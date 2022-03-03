Today's Top Stories
1
Improve Your Home Office Ergonomics in Four Steps
2
Elevate Your Sweat Sessions with Cellucor’s P6
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Ergonomic Chair You’ll Actually Want to Show

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Tyler, The Creator Won't Stop Creating

From a collaboration with Converse to signature fragrances and finger art.

By Evan Malachosky
kenzo
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images

Tyler, The Creator's metamorphosis continues. He admitted so on his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Specifically, on a track called "MASSA," where he credits Skateboard P, aka Pharrell, with altering his outlook on life. "Yo, my boy Skateboard P gave me that speech in that Italy session," he raps. "Thankfully, by hour three that detoured [my] perspective. Thoughts change so rapid, turn into a butterfly, Flower Boy happened," he ends, referencing his critically-acclaimed fourth album of the same name.

Deeper into the album, on track 13, a song called "BLESSED," a bit of spoken word offered listeners insights into his future ventures. Namely, his clothing line, GOLF WANG, his shoe collaborations, his sub-label, Le FLEUR* and his work scoring movies and commercials.

converse sneakers
Converse

"Golf Wang's doing amazing, might open up another store, Le FLEUR* is goin' insane, smell good, nail polish, Converse, Gucci, Camp Flog Gnaw one of the best festivals, I'm healthy, my skin glowin', my friends healthy," he says. Get a skincare routine like Tyler's!

All jokes aside, he's brought everything he mentions to fruition. GOLF WANG has a robust new collection out now; his Le FLEUR* store opening drew celebs galore; he's dropping two new snakeskin Converse sneakers; and he's launched both his own unique fragrance, French Waltz, and a trio of signature, pastel-colored nail polishes simply called A Nail Polish. (There's Geneva Blue, Georgia Peach and Glitter, to be exact.)

a nail polish
Le FLEUR*

In the past, Tyler's called his style "summertime prep school." The formula for his outfits — pastels, animal prints, cardigans, camp collar shirts, jewelry by Alex Moss, white socks and loafers, pleated pants, painted nails, seeded Gucci gear and... Ushanka hats — looks like costuming in the setting of music videos or album photoshoots, but it carries over well into real-life. (It helps he helped make most of it, too.) And though I may not look as cool as Tyler wearing any of it, I'm ready to try. Fruit-colored nail polish included.

Related Stories
John Mayer's Grail-Worthy Leather Jackets
The Best Loafers to Buy Right Now
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Mercedes Has a Fancy New Limited Edition G-Wagen
Buffalo Trace’s New Bourbon Is a Do-Good Whiskey
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What to Expect at Next Week's Big Apple Event
The Rivian R1T and R1S Get a Lot More Expensive
Save 27% on Bowflex's Clever Adjustable Dumbbells
Is Apple About to Redefine the MacBook?
Buy Brad Pitt's Favorite Bucket Hat
Is the Original Blue Jean Any Good?
Polestar Proves the Convertible Isn't Dead Yet
Amazon Launches New Eco-Friendly Line of Basics