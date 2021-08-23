Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Housewarming Gifts to Give in 2021

Get those new homeowners a housewarming gift that will help make their house a home.

By Will Porter
best housewarming gifts
Gear Patrol

The housewarming gift is one of the big milestone gifting moments in life. With the historic boom in home purchases since 2020, we probably all know at least one person who has bought a house recently. Some of the most fitting gifts to give new homeowners provide utility, like a toolset or a doormat. But they can also just be plain fun, like a bottle of their favorite liquor. No matter which gift route you choose to go there are plenty of good options. Here are 30 of our favorite housewarming gifts you can gift in 2021.

Hay
1 of 30
Hay Chopping Board
$30 AT HAY

Eschew the standard walnut cutting board for this chopping board from Hay that's full of color and is tough enough to put up with restaurant-grade cooking. 

Amazon
2 of 30
Boy Smells Kush Candle
$32 AT AMAZON

Every house needs its own smell to really make it feel welcome. This candle from Boy Smells can bring that kushy aroma to make a new space feel great.  

The Sill
3 of 30
The Sill Coffee Plant
$35 AT THE SILL

Get the plant-lovers a new plant to bring a little bit of fresh life and fresh oxygen to their space. 

Amazon
4 of 30
Laudemio Tuscany Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$38 AT AMAZON

Premium olive oil is just better, there's no denying it. This is a great gift because it is probably something they just wouldn't want to buy for themselves.  

Todd Snyder
5 of 30
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash 500ml
$39 AT AESOP

Aesop soaps smell amazing and are a bit of a subtle flex to have around. Once the house becomes an Aesop house it may never go back. 

Huckberry
6 of 30
Barebones Edison String Lights
$46 AT HUCKBERRY

A set of string lights spruces up any backyard space, especially when they're adorned with classic-looking Edison lights. 

Open Spaces
7 of 30
Open Spaces Nesting Trays - Set of 3
$46 AT OPEN SPACES

A nice set of nesting trays is one of the most versatile things they can have around the house, whether they keep it on the counter for the keys or on the table as a coaster.  

Made In
8 of 30
Made In Oyster Shucker
$49 AT MADE IN

For people that love to entertain and host a seafood dinner from time to time, an oyster shucker is a must-have. 

Drizly
9 of 30
Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila
$50 AT DRIZLY

This is one of our favorite tequilas — in fact, it is our Step Up pick for the best tequila you can buy in 2021. Get them a gift they can share with their pals or keep for a night in by themselves. 

Food52
10 of 30
Mepal Microwavable Nested Storage Bowls
$74 AT FOOD52

Odds are they need to upgrade from the sauce-stained Tupperware they've been using for years. This nested storage bowl set is good-looking and gets the job done.  

Haus
11 of 30
Haus Aperitif - Duo
$80 AT DRINK.HAUS

If they are getting into low-ABV spirits or just love a good mixer, the tasty aperitifs from Haus are a delicious addition to any bar cart.  

Crate & Barrel
12 of 30
Crate & Barrel Wood and Marble Lazy Susan
$90 AT CRATE & BARREL

This Lazy Susan will look great on any table and is the perfect compliment to a well-curated selection of charcuterie. 

Huckberry
13 of 30
Flickr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
$95 AT HUCKBERRY

If the new homeowners love getting a fire going, indoor or out, get them a personal fireplace to spice up the coffee table or put on the outdoor dining table.  

Courtesy
14 of 30
Apple HomePod mini
$99 AT WALMART

Perfect for the Apple lover, a HomePod mini fills the room with tunes, helps control smart home accessories and gives them access to all of the handy ways you can use Siri. 

Amazon
15 of 30
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
$119 AT AMAZON

Moving into a new place is exciting, but also anxiety-inducing. Diffusing essential oils is a great way to keep the stress of a big move at bay.  

Huckberry
16 of 30
The Rope Co. Hand Woven Lobster Rope Doormat
$119 AT HUCKBERRY

Every home absolutely needs a doormat, not only to protect the floor inside from getting dirty but because it is just one of the nicest ways to welcome visitors inside. 

Home Depot
17 of 30
Dewalt 1/4 in. x 3/8 in. Drive Tool Set
$141 AT HOME DEPOT

One thing that is absolutely necessary around the house is a quality toolset that won't break or let you down. This set has enough pieces without going overboard. 

Our Place
18 of 30
Our Place Always Pan
$145 AT OUR PLACE

It is hard to give more reasons why the Always Pan is a must-buy, but it's still the internet's favorite pan and we think it's a great-looking pan for any kitchen. 

Wayfair
19 of 30
Willa Arlo Chea Mirrored Bar Cart
$150 AT WAYFAIR

Speaking of bar cart, they'll need somewhere to keep their alcohol and bar accessories. This cart is an elegant addition to a new home.  

Amazon
20 of 30
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, Black
$168 AT AMAZON

Every cook needs cast iron in their kitchen and this set from Lodge has everything needed to make a feast. Plus, each piece of the set will only get better with time. 

Design Within Reach
21 of 30
Design Within Reach String Pocket Shelving
$173 AT DESIGN WITHIN REACH

This design-forward pocket shelving has ladder-like sides for organization and can be modified in a number of ways to suit the space. 

Courtesy
22 of 30
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
$170 AT OXO

We love a good, quality coffee maker here at Gear Patrol and this is hands down one of the best. Early risers need some love, too. 

Coming Soon
23 of 30
Fredericks and Mae Striped Rim Glasses
$175 AT COMING SOON

Glasses are a must-have, obviously, but they're not really that exciting to buy. Get them a set that looks great and works for everything from a glass of water to a cocktail. 

Gantri
24 of 30
Dims Word Table Light
$210 AT GANTRI

Los Angeles-based Dims makes lamps that light up the room but also look darn good no matter how the space is designed or organized. 

Amazon
25 of 30
Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5
Now 13% off
$225 AT AMAZON

Smart home accessories are a great way to really make a home come together. A video doorbell can lend peace of mind to new homeowners — and just make it easier to accept packages. 

Amazon
26 of 30
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
$229 AT AMAZON

Another smart home accessory we love is the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. This lock lets them lock and unlock the door from anywhere and auto-detects upon arrival — no more fumbling with keys. 

Brooklinen
27 of 30
Brooklinen Classic Move-In Bundle
$332 AT BROOKLINEN

Give them everything they need for their new bedroom with a complete set of bedding that includes sheets, a comforter, two pillows and complimentary laundry detergent. 

Williams Sonoma
28 of 30
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer
$400 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Any counter just looks plain awesome with a KitchenAid mixer on it. A must-have for any baker, this powerful machine does the job. 

Huckberry
29 of 30
Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit
$500 AT HUCKBERRY

When it comes to getting together in the backyard, you need a good fire pit. Solo Stove makes some of the best, thanks to their smoke-free tech. 

Mirror
30 of 30
Mirror Home Workout System
$1,495 AT MIRROR

If they love working out at home or just aren't ready to go back to the gym, the Mirror workout system is one of our favorites for getting in shape in the comfort of your own space.   

The 60+ Best Gifts for Men
