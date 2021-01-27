Today's Top Stories
Why in God's Name Do You Not Have a Spoon Rest?

Food-caked countertops are a thing of the past.

By Tyler Chin
spoon rest
Food 52

I hate making a mess when I'm cooking. I'm the type of person who has to clean every spill as soon as they happen lest they spread and make post-cooking cleanup even more of a chore. Nothing has helped reduce the number of countertop disarray as much as my spoon rest. Having something designated to keeping your dirty spoons, spatulas and other utensils has kept me organized and, most importantly, has my kitchen clean. While one may wonder just why their kitchen needs yet another thing, a spoon rest will truly change the way you view cooking. Plus, because they come in so many shapes and sizes, there will surely be one that you'll love.

Artisanal Kitchen Supply Coupe Marbleized Porcelain Spoon Rest
Bed Bath & Beyond
Artisanal Kitchen Supply bedbathandbeyond.com
$3.99
SHOP NOW

Marble for $4? Not exactly, but for this low of a price, you can't beat this spoon rest.

Shein Spoon & Pot Lid Holder
Shein
SHEIN shein.com
$7.00
SHOP NOW

With multiple slots for various utensils, this dual spoon-and-pot holder is great for minimizing cross contamination.

Oggi Brushed Stainless Steel Spoonrest
Bed Bath & Beyond
Oggi bedbathandbeyond.com
$7.99
SHOP NOW

Looking like a spoon itself, this spoon rest is made of a sleek stainless steel that's big enough to hold a number of your cooking utensils.

Oxo Good Grips Non-Slip Spoon Rest
Amazon
OXO amazon.com
$9.99
SHOP NOW

Things can get hectic in the kitchen, and spoon rests can just as easily get caught in the mayhem. Oxo's spoon rest has a non-stick silicone base that will both protect your counter from scratches and prevent you from knocking this off the table.

Yamazaki Tower Ladle Holder-Lid Stand
Amazon
YAMAZAKI home amazon.com
$18.99
$14.66 (23% off)
SHOP NOW

While this isn't exactly a spoon rest, this Yamazaki's upright orientation keeps handles out of the way, freeing up counter space. And when it's not holding your dirty spoons and lids, it can prop up your cookbook or tablet.

Crate and Barrel French Kitchen Marble Spoon Rest
Crate and Barrel
crate and barrel crateandbarrel.com
$16.95
SHOP NOW

Marble kitchen counters may be a dream setup, but if that's just a tad out of your price range, you can still add that marble accent with this spoon rest.

Sawyer Ceramics Handmade Stoneware Spoon Rest
Food52
Sawyer Ceramics food52.com
$26.00
SHOP NOW

When you can buy a $4 spoon rest, buying one for $26 may seem extravagant. But Sawyer Ceramics' spoon rest is homemade and built to contain mess after mess.

Le Creuset Stoneware Spoon Rest
Wayfair
Le Creuset wayfair.com
$30.30
SHOP NOW

The French cookware juggernaut makes more than Dutch ovens. Le Creuset's spoon rest is as well-made as its flagship product, totuing a stoneware build and chip-resistant glossy glaze. And go ahead and buy a color that matches your Le Creuset Dutch oven — we promise we won't judge.

