Bruvi’s Brewer Wants to Revolutionize Single-Serve Coffee — By Actually Making It Good

The new pod-based coffeemaker offers more variety, greater sustainability and better quality.

By Johnny Brayson
bruvi coffee system
Bruvi

By now, you’ve heard all of the knocks against single-serve pod-based coffee machines: the coffee they make isn’t any good, their plastic pods are a disaster for the environment, yada yada yada. But a new coffeemaker called Bruvi, which goes on sale today, aims to completely change our perception of convenient coffee.

Bruvi’s coffee system does a few things differently compared to its competitors. For one, while Bruvi does use familiar-looking capsules for its coffee, they are infused with a bio-enzyme that allows them to break down much faster than typical plastic pods in an organic process that doesn’t leave any microplastics behind. Bruvi calls these capsules Guilt Free Toss B-Pods, and they aim to solve perhaps the biggest issue of single-serve coffee brewers.

bruvi coffee system
Bruvi

Outside of the sustainability angle, Bruvi’s brewer also looks to just make a much better cup of coffee than other single-serve machines. The company is picky about their partners, only allowing craft coffee that’s verified sustainable from roasters they like. The machine scans each pod prior to brewing, then automatically adjusts seven different parameters to optimize the brew to match what the roaster intended.

The pods, which hold 40 percent more coffee than your typical coffee capsule, receive 20 streams through its top during brewing, allowing for more even saturation and extraction. The machine is also designed so that all brewing takes place within the pod — your coffee won’t ever come in contact with the machine, so there’s no risk of cross-contamination to mess with your flavors.

As a coffee-first machine, Bruvi doesn’t make hot chocolate or tea from pods like a Keurig (not yet, anyway). But it does offer more types of coffee beverages than the competition. Bruvi can make regular filtered coffee, along with true high-pressure espresso, Americanos, infused coffee, matcha lattes and even cold brew coffee — making it the first single-serve coffeemaker capable of doing so.

bruvi coffee system
Bruvi

The machine — which, as an aside, is a good deal better-looking than other single-serve brewers — is controlled via a large touchscreen on its front side. Or, if you prefer, you can schedule your brews in advance on the Bruvi app, as the brewer is also a Wi-Fi connected smart device. (What isn’t these days?)

Bruvi’s brewer goes on sale today as the Bruvi Bundle, which includes the Bruvi BV-01 Coffee Brewer, a variety pack of 20 B-Pods, a water filter and a reusable Japanese knot bag. Though the eventual MSRP is marked for $398, the bundle is currently being offered with an introductory price of $298.

Bruvi
The Bruvi Bundle
bruvi.com
$398.00
$298.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW
