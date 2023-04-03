How to Sober Up from Weed When You Get too High

Getting high, in general, is a pleasant experience. I mean, why else do you think people do it? But there is a fine line between the giddy euphoria from a good high and the head-spinning, paranoid, nauseating anxiety that comes from a high where you've consumed too much weed.

Maybe you misjudged your tolerance or got impatient and ate too many edibles while waiting for them to kick in. Whatever the reason, being too high can be a nightmare, and you may find yourself searching for a way to feel normal. So the next time you're not enjoying your high and want to sober up from weed, just follow these tips for coming down faster and safely.

Don't Panic

While THC can cause feelings of paranoia, an elevated heart rate and extreme anxiety, it's unlikely to cause you any actual physical harm — there's no real evidence linking adult cannabis use to death from overdose. And while it can be difficult to reason this in the moment, you'll be better off telling yourself that your high will eventually end and that you're going to be OK and trying to relax.

"Feeling anxious? Don't panic," says Khalid Al-Naser, Co-Founder of Raw Garden. "Try taking some slow, deep breaths. You can also get some pillows and a blanket to make yourself cozy and more relaxed."

Distract Yourself

One of the best things you can do when you want to not feel high anymore is to just stop thinking about how high you are. This is of course easier said than done, so it helps to distract yourself with something you enjoy.

"Find something that takes you to a happy place: a silly movie, a cartoon from when you were a kid ... just keep it light," Al-Naser says. "If you can handle it, get outside and take a walk. Refocusing (or distracting) your mind is a great way to regain control of how you are feeling."

Drink Water

AsiaVision Getty Images

Drinking water won't flush the weed out of your system, and it won't necessarily sober you up, but it is important to stay hydrated while you're high to combat symptoms like dry mouth and headache that may add to your unpleasant experience. You should also avoid drinking caffeine or alcohol, as these may exacerbate the symptoms that you're trying to downplay.

Eat Something

Since weed often gives people the munchies anyway, this should be an easy one. Eating a meal, particularly a very fatty one, can help the THC in your bloodstream metabolize more quickly, meaning you may come down from your high faster. Plus, eating some delicious (i.e., fatty) can serve as yet another distraction.

"Are you really hungry? Good. Then eat something you are going to enjoy!" says Al-Naser. "The experience might be more amazing than you expect and give you something else to focus on other than being high. Additionally, a full belly usually sobers up most cannabis users and can make you sleepy."

Sleep It Off

Cavan Images Getty Images

Perhaps the best way to get rid of a high? Just sleep through it, and when you wake up, the worst of it will be over. "Fortunately, cannabis-infused napping can lead to deep restorative rest that we all probably need," Al-Naser says. "Sleeping is one of the best ways to ride out an intense high."

Maybe Chew Some Peppercorns

In addition to cannabinoids like THC that are responsible for weed's psychoactive effects, marijuana also contains essential oils called terpenes. These can vary by strain and affect how your weed smells and tastes. Terpenes also work synergistically with THC to affect your high as part of what's known as the "entourage effect," where all of the different chemical properties of weed work together to produce your high. Cannabis itself contains over 100 terpenes, and these are also found in other foods.

While more study on the subject is necessary, it's believed that different terpenes react with THC in different ways. Some, like myrcene found in mangoes, allegedly will extend your high if consumed. While others, like pinene in pinenuts, limonene in lemons and, most notably, beta-caryophyllene in black peppercorns, are said to combat THC's less desirable effects and end your high sooner. That's why you sometimes hear people like Neil Young talk about chewing peppercorns to reduce their weed-induced anxiety.

But Al-Naser isn't convinced, and maintains that there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to sobering up from weed. "I don't want to suggest the science isn't there, but I just wouldn't want to chew on a peppercorn or eat black pepper while that high," he says. "I believe there are far more pleasant ways to control, and de-escalate the high, but whatever works and gets you to where you want to be is likely a win!"