Today's Top Stories
1
Episode One of the GP Podcast is Now Live
2
10 of the Best Beers Brewed by Women
3
5 Ways to Get The Most Out of the Dock on macOS
4
The 12 Best Camping Chairs of 2021
5
10 Gadgets Under $25 for the Home Office

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 4 Kitchen Essentials of a Thai Chef

Emshika Alberini's cooking staples are as attractive as they are functional.

By Tyler Chin
food52 gold measuring cup and spoons set
Food52

This is Chef Staples, where professional chefs dish on the gear they couldn’t cook without. This week: Chef Emshika Alberini of Chang Thai Cafe in New Hampshire.

For over a decade, chef Emshika Alberini has been bringing Thai food to Littleton, a small town in New Hampshire, with Chang Thai Cafe. The chef, originally from Bangkok, first came to New York, where she worked a corporate job before finding a calling in the restaurant industry, a move sparked by her late sister's encouragement. The now 13-year-old restaurant has a number of accolades under its belt for being one of the top New Hampshire restaurants. But Alberini has her eyes set far beyond The Granite State.

Recently, the chef launched a beverage line, Emshika's, of ready-to-drink Thai-inspired drinks. The current roster includes Thai Iced Tea, Thai Iced Coffee, Thai Iced Tea with Oat Milk and Thai Iced Coffee with Oat Milk. The iced tea uses Assam team sourced from norther Thailand, and the coffees are prepared in the Oliang style, which means robusta coffee, sweetener and a mixture of seasonings such as cardamom and rice. You can order Emshika's online, and with nationwide distribution, you can get a taste of Alberini's Thai background wherever you are. And if you're looking to cook like a Thai chef, these are her four most-loved kitchen essentials.

chef emshika alberini
Courtesy

Maison Plus Heavyweight Gold Measuring Cups & Spoons Set

maison plus heavyweight gold measuring cups and spoons set
Food52

"I have every kind of measuring cup. They help to make sure each recipe comes out consistently. I love these measuring cups from Maison Plus. Not only do they get the job done, but they look wonderful in any kitchen."

Price: $55

SHOP NOW

JB Prince Fiberglass-Nylon Kitchen Tongs

jb prince fiberglass nylon kitchen tongs
JB Prince

"Tongs are an essential item to have in your kitchen, especially these fiberglass-nylon tongs from JB Prince. They’re heat resistant, dishwasher safe, and lightweight. One of my go-to kitchen staples."

Price: $14

SHOP NOW

Shun Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife

shun classic 8 inch chefs knife
Crate&Barrel

"This is one of my favorite knives — it has a nice grip and is the perfect size."

Price: $160

SHOP NOW

Our Place Always Pan

our place always pan
Our Place

"One of my favorite pans is from Our Place, a go-to spot for home essentials. There’s nothing better than a pan that can work for any dish and also looks stunning in your kitchen. These pans also last a lifetime so you really get a bang for your buck!"

    Price: $145

    SHOP NOW

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Chef Staples
    A Michelin-Starred Chef's 5 Kitchen Essentials
    4 Kitchen Essentials This Chef Can't Live Without
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    This Chef Swears by Lululemon Pants in the Kitchen
    19 Tools That Pro Chefs Can’t Cook Without
    Cook Like a Pro With This Popular Sous Vide Tool
    This Chef-Approved Rice Cooker Is a Rice Saver
    Bakers Need This Chef-Approved Silicone Mat
    You Should Buy This Chef-Approved Spiralizer
    23 Tools That Pro Chefs Can’t Cook Without
    Get this Chef-Approved Cooking Tool For Under $1