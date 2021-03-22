This summer, Topo Chico wants to get you drunk. The cult-favorite sparking mineral water announced earlier this year it would be soon be diving into the hard seltzer category; now, they've offered up more details, enabling us to know when we can get our hands on the boozed-up bubble water — and just what flavors we'll be stocking our fridges with.

Hitting shelves starting March 29, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will come in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango. The hard seltzers are made with purified spiked sparkling water, then mixed with flavorings and minerals for taste. Each variety clocks in at 100 calories, two grams of sugar and 4.7 percent ABV.

Presumably thanks to White Claw and a legion of associated memes, since 2019, hard seltzer has seen a "meteoric rise," as the IWSR — a market research company that analyzes the alcoholic beverage market — called it. Hard seltzers are notoriously easy to drink, since it's like drinking water; they're low in calories and gluten free, as well, making them appealing to people seeking a respite from heavier liquids like beer and wine.

While people seemed to think hard seltzer was a fad at one point, the product category continues to grow here in 2021. Spindrift, another sparkling water brand, will be selling its hard seltzers, Spindrift Spiked, in April; legendary craft brewery Evil Twin started making Evil Water in 2020; and even rapper Travis Scott has making hard seltzer with his new brand Cacti.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be available in nine states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas — as well as Boston, Chicago, New York City, Northern New Jersey, the Seattle-Vancouver area and Washington D.C. Bottoms up.

