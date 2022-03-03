Tyler, The Creator Won't Stop Creating

Tyler, The Creator's metamorphosis continues. He admitted so on his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Specifically, on a track called "MASSA," where he credits Skateboard P, aka Pharrell, with altering his outlook on life. "Yo, my boy Skateboard P gave me that speech in that Italy session," he raps. "Thankfully, by hour three that detoured [my] perspective. Thoughts change so rapid, turn into a butterfly, Flower Boy happened," he ends, referencing his critically-acclaimed fourth album of the same name.

Deeper into the album, on track 13, a song called "BLESSED," a bit of spoken word offered listeners insights into his future ventures. Namely, his clothing line, GOLF WANG, his shoe collaborations, his sub-label, Le FLEUR* and his work scoring movies and commercials.

Converse

"Golf Wang's doing amazing, might open up another store, Le FLEUR* is goin' insane, smell good, nail polish, Converse, Gucci, Camp Flog Gnaw one of the best festivals, I'm healthy, my skin glowin', my friends healthy," he says. Get a skincare routine like Tyler's!

All jokes aside, he's brought everything he mentions to fruition. GOLF WANG has a robust new collection out now; his Le FLEUR* store opening drew celebs galore; he's dropping two new snakeskin Converse sneakers; and he's launched both his own unique fragrance, French Waltz, and a trio of signature, pastel-colored nail polishes simply called A Nail Polish. (There's Geneva Blue, Georgia Peach and Glitter, to be exact.)

Le FLEUR*

In the past, Tyler's called his style "summertime prep school." The formula for his outfits — pastels, animal prints, cardigans, camp collar shirts, jewelry by Alex Moss, white socks and loafers, pleated pants, painted nails, seeded Gucci gear and... Ushanka hats — looks like costuming in the setting of music videos or album photoshoots, but it carries over well into real-life. (It helps he helped make most of it, too.) And though I may not look as cool as Tyler wearing any of it, I'm ready to try. Fruit-colored nail polish included.

