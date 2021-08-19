Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 35 Best Wedding Gift Ideas of 2021
After a 2020 of postponed weddings, weddings are back strong in 2021. Here are the best wedding gifts to give or receive (if you're the engaged couple).
For newly engaged couples, one of the most fun parts of wedding planning is filling out a registry (or two). For friends of the betrothed, picking the perfect wedding gift is an immensely personal and practical task. Whether you're filling out a registry for yourself or shopping for your friends, the options for wedding gifts are seemingly endless. But this doesn't mean it is impossible.
A good wedding gift is something the couple will be able to use together, whether that’s in the home or within a shared interest or hobby. Often this takes the form of premium quality goods that they may want, but not typically be willing to spend top dollar on — think barware, accent pieces for the home or gear for a killer coffee setup. Almost always, it is something that will be used for years to come. Below, we’ve outlined 35 of our favorite wedding gifts in 2021 to pick up for your friends or add to your registry.
How do Wedding Registries Work?
Traditionally, a wedding registry is a collection of one to a small handful of stores where the engaged couple has registered. Larger retailers may offer discounts, dedicated registry customer service or benefits for registering there. The couple then makes a list of wants and needs from the stores and distributes that to the attendees. Upon visiting those stores (online or in-person), the attendees should be able to alert the store that their purchase is for the couple’s registry and both receive whatever discount they may be entitled to and be alerted if the item they’re buying has already been bought by another guest.
Where to Register
Amazon
Not a classic registry spot in the sense that it doesn’t have stores near all potential guests, but it certainly has a further reach than any one store or chain of stores may have. Seeing as Amazon is basically ubiquitous and offers extended return policies on gifts, it’s a solid place to start.
Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm
The bread and butter of Williams Sonoma and its umbrella of brands is the wedding registry. Each has a large online presence, stores across the U.S. and plenty of your classic nest-building items. Registering with any one of them gives benefits and access to all of them.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Another huge brick-and-mortar retailer with an identically huge web catalog. Bed, Bath & Beyond will typically carry products at prices a rung under the Williams Sonoma tree.
Zola
This registry site has a webpage with 13 different reasons to use its service, but the gist is it offers price-matching, group buying on pricier items or experiences and carries loads of high-quality brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset and Sonos.
Local Stores
Local stores without (or with little) web presence are not to be discounted. Whether you’re in a big city or a rural town, it’s not uncommon for small shops to offer a wedding registration system.
Best Wedding Gifts Under $50
These reusable silicone bags are winners of the Red Dot Design Award. Plus, they’re just plain useful.
Few kitchen tools offer more utility in a more space-efficient, low-cost package than a quality grader. Microplane’s version makes quick work of zesting and cheese-grating alike.
Made from natural merino wool, these felt coasters dry out on their own and won’t attach to your drink — whether it’s a hot coffee or something with a bit more punch.
Add a touch of Japanese-grade organization to your home with this bathroom fixture. A subtle addition to your home that says “I’m an adult.”
It’s been the staple of pepper grinding for nearly 150 years and shows no signs of being dethroned. The French pepper mill easily adjusts grind size and has retained its iconic curvy look.
Speaking of things you’re going to use every day … these space-saving Bormioli Rocco glasses stack on top of each other and look good doing it.
Widely used in professional kitchens, these are heavier than the flimsy pans that come when you buy an oven. Made of aluminum, they’re also quick to heat.
We love coffee of all kinds here at Gear Patrol. Just as important to the brewing method is the mug you use to drink it, so give your friends the best for their daily joe.
The Dohm has a long track record in assuaging even the most rabid minds into some shut-eye. A staple whether you’re living in a loud city or just need an extra push to pass out.
Crafted with aerospace-grade aluminum, the Midnight Scoop acts more like a shovel than a spoon, granting you less time scooping and more time binging.
Because you and your guests deserve a better cup of coffee — even if you only use it on the weekends.
A tumbler with a snifter shoved inside. The Norlan glass leaves the casual drinker just as satisfied as the whiskey-obsessed.
This pitcher from Revival Rugs is handblown by artisans in Morocco, looks great and is an elegant update to your standard pitcher.
Best Wedding Gifts Under $100
A set of perfectly balanced, beautiful wine glasses is requisite to hosting your family and friends, and they know that, too.
Many things around the house do the job but don't look all that great, including most laundry hampers. This open weave hamper from West Elm flips that on its head, making the hamper anything but an eyesore.
OXO created these with the classic stainless steel interior for easy cleaning, but added a plastic exterior to shield your hands from heat when mixing hot ingredients.
Get them a Garrett Wade toolbox that not only holds all the essentials for getting the job done, but looks so good it could be an accent piece in the house.
A western/eastern hybrid of a chef’s knife from a Kickstarter-backed brand with loads of hype. Misen’s knives will last you however long you need and won’t cost you an arm and a leg.
We're not big fans of cloth bath mats here — they just end up getting gross. Bamboo mats arguably look much better and keep the floor of your bathroom free of moisture.
A pour-over kettle used by professional coffee brewers. It doesn’t hurt that it looks better than any other kettle on the market.
Cook’s Illustrated called the Teak end-grain cutting board “the last cutting board you’ll ever need.” We call it a good-looking kitchen essential that doubles as a rustic charcuterie platter.
Best Wedding Gifts Over $100
Every home could use a cast-iron skillet and a wedding is a perfect opportunity to gift them with an upgraded version like this one from Field Company.
Ask any coffee nerd what bean grinder to buy and they’ll likely bring up the Encore. It’s the go-to gateway grinder, and it’s capable of 40 separate grind levels.
By now you’ve surely heard of it. The Instant Pot is the machine that promises to replace 10 different kitchen tools, and actually delivers.
Long-staple cotton is to thank for the weave on this waffle towel that’s equal parts airy and soft. Onsen’s bath towels dry you just as quickly as any towel out there.
The Sonos One is a compact Bluetooth speaker that’s simply a head above the crowd around it. It’s voice-enabled and has no restrictions on what apps you use to stream music.
Whether they like to keep their phone and keys by the door or just need a catch-all at the office desk, this handsome charging station is a great addition to any home.
Nest’s thermostat takes digital notes of your preferred temperatures during the day and reprograms itself based on that information. Of course, you can take over and change it from anywhere through your smartphone.
This 16-piece set of Portuguese-made dinnerware collection is lightweight and anti-fuss, fired at extreme heats to increase durability.
Why linen sheets? They’ll last longer, become softer over time and keep you cooler than any other bedding material. Parachute provides a great color selection on sheets that are garment-dyed, so every set it makes is ever so slightly unique.
Made In's stainless steel cookware starter kit is made from premium, five-ply steel that’s fast to heat, and both oven- and dishwasher-safe.
The blades spin fast enough to heat and make soups, pulverize seeds and easily make your own peanut butter. And yes, it will make a smoothie smoother than any machine out there.
Away’s Aluminum carry-on is a game-changer. Where its competitors easily charge double, Away sells its new aluminum luggage at a price that’s less sweat-worthy.
This is one of the most powerful Dysons ever made. The kicker? It's a cordless handheld. The V10 Absolute only weighs six pounds and comes with attachments for the whole house
Made from a single piece of heavy, rust-proof cast aluminum and sporting all Marine grade stainless steel racks and kit pieces, this charcoal cooking grill is a durable as it is functional.