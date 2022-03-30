Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
There Is a Leatherman Tool for Every Adventure
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Whiskey Is Irish and American

You Can Now Smoke Indoors, Thanks to This New Pellet Smoker

Smoking indoors is a no-no, unless you're smoking meat — and you're doing so with Arden's indoor pellet grill.

By Tyler Chin
arden indoor smoker
FirstBuild

With temperatures warming up, it's time to start up the grill. Oh wait, you live in an apartment? Guess all the barbecue you're eating will be from takeout.

Or maybe not. FirstBuild —a GE Appliance-backed innovation hub — knows that not everyone has access to outdoor space to own a grill. So to help those folks out, it's released the Arden: an indoor pellet grill that lets you smoke meat inside.

"Pellet grill" is a bit of a misnomer, I grant you, because it's more of a smoker than a grill. Like its outdoor counterpart, the Arden — sized to fit on a countertop — is powered by burning pellets that infuse smoke into food while simultaneously cooking it. Based on its product description, Arden seems easy enough to operate: you load it with pellets, fill the tray with water, set the smoke intensity and temperature, then let the thing go. With a built-in meat probe, the Arden will make sure your food stays at the right temperature, so you don't need to constantly monitor it.

arden indoor smoker
The Arden indoor pellet grill allows users to set the smoke intensity and temperature, while its built-in meat probe keeps track of food temperature.
FirstBuild

The thing about smokers is they do exactly what's in their name: smoke. FirstBuild designed Arden with a "smoke-elimination system" that ensures the smoke stays inside the smoker and not in your kitchen. FirstBuild hasn't disclosed exactly how Arden gets rid of that smoke, but the brand ensures that there are no filters to clean or replace.

Barbecue expert Jeremy Yoder, also known by his YouTube username Mad Scientist BBQ, helped in Arden's development, working alongside the team at FirstBuild to make sure the smoker would work and work well. FirstBuild featured Yoder in a video where he taste-tested food prepared in the Arden, and people in the comments section — a usually hostile environment — seem keen on getting their hands on the smoker, especially with Mad Scientist BBQ's seal of approval.

FirstBuild is raising funds for Arden on Indiegogo now through the end of April, with an expected shipping day sometime in August 2023. You can take advantage of the brand's early-bird special and get Arden for $649, which is $450 less than its retail price of $1,099. And people are clearly going for it; as of publishing, Arden has raised just under $500,000 — five times its original goal.

Price: $1,099 $649

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Virgil Abloh's Sneaker Legacy Lives On
Jeep Is About to Reveal 6 New Off-Roaders
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Oru Kayak Releases Its Latest Model, the Lake
The 2022 Rolex Air-King Feels Like No Other Rolex
Would You Wear Dyson's New Portable Air Purifier?
The Ram Electric Pickup: What You Need to Know
This Dolby Atmos Soundbar Is Utterly Wild
Want to Help Ukraine? Buy Some Polish Vodka
One of Our Favorite Rooftop Tents Got an Upgrade
Amazon’s Echo Buds Are Cheaper Than Ever