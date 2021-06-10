Today's Top Stories
1
Why Is Buying a Used Bike Online So Difficult?
2
The Best Gifts for Dads That Love to DIY
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Could Be the Perfect Summer Watch

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Bed Bath & Beyond Just Launched a Crazy-Affordable Kitchen Line

Called "Our Table," the line has everything you need to cook, bake and eat with.

By Tyler Chin
style
Courtesy

Are you sitting on one (or more) of those infamous 20-percent-off coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond right now? Well, you probably won't need it to buy anything from the brand's new kitchen and dinnerware line, Our Table — since everything from the collection is already so affordable. With prices starting at $5 (for a silicone whisk) and going up to $120 (for a 10-piece stainless steel cookware set), Our Table offers customers a breadth of products to help them cook, serve and eat without dipping into their savings.

Related Stories
The Best Kitchen Knives You Can Buy in 2021
Building a Kitchen Setup From Scratch? Start Here

Our Table offers alternatives to higher-end products that perform just as well, minus the huge markups. For example, if you're been saving up for a Le Creuset Dutch oven, which retails for $370, you can score Our Table's version of the same product for just $75.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Our Table at such a pivotal moment in time, as many of us are ready to welcome guests back into our homes after spending far too much time apart," executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Joe Hartsig said in a press release. "The Our Table collection is designed not only with functionality in mind, but also with the hope that it will inspire our customers to expand their circle and spend time with loved ones."

cut steak on a cutting board
Our Table offers products to help you prep, cook and serve your next meal.
Bed Bath & Beyond

To help market the launch, Bed Bath & Beyond launched a video series on its IGTV, called "From Our Table to Yours," in which professional chefs — like Top Chef season 15 winner Joe Flamm and James Beard Award-winning television personality Vivian Howard — use Our Table products to teach viewers new recipes.

Since the start of 2021, Bed Bath & Beyond has launched six new in-house labels for every aspect of the home. In the beginning of the year, the brand released Simply Essential, a line of basics for every room; Haven, a luxury bath line; and Nestwell, a bed and bath line. Later this month, it's planning on launching the home decor line Wild Sage and organizational collection Squared Away. Two more yet-unannounced labels are set to be released in the near future.

SHOP NOW

Courtesy
Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Our Table bedbathandbeyond.com
$75.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
Nonstick Aluminum Fry Pan
Our Table bedbathandbeyond.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
Preseasoned Cast Iron Fry Pan
Our Table bedbathandbeyond.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
2-Piece Stoneware Rectangular Bakers Set
Our Table bedbathandbeyond.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
Landon 16-Piece Dinnerware Set in Toast
Our Table bedbathandbeyond.com
$90.00
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
Airstream's New Camper Van Is Made for Adventure
The 10 Best E-Bikes of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Gear You Need to Stay Productive to WFH
How to Set a Watch Properly and Avoid Breaking It
The Best Outdoor Gear Gifts to Give in 2021
The Best Camping Stoves of 2021
The 8 Best Standing Desk Converters of 2021
The 8 Best Running Hats
What We Know About Dyson's Powerful New Vacuum
The 11 Best Antiperspirants for Men