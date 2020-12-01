15 Things to Make With That Stand Mixer You Randomly Bought on Black Friday

So you bought a stand mixer on Black Friday. Or maybe you've had one collecting dust for years. With a multitude of uses, it's hard to to know where to begin with using a stand mixer. No one necessarily needs a stand mixer, but once you realize how much of the leg (or arm) work it can take off your plate, you'll realize it's one of the most underrated overrated kitchen gadgets around. And after you get acclimated with the standard mixing attachments, you can have some real fun with the optional add-ons like a pasta maker or food grinder. From baked goods to savory dishes, here are 15 things you should make right now with your stand mixer.