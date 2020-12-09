Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
No One Wants a Fruit Basket. Get These Other Edible Gift Baskets Instead
"Wow, fruit," said no one ever.
Gift giving is hard. Regardless of how well you know a person, finding the perfect gift for them feels more like a chore than an act of love. Thankfully gift boxes and gift baskets make it easier give someone a present they'll love. If you know your giftee's general interests, you can find them an appropriate gift basket. For a lot of gift givers, however, fruit baskets seem to be the go-to gift, but there's nothing sadder than opening a present and finding an assortment of sad-looking citrus, apples and pears. This year, get them a gift basket they'll actually love whether it's packed full of chocolate, cheese or, yes, even some fruit.
Maybe coffee isn't their thing. These 12 teas will gift them a sip of everything from sencha to Earl Grey.
La Colombe is one of the coffee brands that helped spark the third wave coffee movement. It makes crowd-pleasing coffee blends, but if you know someone who obsesses over their pour over technique, they'll love La Colombe's Workshop coffees, small-batch beans that highlight where they're grown and who tended to them.
Put down the Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Open up your knowledge of snacks with Bokksu, which curates a selection of sweet and savory snacks from Japan. Because the country really does do everything better — even snacks.
For an assortment of beloved sweet treats (and nuts) grab Harry and David's Tower of Treats. And there are a handful of pears, too, because the Tower of Treats is also about a balanced diet.
Christina Tosi built her Milk Bar brand into a sugary sweet empire. While her stores are mainly based out of New York City, with a few locations in major cities, you can get her most popular sweets delivered anywhere in the US.
Ice cream is not just a summer treat, and anyone who knows that needs to know Jeni's ice cream. For the initiated, Jeni's ice creams put your super-sized tub of grocery store brand "frozen dairy treat" to shame.
Snacks, spices and full-on meals — these gifts won't last long after being unwrapped
"You get what you pay for" applies to chocolate, too. Forego the Hershey chocolate bar and buy these made-in-France chocolatey morsels from La Maison du Chocolat. Expensive? Yes. Worth it? Hell yeah.
Porter Road's tagline should be "we have the meats." Unfortunately a less-than-desirable fast food chain already uses it.
Fine, just get them a fruit box. At least make sure it's filled with fruits they'll actually want to eat. The Tropi Travel Box has pineapple, papaya, green coconut, avocado, dragon fruit, and rambutan — not your standard fruit fare.
Cheese addiction is real. Jasper Hill Farms, out of Vermont, makes some of the best cheese in the game, and its curated boxes are for the person who doesn't say "when" when the waiter is grating parmesan on their meal.
While we may not be hosting holiday gatherings, we can still enjoy a charcuterie and cheese platter for one. Olympia Provisions, based out of Portland, Oregon, is one of the best cured meat producers, and you should share its offerings with everyone you love.
Ian Cauble was in a documentary that tracked his journey to becoming a master sommelier. Now you can order someone, or yourself, a six-pack of wines hand-picked by the master somm himself.
