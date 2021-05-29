Today's Top Stories
1
Why Are Cassette Tapes Suddenly Popular Again?
2
Glashütte Original's SeaQ Is Up for All Adventures
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
All the Best Deals and Memorial Day Sales
5
Change the Way You Run with Future Fitness

This App Guarantees You Won't Overpay for Bourbon Ever Again

BoozApp takes aim at rising whiskey prices, and them some.

By Will Price
boozeapp
BoozApp

BoozApp is a new smartphone app that aims to offer its users a look at the whole picture of a specific bottle of liquor's pricing, from its SRP to what shoppers consider "fair." You'd be forgiven for thinking an app that distinguishes between suggested retail pricing and a good deal was built for those hunting down sough-after bottles bottles – sadly, that's just the market we're living in.

The app's founders, Scott Manning and Rich Morrow, built it with whiskey – the spirit category most subject to drastic differences between a retail price and bottle value – in mind. The two compiled a database with the prices of more than 20,000 individual bottles of booze to create its SRP price, while the app's "fair" price will be guided by users. At launch, these prices will be based on internet sleuthing and resources like Bourbon Brown Book, but once a user searches a specific bottle, they're given the opportunity to mark the listed "fair" price as high, just right or low. Their answer will feed into an algorithm and incrementally adjust the bottle's price until consensus reigns.

Whiskey Reading

best bourbon gear patrol lead featured e1522688897807jpg
The Best Bourbon Whiskeys

Read the Story

best rye gear patrol lead featured
The Best Rye Whiskeys

Read the Story

best new whiskey
The Best New Whiskeys of 2021 (So Far)

Read the Story

best high proof bourbon gear patrol lead full
How to Talk Whiskey

Read the Story

japan exclusive bourbon gear patrol lead full
Bourbon You Can Only Find Overseas

Read the Story

does whiskey go bad gear patrol lead full
Does Whiskey Go Bad?

Read the Story

The app, which is in private invite phase now, arrives as the whiskey world reckons with dramatic price disparities across regions, states and in many cases retailers across the street from one another. Some pin the problem to the secondary whiskey market, which started as black market for buying and selling rare whiskey but has since subsumed more standard expressions, quickly inflating the prices of said bottles. In turn, drinkers have leaned on social networks and Instagram accounts to get an idea of how much a specific bottle should cost. BoozApp aims to provide a more official, democratic means of learning what is and isn't a good deal.

You can submit your email now for a shot at getting access to the app's databases early.

Learn More: Here

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Drinks
What Is Bottled-in-Bond?
The Best Whiskey Glasses for Bourbon or Scotch
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 9 Best Red Aperitifs Not Named Campari
Want to Understand Bourbon? Drink Wild Turkey
A Mystery Bourbon Is Sub-$15 and Absolute Rules
The Complete Buying Guide to Suntory Whisky
The 14 Best Tequilas You Can Buy in 2021
How to Talk Bourbon: 11 Slang Terms To Know
Bob Dylan's New Bourbon Makes the Perfect Gift
The Absolute Best Bottles of Gin You Can Buy