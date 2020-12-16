Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Our Most Shopped Food and Drink Guides of the Year

Gear Patrol readers filled their carts with lots of coffee makers, kitchen knives and, uh, meat this year.

By Tyler Chin
most shopped
Courtesy

In a time of fear and anxiety, nothing comforts like food and drink. And from the looks of it, Gear Patrol readers really comforted themselves by buying a boatload of cookware, coffee and booze. Our job is to share some of the coolest stuff we can find, and give them a test run so you're not wasting your time or money on crappy products. Whether it's an heirloom-quality cast-iron skillet or the best coffee brewer of the year, hitting "Add to Cart" has been an excellent finger exercise. From coffee makers to wine, these are the food and drink guides you folks shopped the most this year.

The Best Coffee Makers

best coffee makers
Gear Patrol

Testing out coffee makers is fun until you're on your fifth cup and you can't steady your hand anymore. We narrowed down a seemingly endless selection of coffee makers into a list of the six essential brewers that'll cater to your every need.

LEARN MORE

The Best Coffee Grinders

four coffee grinders side by side
Chandler Bondurant

If you're into coffee, you should be into coffee grinders. These are the buzz-worthy models to buy.

LEARN MORE

The Best Coffee Roasters in America

25 best coffee roasters in america gear patrol lead full v2
Chandler Bondurant

Buy better coffee beans, and your mornings will be better, too. We promise.

LEARN MORE

The Best Online Meat Companies

10 places to buy meat online gear patrol lead full v2
Crowd Cow

Every cut of meat from every type of animal delivered straight to your door like some sort of meat fairy.

LEARN MORE

The Best Cast-Iron Skillets

best cast iron skillets gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

The cast-iron skillets that'll last you your entire lifetime and probably the lifetimes of your children and grandchildren.

LEARN MORE

The Best Kitchen Knives

best kitchen knives gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

Stop being roasted by Gordon Ramsay, and just be Gordon Ramsay. Well, not really, but these knives will make you feel like a Michelin-starred chef.

LEARN MORE

The Best Bourbon Whiskeys

best bourbon gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

Obviously everyone needed some whiskey this year.

LEARN MORE

Where to Buy Wine Online

online wine
Wine.com

Wine subscriptions, online bottle shops and local wine producers — we found some of the best places to order wine online because hauling bottles home is not fun.

LEARN MORE

