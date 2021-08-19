For newly engaged couples, one of the most fun parts of wedding planning is filling out a registry (or two). For friends of the betrothed, picking the perfect wedding gift is an immensely personal and practical task. Whether you're filling out a registry for yourself or shopping for your friends, the options for wedding gifts are seemingly endless. But this doesn't mean it is impossible.

A good wedding gift is something the couple will be able to use together, whether that’s in the home or within a shared interest or hobby. Often this takes the form of premium quality goods that they may want, but not typically be willing to spend top dollar on — think barware, accent pieces for the home or gear for a killer coffee setup. Almost always, it is something that will be used for years to come. Below, we’ve outlined 35 of our favorite wedding gifts in 2021 to pick up for your friends or add to your registry.



How do Wedding Registries Work?

Traditionally, a wedding registry is a collection of one to a small handful of stores where the engaged couple has registered. Larger retailers may offer discounts, dedicated registry customer service or benefits for registering there. The couple then makes a list of wants and needs from the stores and distributes that to the attendees. Upon visiting those stores (online or in-person), the attendees should be able to alert the store that their purchase is for the couple’s registry and both receive whatever discount they may be entitled to and be alerted if the item they’re buying has already been bought by another guest.

Where to Register

Amazon

Not a classic registry spot in the sense that it doesn’t have stores near all potential guests, but it certainly has a further reach than any one store or chain of stores may have. Seeing as Amazon is basically ubiquitous and offers extended return policies on gifts, it’s a solid place to start.

Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm

The bread and butter of Williams Sonoma and its umbrella of brands is the wedding registry. Each has a large online presence, stores across the U.S. and plenty of your classic nest-building items. Registering with any one of them gives benefits and access to all of them.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Another huge brick-and-mortar retailer with an identically huge web catalog. Bed, Bath & Beyond will typically carry products at prices a rung under the Williams Sonoma tree.

Zola

This registry site has a webpage with 13 different reasons to use its service, but the gist is it offers price-matching, group buying on pricier items or experiences and carries loads of high-quality brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset and Sonos.

Local Stores

Local stores without (or with little) web presence are not to be discounted. Whether you’re in a big city or a rural town, it’s not uncommon for small shops to offer a wedding registration system.

Best Wedding Gifts Under $50