Bed Bath & Beyond Just Launched a Crazy-Affordable Kitchen Line

Are you sitting on one (or more) of those infamous 20-percent-off coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond right now? Well, you probably won't need it to buy anything from the brand's new kitchen and dinnerware line, Our Table — since everything from the collection is already so affordable. With prices starting at $5 (for a silicone whisk) and going up to $120 (for a 10-piece stainless steel cookware set), Our Table offers customers a breadth of products to help them cook, serve and eat without dipping into their savings.

Our Table offers alternatives to higher-end products that perform just as well, minus the huge markups. For example, if you're been saving up for a Le Creuset Dutch oven, which retails for $370, you can score Our Table's version of the same product for just $75.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Our Table at such a pivotal moment in time, as many of us are ready to welcome guests back into our homes after spending far too much time apart," executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Joe Hartsig said in a press release. "The Our Table collection is designed not only with functionality in mind, but also with the hope that it will inspire our customers to expand their circle and spend time with loved ones."

Our Table offers products to help you prep, cook and serve your next meal. Bed Bath & Beyond

To help market the launch, Bed Bath & Beyond launched a video series on its IGTV, called "From Our Table to Yours," in which professional chefs — like Top Chef season 15 winner Joe Flamm and James Beard Award-winning television personality Vivian Howard — use Our Table products to teach viewers new recipes.

Since the start of 2021, Bed Bath & Beyond has launched six new in-house labels for every aspect of the home. In the beginning of the year, the brand released Simply Essential, a line of basics for every room; Haven, a luxury bath line; and Nestwell, a bed and bath line. Later this month, it's planning on launching the home decor line Wild Sage and organizational collection Squared Away. Two more yet-unannounced labels are set to be released in the near future.

