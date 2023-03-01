Liquid Death Now Makes Thirst-Murderin' Iced Tea

You're probably more familiar with Liquid Death's marketing than its taste. The canned water brand made a splash with its 2022 Super Bowl commercial that featured children and pregnant women slamming melting skull-clad tall boys to Judas Priest's "Breaking the Law." The brand's canned still, sparkling and flavored sparkling water is packaged like beer and marketed with a cheeky sense of danger: their tagline is "Murder Your Thirst" and their cans paraphrase P. Diddy by imploring you to "Recycle or Die."

But if you've tasted Liquid Death (the sparkling variety, anyway), you know it is worth the hype. Their flavors are big and bold, and the addition of agave syrup as a sweetener — which accounts for the water's still-low 3 grams of sugar and 20 calories per 16.9-oz can — gives it the edge over competitors in the flavor department. Now, for the first time, Liquid Death is expanding beyond water with a range of iced teas. Will they also "murder" the competition? I tried the entire range to find out.

What's in Liquid Death Iced Tea?

As an iced tea, you can expect a slightly longer ingredient list than the brand's water offerings, but the beverages' makeup is still fairly simple. The drinks contain non-carbonated water, agave nectar, black tea, citric acid, natural flavor and two B vitamins: vitamin B6 and vitamin B12. One flavor, Armless Palmer, also contains lemon juice concentrate.

Is Liquid Death Iced Tea healthy?

It's not unhealthy. The cans are extra-tall boys, coming in at 19.2 oz each, yet contain just 30 calories and 6g of sugar per can. That's considerably less of both compared to the ubiquitous , which clocks in at 130 calories and a disturbing 34 grams of sugar per 16.9-oz serving. Liquid Death Iced Tea also contains 100% of vitamins B6 and B12, along with a "microdose" of caffeine. The caffeine adds up to 30mg per can, which is about as much as you'll find in 2.5 oz of regular coffee or half an ounce of espresso.

Johnny Brayson

Liquid Death Iced Tea Flavors

At launch, Liquid Death's iced tea comes in three flavors, and like the brand's water, they each have a morbid pun for a name.

Grim Leafer: Earl Grey-style black tea flavored with Bergamot citrus.

Rest in Peach: Black tea flavored with peach, apricot and pear.

Armless Palmer: Liquid Death's take on an Arnold Palmer (and the best pun here, IMO), this is a mix of black tea and lemonade. It's also the only flavor to contain fruit juice.

What does Liquid Death Iced Tea taste like?

I'm a seltzer guy, and a big fan of Liquid Death's flavored offerings, but I'm admittedly not a big iced tea drinker. I usually find them to be either way too sweet or way too herbal if they lack sweetener, but Liquid Death seems to have found a good middle ground with their interpretation.

Johnny Brayson

Grim Leafer: This one tastes the most like plain tea, and is therefore my least favorite of the bunch. It isn't bad by any means, and I downed my can with surprising quickness, but if you love the taste of tea and just want a hint of sweetness, you'll dig it.

Rest in Peach: My favorite of the lot, by far. The stone fruit taste is strong in this one, and it's definitely the most flavorful of the three. It has the most similar vibe to Liquid Death's flavored seltzer, with a nice amount of sweetness from the agave seemingly amped up by the peachy flavors.

Armless Palmer: Pretty good! It's definitely on the lighter side of the Arnold Palmer spectrum, with just hints of lemonade and tea flavors. Arguably the most refreshing of the three, I could see myself tipping back a few of these on the golf course on a hot summer day.

The Verdict: If you love sweet tea, then Liquid Death's iced teas probably aren't for you. But if you're on the hunt for a lower-calorie alternative that's just a little sweet with some nice flavor — or if you're a fan of the brand's flavored seltzer — then give it a shot, you'll probably like it.