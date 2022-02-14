Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Stylish Gifts Ideas for Valentine's Day
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Luxury Valentine’s Gifts For Him

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Pour-Over Coffee Fans Will Love This New Coffee Maker

The Steadfast coffee brewer is a new take on the pour-over dripper, designed to create a cleaner coffee, faster.

By Tyler Chin
steadfast coffee brewers
Steadfast

When it comes to brewing pour-over coffee, three devices come to mind: the Chemex, the Kalita Wave and the Hario V60. Those aren't the end all be all of pour-over coffee brewers, but they've definitely cornered the market. Now, however, there's a new pour-over dripper in town — one that could take on those legacy brewers.

Related Stories
8 Ways You’re Ruining Your Pour-Over Coffee
What Coffee Is Best for Pour-Overs?

The new Steadfast coffee brewer is a leather-wrapped stainless steel pour-over dripper, designed by Hyunjun Kim, who founded Nothin Coffee, a South Korea-based coffee company. The Steadfast's interior features 32 ridges of varying sizes that grow thicker toward the bottom of the dripper.

The ridges were designed to help increase the flow rate of water so it can more quickly reach the bottom of the grounds. Its oval-shaped base (versus the Chemex's conical shape or the Kelitta Wave's flat base) has a single hole in the middle, which Kim found to be ideal in brewing consistently good coffee.

steadfast coffee brewer
The interior ridges of the Steadfast brewer grow thicker towards the bottom, which helps to increase flow rate and fix the bottleneck effect.
Steadfast

Some pour-over drippers lose heat too quickly, which can be detrimental to the coffee. To combat this, the Steadfast has a removable leather exterior, which keeps the coffee slurry hot to improve coffee extraction. As a bonus, the leather wrap just looks good, too.

Rather than creating a new type of coffee filter, Kim designed the Steadfast to work with any straight-bottomed filter, like those from Melitta. Users, however, will have to tinker with the filter a bit to actually work with Steadfast, though all they'll have to do is fold the bottom to create a wider base.

The Steadfast was introduced on Makuake, Japan's largest crowd-funding service, where it exceeded the project's funding goal by over 1,000 percent. The dripper is expected to hit the U.S. market sometime this year.

LEARN MORE

Related Story
Everything You Need to Make Pour-Over Coffee
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Coffee
The Secret to Better Coffee? Try a Coffee Sieve
This Excellent Espresso Machine Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How in the World Is This Coffee Scale $150?
Get Rare Savings on Fellow Coffee Products
The 9 Best Coffee Grinders You Can Buy in 2022
This $7 Tool Is a Must-Have for Chemex Owners
The 10 Best Coffee Makers of 2022
This Grail Coffee Maker Is 20% Off Today Only
The Way to Keep Coffee Fresh Is the Simplest
8 Ways You’re Ruining Your Pour-Over Coffee