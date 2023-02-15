Traeger's New Ironwood Pellet Grills: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The words "Traeger" and "pellet grill" are nearly synonymous, considering that the brand's founder invented the product category in the 1980s. So whenever Traeger comes out with a new one, it's pretty big news in the grilling industry. The brand made waves last year with their top-of-the-line Timberline grill series revamp, and now they're doing it again with a reimagined take on the premium Ironwood grill lineup. The new grills offer a number of Timberline-level features but at more approachable price points.

The Traeger Ironwood and Ironwood XL

There are two grills in Traeger's revamped Ironwood series: The Ironwood and the Ironwood XL. These two grills effectively replace the Ironwood 650 and Ironwood 885 in Traeger's lineup, slotting just below the Timberline series in their pellet-grilling hierarchy. The new grills feature different total cooking areas from their previous-gen counterparts, with the new Ironwood having a smaller 616 total square inches of cooking surface compared to the Ironwood 650's 649 square inches. Meanwhile, the Ironwood XL tops the Ironwood 885's total cooking area, beefing up from 885 square inches to 924 square inches.

Traeger

The new Ironwood grills add features from the Timberline series

Last year's Timberline series really upped the ante in the pellet grill market by adding several advanced features, and now Traeger is bringing some of the most exciting ones to the new Ironwood grills. First and foremost is the full-color touchscreen display, appearing for the first time on a non-Timberline grill. It's set up to work in conjunction with another piece of borrowed Timberline technology, Smart Combustion, which maintains precise temperatures in the grill to ensure that whatever you're cooking comes out just as you intended.

The new Ironwood also borrows the Timberline's EZ-Clean Grease & Ash Keg that collects all your drippings and spent pellets in one easy-to-remove bucket, making cleanup a breeze. And it features the Timberline's Pop-And-Lock accessory rail and compatibility with ModiFire accessories, allowing for greater customization.

Traeger

How the new Ironwood grills compare to the previous generation

In addition to the new cooking surface sizes and the borrowed features from the Timberline series, the new Ironwood grills make some additional improvements over the previous generation, while also carrying over some of their tried-and-true features. New is the FreeFlow Firepot, which Traeger says improves wood-fired flavor thanks to increased smoke circulation. The new Ironwood also adds a second wired thermometer probe for increased versatility.

Returning features include Traeger's signature WiFIRE Technology for connected control via your smartphone or virtual assistant, Downdraft Exhaust and Super Smoke Mode for optimum smoking capabilities and a pellet sensor to let you know when you're running low on fuel.

Traeger's Ironwood grills pricing and availability

The new Ironwood grills are available to purchase directly from Traeger as of today, and they see a decent increase in SRP over their predecessors. The new Ironwood is priced at $1,800, a big jump over the Ironwood 650's $1,300 price tag, and even more than the Ironwood 885's $1,500 price. The Ironwood XL tops out the range at $2,000.

While there may be some sticker shock here when compared to the old generation, the new Ironwood grills are still a bargain compared to the Timberline series. Those grills start at a whopping $3,500, and considering that a number of their premium features have now made their way to the Ironwood grills, $1,800 for the Ironwood is suddenly looking pretty reasonable.

Traeger Traeger Ironwood traeger.com $1,800.00 SHOP NOW