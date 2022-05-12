Our Place and Selena Gomez Just Brought a Fresh Update to the Always Pan

Between filming the second season of Only Murders in the Building and running her beauty line Rare Beauty, actor/singer/entrepreneur Selena Gomez managed to launch a cookware line. With the help of direct-to-consumer cookware brand Our Place, Gomez has expanded the brand's Everyday Essentials collection with two new colors.

Fans of the show Selena + Chef on HBO Max shouldn't be surprised that Our Place has tapped Gomez as the brand's first celebrity collaborator. She's proven herself to be a proficient home cook, holding her own alongside chefs like Jamie Oliver and Aarón Sánchez. As part of the partnership, Our Place introduced two new colors: Azul, a bold, electric blue; and Rosa, a punchy magenta hue. The colors adorn the brand's most popular items from the Instagrammable Always Pan to the handles of Our Place's recently released kitchen knives.

The collection is more than just making your kitchen look nicer with bold cookware — 10 percent of net proceeds from this limited-edition line will go to the nonprofit Rare Impact Fund, which offers resources to people to take care of their mental health.

The Everyday Collection in the Gomez-approved colors is available now from Our Place's website. Being a limited-edition collection, the pieces won't be around forever.

