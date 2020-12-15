Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Our Most Shopped Home and Furniture Guides of the Year

From quality office chairs to mattresses that don't break the bank (or your back), GP readers went all-in on comfort this year.

By Will Price
most shopped
Courtesy

Body-friendly desk chairs that limit trips to the chiropractor. Built-to-last mattresses that blend the best of memory foam and traditional spring designs. Lounge chairs that serve diligently as a reward for getting through the day, and offer a spot to open a book to pass the time. The through-line? A year indoors. From the moment offices closed and sent employees home to become teachers, chefs and permanent homebodies until now, GP readers have been invested wisely. These are the guides you shopped the most.

The Best Office Chairs You Can Buy

14 best office chairs of 2018 gear patrol full lead 02
Gear Patrol

Starting at just over $100, we've tested nearly 75 desk chairs and narrowed our list of the best down to 19. Whether you're on a budget of looking at a more permanent work-from-home situation, we've got a rec for you.

Read Now

The Best Sofas & Couches You Can Buy Online

best sofas couches gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

Whether you're into leather, mid-century modern or a good deal, we've pulled nearly 30 of our favorite sofas and couches to window shop.

Read Now

The Best Mattresses to Buy Online

mattress
Saatva

Upgrading the thing you spend 40 percent of your life perched on is a wise move, pandemic or not.

Read Now

The Best Desks to Buy Online

branch
Branch

Small desks, standing desks, cheap desks, normal desks — there is a desk for every kind of work from home office setup here.

Read Now

The Best Bed Sheet to Buy Online

best sheets 2020
Brooklinen

We tested dozens and dozens of bed sheets to find the ones that are actually worth buying. Hint: "Egyptian" cotton and high thread counts ain't it.

Read Now

The Best Reading Chairs You Can Buy Online

10 best reading chairs gear patrol feature
Design Within Reach

For reading, for napping, for minutes spent not working.

Read Now

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
Last-Minute Home Gifts That Aren't From Amazon
Why You Shouldn't Buy Cloth Bath Mats
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
40 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
The Best Fitness Gifts for This Holiday Season
The Best Men's Gifts Under $100
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
Enter to Win Cannondale's Fastest Road Bike
The 7 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The Best Outdoor Gear We Have Seen Lately