's almost compulsory to have one of 3M's offerings on here, as this brand is a powerhouse in regards to worker safety tech innovations. Along with offering excellent protections with CDC approval, these maks have a unique fitment system that makes them easier to wear the right way.
Not only is Milwaukee already a time-tested, trusted brand (albeit one that specializes in tools more than masks), but these masks also have their NIOSH certification printed clearly on their exterior. Designed for safety and comfort (that valve will actually reduce the temperature inside the mask by 10 degrees without compromising its protection), these are some of the best around, period.
Made to meet the latest GB2626-2019 Standard, these no-fuss masks are relatively inexpensive, protective and they still look good for being disposable — especially in this black colorway. Better still, they're available in bulk, with purchase options of up to 25,000 units, should you need an army's worth.
Not only do these masks boast multiple independent certifications, including Level 2 certification from ASTM itself, but they also happen to be one of the best-looking options in the disposable segment — lacking the aggressive branding of some other options out there.
Less like a mask you might see a construction worker wearing and more like those you've seen in hospitals, these USA-made masks can be verified as legitimate courtesy of an included, exclusive security code in every box. With 98% filtration and 50 units per box, this is a pretty great option. It doesn't hurt that there are eight available colorways.
Not only are these KN95 masks approved by the FDA, but they were actually also manufactured in an FDA-approved facility. On top of offering adequate protection, they come with the added benefit of being recyclable, giving them a sustainability angle that's somewhat uncommon in the disposable mask space.
While the price might look daunting at first, remember that these masks come in a pack of 20 and also boast NIOSH and CDC approval. They're fairly no-fuss and there's not much to be said in the way of style, but they're effective, reliable and fold down for easier transport when you're not wearing them.
Along with KN95 certification, five layers of protection, a folding format (for easier pocketability) and a 50-unit count per pack, these masks have one pretty big benefit not found elsewhere: they come in five different colors (10 of each color). That gives users some style versatility that's pretty hard to come by with disposable face masks.
Why Can't I Keep Wearing My Cloth Face Masks?
First, it needs to be said that any mask is better than no mask — in the same way that any seatbelt (lap, shoulder, or even racing harness) is better than no seatbelt. If a cloth mask is your only option, wear it. However, due to the increased availability of NIOSH-approved masks and the contagiousness of the Omicron variant, the CDC has changed its recommendations to suggest that N95-rated masks are the best baseline option to protect against Omicron. That's not to say that alternatives don't offer any protection, just that N95s offer better protection by and large. So, you can keep wearing your cloth masks if you have no other option and/or in conjunction with a disposable N95. If you have the option, however, we highly recommend choosing an N95 or better as your primary, go-to face-covering.
How Your Mask Should Fit
Even the most well-built equipment can fail spectacularly if used incorrectly. That's especially true when it comes to COVID-certified disposable face masks; they're only going to work so long as you wear them correctly. Thankfully, the CDC also has recommendations regarding this process, as well. First, there's the organization's simplified Wearing a Mask page. And then there's the more comprehensive Your Guide to Masks page, which also includes other useful information like who should wear masks, how to pick them out, what not to do, etc.
Whichever resource you choose, the information is relatively consistent and can be broken down into the following relatively simple steps. First, sanitize your hands to ensure you aren't inadvertently spreading germs to your face. Then, put both loops over both of your ears. After that, make sure the mask is fully covering from the bridge of your nose down to the underside of your chin. The next step is to ensure the mask fits snugly, meaning there aren't any large, noticeable gaps at the top, bottom, or sides. And, lastly, you should make sure you can still breathe without struggling. Remember, these masks are meant to protect you, not suffocate you, and all CDC-approved masks should be breathable enough that you aren't struggling.
A Note on Beards: While we all love our facial hair, it will potentially impact the effectiveness of your mask, as it can prevent your mask from fitting as snugly as it should. At present, the CDC recommends trimming your beard close to your face and/or wearing a mask fitter or brace, which will help create a seal even with facial hair. If that's not an option, the CDC has also recommended wearing a disposable mask under a cloth one for added layers of protection.