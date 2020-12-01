Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
15 Things to Make With That Stand Mixer You Randomly Bought on Black Friday
Whether you really wanted one or not, a stand mixer is one of the best tools in the kitchen.
So you bought a stand mixer on Black Friday. Or maybe you've had one collecting dust for years. With a multitude of uses, it's hard to to know where to begin with using a stand mixer. No one necessarily needs a stand mixer, but once you realize how much of the leg (or arm) work it can take off your plate, you'll realize it's one of the most underrated overrated kitchen gadgets around. And after you get acclimated with the standard mixing attachments, you can have some real fun with the optional add-ons like a pasta maker or food grinder. From baked goods to savory dishes, here are 15 things you should make right now with your stand mixer.
Never be forced to pick just one bagel to eat in the morning. Make your own in a stand mixer and go ham on all the toppings you want.
If you have a stand mixer, you're bound to make bread eventually. Go with a classic loaf of challah, and you'll be set to make French toast, too.
You might not be a pizzaiolo, but you can pretend to be with a stand mixer.
You can make a classic glazed doughnut, but something about combining two classic breakfast items sounds much more delectable.
Everyone else has been making sourdough bread lately, so why shouldn't you?
An hour and 15 minutes, three ingredients and one delicious cheesecake. Thank you, stand mixer.
Get a meat grinder attachment, and you can start your own butcher shop. Who has the meats? You do.
I once tried making meringue by hand, and I was sore for the next two days. Let the stand mixer do the heavy lifting, and you can make anything from lemon meringue pies to soufflés.
Mousse is deceptively simple to make. Even more so when you have a stand mixer.
You can make any kind of dough with a stand mixer. But instead of going the sweet route, make some wonton wrappers and cook up a bowl of spicy wontons.
Another good reason to buy a stand mixer: you can nix dried pasta for life.
As the author of this recipe writes, "making butter requires nothing more than agitation." And a stand mixer can do a lot of agitating without agitating you.
The limits of a cast-iron skillet are typically one of two things: a general lack of imagination or foods with exceptionally high acidity. This guide fixes one of these things.
Pull-apart bread, monkey bread — whatever you want to call it, you're going to love this for dessert.
While this recipe is for rosemary focaccia, once you get a grip on it, you can make any variety of this Italian flat bread.
Quit buying rainbow cookies by the pound, and start buying flour by the ton — you have a lot of baking to do.
