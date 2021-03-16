From Nike to McDonald's, rapper and entrepreneur Travis Scott already has a long list of brand collaborations under his belt — and that list just grew a little longer. His latest partnership, with brewing giant Anheuser-Busch, is an an agave spiked seltzer called Cacti. Because what celebrity doesn't have a booze brand nowadays?
Cacti is a 7.0-percent ABV seltzer flavored with agave syrup, available in three flavors: pineapple, lime and strawberry. The style of beverage stems from Scott's love of both easy-drinking seltzer and tequila.
To clarify, Cacti isn't fermenting the agave, as one would to make a mezcal or tequila, so don't expect the brews to taste like a tequila soda. (Brands like Volley and Onda, however, are basically canned tequila spritzes.)
Cacti
Regardless of the specifics of the drink, fans are going wild. During a promotional tour to whip up buzz for Cacti in Los Angeles, Scott drew crowds of people trying to get some of his drinks — or just a selfie with the man behind the magic. The craziness around the release is reminiscent of Scott's 2020 partnership with McDonald's on the Travis Scott Meal, comprising of a Sprite, a Quarter Pounder with bacon and French fries with barbecue sauce.
To accompany the release of Cacti — and presumably to reach a fan base that isn't old enough to legally drink yet — Scott also dropped a line of Cacti-branded merch, which includes apparel, as well as novelty items like a wall clock and neon sign.
Cacti is available nationwide wherever Anheuser-Busch products are sold, and you can find locations near you here. Rather than being a limited release, Cacti is here to stay; the drinks are available in nine- and 12-packs in 12-ounce cans, or in single 16-ounce and 25-ounce cans.
As Scott is known to ad-lib in his songs: "It's lit."
