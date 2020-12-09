No One Wants a Fruit Basket. Get These Other Edible Gift Baskets Instead

Gift giving is hard. Regardless of how well you know a person, finding the perfect gift for them feels more like a chore than an act of love. Thankfully gift boxes and gift baskets make it easier give someone a present they'll love. If you know your giftee's general interests, you can find them an appropriate gift basket. For a lot of gift givers, however, fruit baskets seem to be the go-to gift, but there's nothing sadder than opening a present and finding an assortment of sad-looking citrus, apples and pears. This year, get them a gift basket they'll actually love whether it's packed full of chocolate, cheese or, yes, even some fruit.