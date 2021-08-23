The Best Housewarming Gifts to Give in 2021

The housewarming gift is one of the big milestone gifting moments in life. With the historic boom in home purchases since 2020, we probably all know at least one person who has bought a house recently. Some of the most fitting gifts to give new homeowners provide utility, like a toolset or a doormat. But they can also just be plain fun, like a bottle of their favorite liquor. No matter which gift route you choose to go there are plenty of good options. Here are 30 of our favorite housewarming gifts you can gift in 2021.