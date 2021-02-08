The Kitchen Essentials of a Chef Who's Cooked in 5 Michelin-Starred Restaurants

This is Chef Staples, where professional chefs dish on the gear they couldn’t cook without. This week: Chef Myles Moody of Kinship Butchery and Sundry.

An Atlanta-born chef, who had been cooking up a storm in New York City restaurants, is returning to his old stomping grounds to add another food project to his impressive résumé. Myles Moody and Rachael Pack — a chef, writer, sommelier and director — are slated to open Kinship Butchery and Sundry in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highlands neighborhood this March. The project will serve as a marketplace for food and drink lovers to buy everything from wine to meat, as well as produce and sandwiches. The pair will source its products from local producers, with a focus on highlighting sustainable food practices, such as regenerative agriculture and organic farming.

Moody's turn to Kinship follows a long career in working as a chef under some of the world's best chefs in some highly acclaimed restaurants. In Atlanta, Moody worked with James Beard Award-winning chef Linton Hopkins at his restaurants Holeman and Finch and the now-closed Restaurant Eugene. After moving to New York, Moody spent time at five Michelin-starred restaurants: Atera, Blue Hill, Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Eleven Madison Park and Aska. Moody let us in on the gear he can't live without while working in the kitchen.

Staedtler Lumocolor Permanent Marker

"Having suffered the slow droop of an apron ladened with various bulky markers, over time I have found my oasis in the efficiency of this marker. Permanent, waterproof, smudge-proof and fine-tipped, this pen is durable enough for any label and fine enough to sign documents and write recipes. I am a pen person, this is important, I promise."

Price: $13 for four

F. Dick 12-Inch Honing Rod

"The most important thing in a kitchen is a sharp knife. This is a great steel for the in-between time on the stone to maintain a good, sharp edge without removing so much of the blade and leaving behind residue."

Price: $115

Blundstone #558 Chelsea Boot

"Because everyone needs a sturdy pair of boots built to stand the test of time!"

Price: $200

Timex Waterbury Classic 40mm Leather Strap Watch

"The first watch I ever bought myself was a Timex. (My father was more of a Fossil man. I will let you read from that what you will.) I like the classic and no-nonsense design, plus it is water resistant and tough, making it an easy choice for keeping on time."

Price: $82

