Chicago-based online grocery store Foxtrot has partnered with the legendary Chicago alt-rock band Wilco on a unique collection to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. The collection includes snacks, a beer and apparel, and for those based in Chicago, the partnership brings the opportunity to check out the pop-up shop Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Market and a concert on April 21.

The collaboration between Foxtrot and Wilco pays homage to the band's singer songwriter, guitarist and singer Jeff Tweedy, which is why the snacks are things the Grammy-winning artist would actually consume. First is a cereal, dubbed Wilc-O's, which itself is another collab with the direct-to-consumer cereal brand Off Limits Cereal. The cinnamon-flavored cereal is vegan- and gluten-free, made from organic oats, rice, coconut flower and natural sweeteners. The next snack is inspired by the Wilco song I am trying to break your heart, and it's a gummy mix called I Am Trying To Eat Your Heart, which includes Nonpareil Hearts, Raspberry Hearts, Rainbow Rolls and Blue Bottles.

While both snacks are available nationwide, the collaborative beer, Jesus Don't Cry pilsner, will be only be available in Chicago at Foxtrot Old Town. The pilsner is brewed with Great Central Brewing, and it's the type of easy-going beer you'd love to drink before, during and after a concert.

Wilco isn't known for doing many collaborative projects. In the past, the band has worked with Best Made Co., Field Notes and Oxford Pennant. According to Foxtrot CEO Mike LaVitola, "Wilco inspired the entire project," as LaVitola had been a fan of the band since he was in college.

"Outside of being legendary artists, Wilco has created an awesome community and really embraces Chicago," LaVitola says. "We share in that love for community at Foxtrot so, as the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot approached, we knew we wanted to celebrate the milestone with the band and do something fun and unexpected for our customers and their fans."

The rest of the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Market collab includes tees, a hat and a lightweight jacket, all of which are available online. For those in the Chicago area, you can check out the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Market pop-up shop in Old Town from April 19 to May 3.

