For the second year in a row, Grammy winner Chris Stapleton and Buffalo Trace Distillery have teamed up to auction off bottles of limited-edition E.H. Taylor, Jr single-barrel bourbons for Stapleton's charity Outlaw State of Kind. And unlike last year, Stapleton actually hand-picked the barrel used for the limited release.

The auction is live right now, with two listings up for grabs. Both valued at $5,000, one listing includes a Chris Stapleton-signed bottle of a 12-year-old, bottled-in-bond E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel Bourbon, branded merchandise and two tickets to see the country star's concert during any stop on his tour; the second listing includes the signed bottle of bourbon, as well as two tickets to see Stapleton in concert in Kentucky and four tickets for a VIP tour and tasting at the Buffalo Trace Distillery.

As of publishing, the highest bid is $2,600. The remaining bottles of the limited-edition bottles are being donated to Outlaw State of Kind, which will use them to raise funds throughout the year for various causes.

Buffalo Trace and Chris Stapleton have once again collaborated on an E.H. Taylor Jr. single-barrel bourbon to celebrate the anniversary of the Bottled in Bond act and raise money for charity. Buffalo Trace Distillery

This year's release of E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel Bourbon commemorates the 125th anniversary of the passing of the Bottled in Bond Act, which was the first consumer protection legislation ever passed. The law, which was pushed forward by the actual E.H. Taylor Jr., ensured that the whiskey that you drank was actually whiskey (and not loaded with fillers and nasty chemicals). The act stipulated that for a whiskey to be designated "Bottled in Bond," it must be produced at the same distillery by the same distiller within the same distilling season, aged at least four years under federal supervision, then proofed to 100. Nowadays, the designation is less about consumer protection and more of a standard for quality.

To place a bid on one of the Chris Stapleton-picked single barrel bourbon packages, head to Charitybuzz now. The auction ends on March 17 at 3:15 p.m. EDT.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io