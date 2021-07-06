Today's Top Stories
A Celebrity Chef-Designed Tableware Collection And 4 Other New Home Releases

Chef Yotam Ottolenghi can add tableware designer to his resumé.

By Tyler Chin
window shopping ottolenghi, arintzea, and our place pride mugs
Courtesy

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: lamps that double as art, a gin to celebrate Wimbledon and more.

Feast by Chef Yotam Ottolenghi

ottolenghi tableware
Serax

When chef Yotam Ottolenghi isn't working at one of his six London restaurants, then he's probably working on a new cookbook. And apparently he still has time to design tableware. Serax, a design company from Belgium, worked with the chef on a 100-piece collection of plates, dishes and cups with bold designs, colors and patterns. You can only get the new collection from Food52, and while you're there, check out the site's in-house brand of enviable kitchen and home goods.

Price: $87+

SHOP NOW

Made In Oyster Shucker

made in oyster shucker
Made In

I guess I'm shucking my own oysters all summer long. While a plastic-handled, $10 oyster shucker can do the same thing as this one from Made In, the cookware brand's shucker is objectively nicer with its walnut wood handle and high-carbon stainless steel blade.

Price: $49

SHOP NOW

Gantri x Muka Design Lab Arintzea Lamps

gantri arintzea collection with muka
Gantri

Muka Design Lab, based out of Bilbao in Spain, is following up its popular inaugural lamp with Gantri, the Maskor, with the Arintzea line, consisting of a desk lamp and wall lamp. Made from plant polymers, like all things Gantri, the collection blends Art Deco ornamentation (just look at that rippled stand) with modern design and a touch of its Basque influence. They're lamps, so they'll obviously give you light, but on their own, they are decorative works of art that just so happen to light up.

Price: $148

SHOP NOW

Our Place Full of Pride Mugs

our place full of pride mugs with rainbow stripes on the inside
Our Place

Our Place, maker of the famous Always Pan, didn't miss Pride Month with its latest release— instead, it wants to remind everyone that we should celebrate Pride every month. Ceramic artist Viviana Matsuda designed the new Full of Pride mugs, which come in sets of twos. They're handmade, and feature the Pride flag colors within. They're generously sized, and the mugs come with Brunch Banter cards, which hope to spark meaningful conversations around the dining table. Additionally, 20 percent of proceeds from the mugs go towards the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Pride Pantry, which alleviates food insecurity in the LGBTQ+ community.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Sipsmith Strawberry Smash

sipsmith strawberry smash alcohol
Sipsmith

Wimbledon recently announced that British gin brand Sipsmith (the brand behind our favorite London dry gin) would be its official gin partner. To commemorate the partnership, Sipsmith released a new gin, the Strawberry Smash, which is made using Wimbledon strawberries and mint. The gin isn't some fruity, sugary concoction, instead building upon a classic juniper-forward gin with just a hint of fruit and mint. Sipsmith even concocted the perfect cocktail recipe for Strawberry Smash mixing, two parts Strawberry Smash, one part lemon juice, half part simple syrup, topped with soda water.

Price: ~$40

SHOP NOW

