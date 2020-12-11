Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

How to Read a Bag of Coffee Beans

Bags of coffee are more than just pretty packaging.

buy better coffee gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

When staring down a wall of jargon-strewn bags filled with small-batch coffee, it’s difficult to know where to start. There’s no harm in grabbing whatever seems most interesting, but isolating certain details — such as roast date and country of origin — can give you a better sense of what you’re buying, and the kind of coffee you’ll ultimately brew from it. Thomas Costello, formerly of Counter Culture Coffee, a North Carolina–based roastery that heralded coffee’s third wave in 1995, outlined three pieces of information to look for on a bag of coffee beans that are most often reflective of quality.

Keep It Fresh

Buy-Better-Coffee-Gear-Patrol-Roast-Date

"Look for something that’s [been roasted] at least within the month, if not within the week," Costello said. Coffee takes 48–72 hours to de-gas, or settle, after roasting. Consume coffee too close to the roast date, and you’ll end up with an uneven extraction; wait more than a few weeks, and the beans will have released too much carbon dioxide, setting them past peak freshness.

Packaging contributes to freshness, as well. Counter Culture’s beans are packaged in non-porous Biotré bags with a one-way valve, preventing air from passing through but allowing carbon dioxide to escape during de-gassing. Look for a resealable container, whether a zip closure, twist-tie or tin.

Related Story
The Way to Keep Coffee Fresh Is the Simplest

Look to the Source

Buy-Better-Coffee-Gear-Patrol-Location

"Just like when you’re looking for a bottle of wine. You’re going to look for tasting notes, especially if you have an idea of whether you like fruity coffees or really chocolate-y coffees, sweet coffees or something with a little more acid to it. Usually, [tasting notes are] something that an expert coffee taster has analyzed and tested and decided that that’s how the coffee [in the bag] is best described," Costello said.

More often than not, flavor and country of origin go hand in hand. As a general rule, Kenyan coffees skew savory, Colombian coffees have chocolate-like notes, and Ethiopian coffees tend to be fruity. Sampling single-origin coffees is the best way to understand and appreciate regional differences among beans.

Check That “Fair Trade” Is Really Fair

Buy-Better-Coffee-Gear-Patrol-Sustainability

"Everybody has a direct-trade story. Very often, it’s written on the bag, but it's good to not take that at face value," Costello said. "There's a lot of greenwashing, like claiming some amount of sustainable purchasing practices without following it up. It’s like saying ‘free-range eggs' — that can mean a lot of different things." He recommends taking to the roaster’s website, searching for evidence that the company is supporting its producers — that there’s an effort being made to pay farmers more money for their crops or to improve farming practices in one way or another.

Related article
The 6 Best Coffee Makers of 2020
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Coffee
This May Be the Best Instant Coffee You Can Buy
The 8 Best Instant Coffees of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
These Grail Coffee Makers Are on Sale on Amazon
How in the World Is This Coffee Scale $150?
How to Get $100 Specialty Coffee for Just $10
The Way to Keep Coffee Fresh Is the Simplest
This Is One of the Best Coffee Roasters in the US
Getting Into Coffee? Follow These 5 Instagrams
The Best Instant Coffee for Camping
These Are the Only Coffee Makers You Should Buy