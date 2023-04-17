Every month, we're tasting a huge amount of beer, whiskey and other beverages. In some cases, we're taste-testing the industry's best new products, and in others, we're coming across hidden gems in the wild. Our favorites from the last four weeks are gathered here, in the best things we drank this month.

Cann

Johnny Brayson

I'm not much of a weed guy. Smoking it just makes me cough and isn't a ton of fun, and edibles generally give me too intense of a high. Still, I think that cannabis can be enjoyable in the right dosage and setting — and I believe I've finally found my preferred method in Cann.

Cann makes "cannabis-infused social tonics." They're basically low-calorie flavored seltzer and juice spritzers (they actually contain a decent amount of real juice) that eschew alcohol in favor of 2mg THC and 4mg CBD per 8-oz can. I've been having one after work lately — one is enough for me, your mileage may vary depending on your weed tolerance — and they're a great replacement for beer in my opinion. The drinks taste great, particularly the Blood Orange Cardamom flavor, and there's no bloating or alcohol-induced headaches. Instead, the drinks, with their low dose of cannabinoids, offer a mild and easygoing high that makes me feel happy and relaxed ... even a little giddy. Once I run out (which will be soon, as my wife has been going to town on them as well), I'll definitely be re-stocking. — Johnny Brayson, Associate Editor

Viñedos del Jorco Las Cabañuelas Cebreros — Spanish Garnache

JD Giovanni

When it comes to wine, I'm generally most excited by bright, acidic wines. Stuff that's so loud that you're better off drinking it on its own and in the company of friends. This wine is different. Made with grenache grapes from Spain's Castilla Y Leon region, it has a kind of strawberry fruit flavor to it while not being too sweet with welcoming tannins. A really nice wine for the early spring, and at $17 for the bottle, I'll definitely be picking this up again. — J.D. DiGiovanni, Managing Editor







Anderson Valley Brewing Company Coastal Ale

Ryan Brower

For this one, Anderson Valley Brewing Company partnered with the Surfrider Foundation to donate 5% of gross profit from packaged sales of the beer to protect the world’s coasts. While the initiative is commendable enough to warrant drinking the beer, it stands on its own. It’s a clean, hoppy ale (brewed with Mosaic, Ekuanot and Citra) that brings me back to many a post-surf-session-standing-on-the-beach-beer. — Ryan Brower, Senior Commerce Editor

Bowmore Aston Martin Masters’ Selection 22 Years Old

Will Sabel Courtney

The collaboration between Aston Martin and Bowmore has produced some particularly interesting collaborations in recent years — such as the duo’s ARC-52 52-year-old single malt scotch , which retails for the same price as a Mercedes-Benz E-Class and is, indeed, one of the nicest scotch whiskeys I’ve ever had the pleasure of trying.

Bowmore and Aston Martin’s new 22-year Masters’ Series scotch is a good bit more affordable than that bougie bottle, but it maintains much of the same spirit — and delicious flavor. At 103 proof, it’s strong enough to pack a punch, but you’d never realize how strong it was from the smell or taste. The nose is sweet and complex, a bit of cinnamon sugar — but somehow also reminiscent of earth and trees and the organic; there’s a life to it. On the palate, the whiskey opens up on the tongue, unfurling with oak and fruit; that fruit comes on stronger at the finish, unlocking notes of mango and cherry.

It’s utterly delightful and incredibly rewarding to sip. My biggest regret is that the sample taster I was lucky enough to be sent was gone so fast…and that my partner would probably freak out if I spent more than $400 on a bottle of scotch. — Will Sabel Courtney, Senior Editor

The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum

Will Porter

Lately, all I’ve been craving is a painkiller. Maybe it's because the weather is warming up, but the pineapple, orange, coconut, nutmeg and rum concoction has been on my mind constantly for the past month or two. One of my local haunts stopped selling its frozen painkiller, so I decided it was time to start making them at home. To do this, I turned to the Kraken’s Gold Spiced Rum, an expression the booze brand just dropped recently. I got my hands on a bottle and was not disappointed.

The smooth, spicy rum has been a delicious addition to my homemade painkillers, but it also is delicious when mixed with some Coca-Cola or just by itself. When spring and summer arrive, a good mixing rum is a must-have on the bar cart, especially when trying to elevate a drink you’re adapting from the bar to your kitchen. — Will Porter, Associate Editor

Firestone Walker Double Hopnosis

Ryan Brower

Did we need an Imperial version of last year’s beer of the year? No, not particularly. But I’m glad sure the maniacs at Firestone Walker decided to give us one — and in a 19.2oz stovepipe can no less! Brewed with the same Cryo Hop pellets that the OG Hopnosis is, Double Hopnosis is a jacked-up version that still does a great job of blending the West Coast and New England IPA styles — a little more malt flavor yet tropical, fruity hop notes (not that bitterness West Coast IPAs are known for). Careful with this one though as it’s only available in the 19.2oz stovepipes and at 8.3 percent ABV it’s the perfect beer for a one-beer evening. — Ryan Brower, Senior Commerce Editor

MoShine Moonshine (Peach)

Will Sabel Courtney

Among the sentences my teenage self could never have imagined he’d one day go on to say: “Boy, Nelly’s moonshine sure is delicious!”

Granted, that’s partly because I didn’t have a drink until I was in college, but also because, well, while the idea of celebrities getting into the booze business probably wouldn’t have seen that hard to believe back in the early Aughts — and certainly wouldn’t have seemed odd for Nelly, not when “Hot in Herre” was forcing its way into every teenager’s brain at every high school dance — the idea of famous people promoting moonshine wouldn’t have computed. It’s moonshine, after all, young Will would have said; the whole point is that it’s off-label, homebrew, sell-to-friends-and-outrun-the-cops outlaw shit. Right?

Wrong-o, bucko. And Nelly’s MoShine is a surprisingly tasty ‘shine, to boot. This is moonshine we’re talking about, so it’s not exactly the most subtle booze in the world to sip — but the fruit flavor is just the right level of sweet, especially on the nose and palate, while the alcohol itself only bites in the slightest as you slide into the finish. At 60 proof, it doesn’t taste as strong as it is; I could see myself easily pouring a couple shots into a Mason jar full of ice and sipping away a summer afternoon, or having it share a glass with some seltzer. (Or better yet, mixing it with a High Noon or White Claw for a truly dangerous combo.)

And by the way, past Will, while we’re talking: invest in Apple stock; Brittany's not into you; and you’ll never believe who’s gonna be president in 2016. — Will Sabel Courtney, Senior Editor



