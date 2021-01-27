Why in God's Name Do You Not Have a Spoon Rest?

I hate making a mess when I'm cooking. I'm the type of person who has to clean every spill as soon as they happen lest they spread and make post-cooking cleanup even more of a chore. Nothing has helped reduce the number of countertop disarray as much as my spoon rest. Having something designated to keeping your dirty spoons, spatulas and other utensils has kept me organized and, most importantly, has my kitchen clean. While one may wonder just why their kitchen needs yet another thing, a spoon rest will truly change the way you view cooking. Plus, because they come in so many shapes and sizes, there will surely be one that you'll love.