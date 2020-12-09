Today's Top Stories
No One Wants a Fruit Basket. Get These Other Edible Gift Baskets Instead

"Wow, fruit," said no one ever.

By Tyler Chin
the office
NBCGetty Images

Gift giving is hard. Regardless of how well you know a person, finding the perfect gift for them feels more like a chore than an act of love. Thankfully gift boxes and gift baskets make it easier give someone a present they'll love. If you know your giftee's general interests, you can find them an appropriate gift basket. For a lot of gift givers, however, fruit baskets seem to be the go-to gift, but there's nothing sadder than opening a present and finding an assortment of sad-looking citrus, apples and pears. This year, get them a gift basket they'll actually love whether it's packed full of chocolate, cheese or, yes, even some fruit.

For the Tea Drinker: David's Top 12 Tea Sampler
David's Tea
davidstea.com
$24.50
SHOP NOW

Maybe coffee isn't their thing. These 12 teas will gift them a sip of everything from sencha to Earl Grey. 

For the Coffee Snob: La Colombe Workshop Sampler Gift Box
La Colombe
lacolombe.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

La Colombe is one of the coffee brands that helped spark the third wave coffee movement. It makes crowd-pleasing coffee blends, but if you know someone who obsesses over their pour over technique, they'll love La Colombe's Workshop coffees, small-batch beans that highlight where they're grown and who tended to them.

For the Snacker: Japanese Snack Box Subscription
Bokksu
Bokksu Box bokksu.com
$44.95
SHOP NOW

Put down the Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Open up your knowledge of snacks with Bokksu, which curates a selection of sweet and savory snacks from Japan. Because the country really does do everything better — even snacks.

For the Easy-to-Please: Harry and David Tower of Treats
Harry and David
harryanddavid.com
$50.00
SHOP NOW

For an assortment of beloved sweet treats (and nuts) grab Harry and David's Tower of Treats. And there are a handful of pears, too, because the Tower of Treats is also about a balanced diet. 

For the Sugar Fanatic: The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar
milkbarstore.com
$52.00
SHOP NOW

Christina Tosi built her Milk Bar brand into a sugary sweet empire. While her stores are mainly based out of New York City, with a few locations in major cities, you can get her most popular sweets delivered anywhere in the US.

For the One-Sitting Ice Cream Eater: Jeni's Essentials
Jeni's
jenis.com
$58.00
SHOP NOW

Ice cream is not just a summer treat, and anyone who knows that needs to know Jeni's ice cream. For the initiated, Jeni's ice creams put your super-sized tub of grocery store brand "frozen dairy treat" to shame. 

For the Chocolate Fanatic: La Maison du Chocolat 40-Piece Coffret Chocolate Box
La Maison du Chocolat
La Maison du Chocolat saksfifthavenue.com
$87.00
SHOP NOW

"You get what you pay for" applies to chocolate, too. Forego the Hershey chocolate bar and buy these made-in-France chocolatey morsels from La Maison du Chocolat. Expensive? Yes. Worth it? Hell yeah.

For the Carnivore: Porter Road Best of Porter Road Box
Porter Road
porterroad.com
$100.00
SHOP NOW

Porter Road's tagline should be "we have the meats." Unfortunately a less-than-desirable fast food chain already uses it. 

For the Fruit Lover: Tropi Travel Box
Tropical Fruit Box
tropicalfruitbox.com
$129.00
SHOP NOW

Fine, just get them a fruit box. At least make sure it's filled with fruits they'll actually want to eat. The Tropi Travel Box has pineapple, papaya, green coconut, avocado, dragon fruit, and rambutan — not your standard fruit fare.

For the Cheese Lover: Jasper Hill Farm The Full Spread
Jasper Hill Farm
Jasper Hill Farm jasperhillfarm.com
$140.00
SHOP NOW

Cheese addiction is real. Jasper Hill Farms, out of Vermont, makes some of the best cheese in the game, and its curated boxes are for the person who doesn't say "when" when the waiter is grating parmesan on their meal.

For the Party Planner: Olympia Provisions European Entertainer Gift Box
Food52
Olympia Provisions food52.com
$160.00
SHOP NOW

While we may not be hosting holiday gatherings, we can still enjoy a charcuterie and cheese platter for one. Olympia Provisions, based out of Portland, Oregon, is one of the best cured meat producers, and you should share its offerings with everyone you love.

For the Amateur Sommelier: The Somm 6 Gift Pack
SommSelect
sommselect.com
$220.00
SHOP NOW

Ian Cauble was in a documentary that tracked his journey to becoming a master sommelier. Now you can order someone, or yourself, a six-pack of wines hand-picked by the master somm himself.  

