Celebrate Día de los Muertos With Del Maguey's Latest Mezcal Expression

Yesterday may have been Halloween, but for much of the world, the real spooky holiday of the season is Día de los Muertos. While it sounds morbid, it's actually a celebration. It's a time to remember family and friends who have passed and a much-loved chance to reminisce about the lives they lived. The holiday is also a beautiful, colorful spectacle, highlighted by colorful sugar skulls and the autumnal shades of marigolds.

All in all, it's a joyful couple of days that brings out some of the most exciting parts of Latin culture. And while the spirits of the dead may be a bit more present, there's another omnipresent spirit essential to the celebration: mezcal.

Just in time for this year's early November holiday, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal has launched a special expression of its signature Vida mezcal, Vida de Muertos. Ideal for fall, Vida de Muertos possesses the familiar smooth smokiness you can expect from Del Maguey mezcal, but also features notes of tropical fruit and a hint of warming spice that make it the perfect drink for sipping or for mixing.

Del Maguey

Founded in 1995, Del Maguey utilizes deep cultural relationships with indigenous producers in Oaxaca and Puebla, Mexico to make previously unavailable artisanal mezcal available to everyone. It relies on traditional methods that complement the unique terroir and micr0-climates of Mexico, making some of the most unique and complex mezcals you can buy. You've probably seen the brand's popular green bottle at your favorite local haunt, but now you can get an even more specialized taste of the brand's offerings through this latest expression.

While Del Maguey prefers you sip the spirit slowly, with purpose, we recommend spicing things up for Día de los Muertos with the Quicksand cocktail:

2 parts Del Maguey Vida Single Village Mezcal

1 part Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

1 part Maurin Quina

4 dashes orange bitters per serving

1 wide swath of orange peel, for garnish per serving

Combine all the ingredients, except the garnish, in a mixing glass filled with ice and stir. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with the orange peel.



Courtesy

