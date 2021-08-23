Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Housewarming Gifts to Give in 2021
Get those new homeowners a housewarming gift that will help make their house a home.
The housewarming gift is one of the big milestone gifting moments in life. With the historic boom in home purchases since 2020, we probably all know at least one person who has bought a house recently. Some of the most fitting gifts to give new homeowners provide utility, like a toolset or a doormat. But they can also just be plain fun, like a bottle of their favorite liquor. No matter which gift route you choose to go there are plenty of good options. Here are 30 of our favorite housewarming gifts you can gift in 2021.
Eschew the standard walnut cutting board for this chopping board from Hay that's full of color and is tough enough to put up with restaurant-grade cooking.
Every house needs its own smell to really make it feel welcome. This candle from Boy Smells can bring that kushy aroma to make a new space feel great.
Get the plant-lovers a new plant to bring a little bit of fresh life and fresh oxygen to their space.
Premium olive oil is just better, there's no denying it. This is a great gift because it is probably something they just wouldn't want to buy for themselves.
Aesop soaps smell amazing and are a bit of a subtle flex to have around. Once the house becomes an Aesop house it may never go back.
A set of string lights spruces up any backyard space, especially when they're adorned with classic-looking Edison lights.
A nice set of nesting trays is one of the most versatile things they can have around the house, whether they keep it on the counter for the keys or on the table as a coaster.
For people that love to entertain and host a seafood dinner from time to time, an oyster shucker is a must-have.
This is one of our favorite tequilas — in fact, it is our Step Up pick for the best tequila you can buy in 2021. Get them a gift they can share with their pals or keep for a night in by themselves.
Odds are they need to upgrade from the sauce-stained Tupperware they've been using for years. This nested storage bowl set is good-looking and gets the job done.
If they are getting into low-ABV spirits or just love a good mixer, the tasty aperitifs from Haus are a delicious addition to any bar cart.
This Lazy Susan will look great on any table and is the perfect compliment to a well-curated selection of charcuterie.
If the new homeowners love getting a fire going, indoor or out, get them a personal fireplace to spice up the coffee table or put on the outdoor dining table.
Perfect for the Apple lover, a HomePod mini fills the room with tunes, helps control smart home accessories and gives them access to all of the handy ways you can use Siri.
Moving into a new place is exciting, but also anxiety-inducing. Diffusing essential oils is a great way to keep the stress of a big move at bay.
Every home absolutely needs a doormat, not only to protect the floor inside from getting dirty but because it is just one of the nicest ways to welcome visitors inside.
One thing that is absolutely necessary around the house is a quality toolset that won't break or let you down. This set has enough pieces without going overboard.
It is hard to give more reasons why the Always Pan is a must-buy, but it's still the internet's favorite pan and we think it's a great-looking pan for any kitchen.
Speaking of bar cart, they'll need somewhere to keep their alcohol and bar accessories. This cart is an elegant addition to a new home.
Every cook needs cast iron in their kitchen and this set from Lodge has everything needed to make a feast. Plus, each piece of the set will only get better with time.
This design-forward pocket shelving has ladder-like sides for organization and can be modified in a number of ways to suit the space.
We love a good, quality coffee maker here at Gear Patrol and this is hands down one of the best. Early risers need some love, too.
Glasses are a must-have, obviously, but they're not really that exciting to buy. Get them a set that looks great and works for everything from a glass of water to a cocktail.
Los Angeles-based Dims makes lamps that light up the room but also look darn good no matter how the space is designed or organized.
Smart home accessories are a great way to really make a home come together. A video doorbell can lend peace of mind to new homeowners — and just make it easier to accept packages.
Another smart home accessory we love is the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. This lock lets them lock and unlock the door from anywhere and auto-detects upon arrival — no more fumbling with keys.
Give them everything they need for their new bedroom with a complete set of bedding that includes sheets, a comforter, two pillows and complimentary laundry detergent.
Any counter just looks plain awesome with a KitchenAid mixer on it. A must-have for any baker, this powerful machine does the job.
When it comes to getting together in the backyard, you need a good fire pit. Solo Stove makes some of the best, thanks to their smoke-free tech.