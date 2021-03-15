The 4 Kitchen Essentials of a Thai Chef

This is Chef Staples, where professional chefs dish on the gear they couldn’t cook without. This week: Chef Emshika Alberini of Chang Thai Cafe in New Hampshire.

For over a decade, chef Emshika Alberini has been bringing Thai food to Littleton, a small town in New Hampshire, with Chang Thai Cafe. The chef, originally from Bangkok, first came to New York, where she worked a corporate job before finding a calling in the restaurant industry, a move sparked by her late sister's encouragement. The now 13-year-old restaurant has a number of accolades under its belt for being one of the top New Hampshire restaurants. But Alberini has her eyes set far beyond The Granite State.

Recently, the chef launched a beverage line, Emshika's, of ready-to-drink Thai-inspired drinks. The current roster includes Thai Iced Tea, Thai Iced Coffee, Thai Iced Tea with Oat Milk and Thai Iced Coffee with Oat Milk. The iced tea uses Assam team sourced from norther Thailand, and the coffees are prepared in the Oliang style, which means robusta coffee, sweetener and a mixture of seasonings such as cardamom and rice. You can order Emshika's online, and with nationwide distribution, you can get a taste of Alberini's Thai background wherever you are. And if you're looking to cook like a Thai chef, these are her four most-loved kitchen essentials.

Maison Plus Heavyweight Gold Measuring Cups & Spoons Set

"I have every kind of measuring cup. They help to make sure each recipe comes out consistently. I love these measuring cups from Maison Plus. Not only do they get the job done, but they look wonderful in any kitchen."

Price: $55

JB Prince Fiberglass-Nylon Kitchen Tongs

"Tongs are an essential item to have in your kitchen, especially these fiberglass-nylon tongs from JB Prince. They’re heat resistant, dishwasher safe, and lightweight. One of my go-to kitchen staples."



Price: $14

Shun Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife

"This is one of my favorite knives — it has a nice grip and is the perfect size."

Price: $160

Our Place Always Pan

"One of my favorite pans is from Our Place, a go-to spot for home essentials. There’s nothing better than a pan that can work for any dish and also looks stunning in your kitchen. These pans also last a lifetime so you really get a bang for your buck!"

Price: $145

