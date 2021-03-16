From Nike to McDonald's, rapper and entrepreneur Travis Scott already has a long list of brand collaborations under his belt — and that list just grew a little longer. His latest partnership, with brewing giant Anheuser-Busch, is an an agave spiked seltzer called Cacti. Because what celebrity doesn't have a booze brand nowadays?

Cacti is a 7.0-percent ABV seltzer flavored with agave syrup, available in three flavors: pineapple, lime and strawberry. The style of beverage stems from Scott's love of both easy-drinking seltzer and tequila.

To clarify, Cacti isn't fermenting the agave, as one would to make a mezcal or tequila, so don't expect the brews to taste like a tequila soda. (Brands like Volley and Onda, however, are basically canned tequila spritzes.)



Cacti

Regardless of the specifics of the drink, fans are going wild. During a promotional tour to whip up buzz for Cacti in Los Angeles, Scott drew crowds of people trying to get some of his drinks — or just a selfie with the man behind the magic. The craziness around the release is reminiscent of Scott's 2020 partnership with McDonald's on the Travis Scott Meal, comprising of a Sprite, a Quarter Pounder with bacon and French fries with barbecue sauce.

Around the same time the Travis Scott Meal debuted, the rapper had also teased the upcoming release of his spiked seltzers. As Complex points out, in Scott's single "Franchise," he raps: "Cacti's, not no iced tea." A commercial for the drinks aired during the Grammys a day before the seltzers launched, as well.

To accompany the release of Cacti — and presumably to reach a fan base that isn't old enough to legally drink yet — Scott also dropped a line of Cacti-branded merch, which includes apparel, as well as novelty items like a wall clock and neon sign.

Cacti is available nationwide wherever Anheuser-Busch products are sold, and you can find locations near you here. Rather than being a limited release, Cacti is here to stay; the drinks are available in nine- and 12-packs in 12-ounce cans, or in single 16-ounce and 25-ounce cans.

As Scott is known to ad-lib in his songs: "It's lit."



Price: $20 / 12-pack

