New (and Affordable) Houseplant Gear from Target, and 6 Other New Home Releases

Hilton Carter x Target

Hilton Carter, a plant enthusiast, interior designer and author, partnered with Target on a collection all things green and green related. The collection includes everything from live plants to faux plants, planters to garden accessories. While the live plants are only available in stores, everything else is available online with prices starting at $5. Some of our favorites include a propagation stand, a faux cactus and garden shears.

Floyd Outdoor Furniture

Floyd is already one of our favorite online furniture stores (its sofa and shelving system are particularly add-to-cart worthy). Now the Detroit-based brand is doing outdoor furniture, and it's a winning collection. The brightly colored line consists of a bench ($375), stackable chairs ($265) and two tables — one square ($525) and one rectangular ($845) . The powder-coated aluminum is long-lasting and meant to withstand years and years of outdoor hangs and inclement weather.

Bed, Bath & Beyond Simply Essential

Bed, Bath & Beyond is really leaning into its name with its new in-house brand, Simply Essentials, which focuses on low-priced, high-quality goods for the bed, the bath and, well, beyond. Everything Simply Essential makes everything a person could possibly need for their home from sheets to cookware. Nothing is more than $200 and some stuff is in the single-digit price range. It's so affordable you might not even care about using BB&B's infamous 20-percent-off coupons.

Fellow Clara French Press

Fellow released its version of a French press earlier this month, and it's about as Fellow as it gets. From the matte black construction to the thoughtful details, it promises to make a better cup of French press coffee. It has an ultra-fine mesh filter to reduce the muddiness of your coffee, an agitation stick to help with coffee extraction and a non-stick coating to help with cleanup. The only hesitation about getting one may be its price: $99 for matte black or $129 for matte black with walnut accents.

Vermicular Frying Pan

Japanese cookware brand Vermicular released an enamel-coated cast-iron frying pan that's a lightweight option to heavy, clunky cast-iron pans. A lid is not included and costs $40 extra. The smaller 9.4-inch frying pan weigh just 2.3 pounds; the larger 10.2-inch frying pan weighs just 2.4 pounds. Vermicular touts its pans' ability to quickly evaporate water and retain its heat. The only downside to the pan is its handle — while it looks nice, it has a low heat resistance and therefore the pan cannot be used in the oven.

Osma Pro

The whole shtick around cold brew is that it takes a long time to make, and the result is a fairly lackluster cup of low-acidity coffee. Osma's new countertop brewer, the Osma Pro, can supposedly make cold brew coffee in just 90 seconds. Just add ice, water and coffee and the Osma Pro essentially recirculates the water through the grounds to get a three-ounce espresso shot or 12-ounce cold brew in less time than it takes to explain exactly what's going on.

Umamicart AAPI Heritage Month Recipe Kits



Umamicart, launched earlier this year, easily became one of our favorite online grocery stores for offering a bountiful selection of Asian groceries. Part of the appeal was how approachable the grocery store whether or not you were familiar with select ingredients. With its recipe kits, Umamicart made it easy for shoppers to quickly add to cart all the things they needed to make specific Asian dishes. To celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Month, Umamicart expanded its recipe kit selection and is donating proceeds to Send Chinatown Love and Heart of Dinner, both of which are organizations helping Asian Americans in New York City's Chinatown amid a rise of anti-Asian hate crimes. Recipes include shio tonkotsu chashu ramen, braised pork belly and okonomiyaki, as well as two recipes made in collaboration with 886 and Wing Hing, two New York City restaurants, which developed a Taiwanese sausage fried rice and baby shrimp fried rice, respectively.

