Every summer for the last couple years has felt like The Summer of Hard Seltzer. Hell, even The New York Times is saying 2021 is "going to be a big summer for hard seltzer." But not only will folks be chugging hard seltzer by the truckload this summer...as it turns out, we'll all be able to eat it, too. Hard seltzer brand Truly has turned its Lemonade Hard Seltzers into frozen ice pops — and you won't want to share these with the kids.

Available today in three flavors — Original Lemonade, Mango Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade — Truly's limited-edition Lemonade Freeze Pops pack as much booze as their liquid form, as they contain 5.0 percent alcohol by volume, but they do so with slightly fewer calories. While each can of Truly contains 100 calories, that figure drops to 80 calories for the ice pops.

These ice pops aren't the first of its kind. Natural Light also announced this year that it would be selling boozy ice pops called Naturdays Frozen Icicles available in Strawberry Lemonade and Pineapple Lemonade flavors. That said, Truly's Lemonade Freeze Pops seem like child's play (again, these are not for kids) compared to Naturdays Frozen Icicles; the Natty Light folks' frozen pops will clock in at 8.0 percent ABV.

Truly's Lemonade Freeze Pops will be be sold in 12-packs, and because of their limited nature, will only be available in 26 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

With hard seltzer available in liquid and solid forms, it's only matter of time before people are vaping the stuff. (Did we just speak that into existence? We hope not.)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io