Now Is the Time to Reorder Your Favorite Face Masks

We never really stopped needing them. Take the time to restock your supply.

best mask refresh gear patrol lead full
Joe Tornatzky

According to the CDC's guide to masks, "Everyone 2 years or older who is not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in indoor public places." But the same guidance should apply to everyone. Wearing a mask is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others as COVID-19 cases fluctuate, and new variants emerge, across the country.

In the same guide, beyond just bars and restaurants, the CDC offers guidance for those traveling — and, with the holidays near, that'll be a hell of a lot more of us than last year. "Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and train stations. Travelers are not required to wear a mask in outdoor areas of a conveyance (like on open deck areas of a ferry or the uncovered top deck of a bus)," experts there said.

But not all masks are made equal. Ones label for surgical use only should be reserved for healthcare workers exclusively. And ones with exhalation valves are not allowed on airlines as they are not CDC-approved. Ones made from vinyl or leather obviously don't work, because they not only block out everything but they make it difficult to breathe.

Your mask should, according to the agency, "have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric, completely cover your nose and mouth, fit snugly against the sides of your face and don’t have gaps and have a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out of the top of the mask." Masks with contoured nose bridges work well, too, if glasses or facial ailments make it difficult to bend a metal bridge across your nasal bone. Below, you'll find some of our favorite masks — ones that adhere to the CDC's guides but also free up valuable medical-grade masks for front-line workers.

The CDC updates its guidelines and recommendations on masks regularly. To read the latest guidelines, click here.

M2 All-Day Anti-Microbial Face Mask (5-Pack)
Courtesy
Buck Mason
$30 AT BUCK MASON
The 100% Human Face Mask (3-Pack)
Courtesy
Everlane
$25 AT EVERLANE
Pleated Face Mask (3-Pack)
Courtesy
Lost + Wander
$6 AT NORDSTROM
Adjustable Sport Mask (3-Pack)
Courtesy
Marine Layer
$14 AT MARINE LAYER
Everyday Mask
Courtesy
Atoms
$12 AT ATOMS
TrinoXO Face Mask (3-Pack)
Courtesy
Allbirds
$25 AT ALLBIRDS
Cotton Solid Masks (5-Pack)
Courtesy
Tie Bar
$30 AT THE TIE BAR
Knit Adjustable Face Masks (3-Pack)
Courtesy
Madewell
$24 AT MADEWELL
Face Mask
Courtesy
Roark
$14 AT ROARK
Tri-Fold Woven Face Mask
Courtesy
Huckberry
$18 AT HUCKBERRY
Assorted Adult Face Masks (3-Pack)
Courtesy
Frye
$30 AT NORDSTROM
Regular Zenbu Organic Cotton Face Mask
Courtesy
Graf Lantz
$22 AT GRAF LANTZ
The New Denim Project Masks (3-Pack)
Courtesy
Outerknown
$30 AT OUTERKNOWN
The Everyday Mask 2.1
Courtesy
Proper Cloth
$20 AT PROPER CLOTH
Face Mask (3-Pack)
Courtesy
Gap
$15 AT GAP
Fabric Face Mask
Courtesy
Winter Session
$4 AT WINTER SESSION
U.S. Mask V4
Courtesy
Upstate Stock
$15 AT UPSTATE STOCK
Multicolor Masks (21-Pack)
Courtesy
Evolvetogether
$27 AT NORDSTROM
Essential Adjustable Mask
Courtesy
Outdoor Research
$20 AT NORDSTROM
