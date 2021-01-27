Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Why in God's Name Do You Not Have a Spoon Rest?
Food-caked countertops are a thing of the past.
I hate making a mess when I'm cooking. I'm the type of person who has to clean every spill as soon as they happen lest they spread and make post-cooking cleanup even more of a chore. Nothing has helped reduce the number of countertop disarray as much as my spoon rest. Having something designated to keeping your dirty spoons, spatulas and other utensils has kept me organized and, most importantly, has my kitchen clean. While one may wonder just why their kitchen needs yet another thing, a spoon rest will truly change the way you view cooking. Plus, because they come in so many shapes and sizes, there will surely be one that you'll love.
Marble for $4? Not exactly, but for this low of a price, you can't beat this spoon rest.
With multiple slots for various utensils, this dual spoon-and-pot holder is great for minimizing cross contamination.
Looking like a spoon itself, this spoon rest is made of a sleek stainless steel that's big enough to hold a number of your cooking utensils.
Things can get hectic in the kitchen, and spoon rests can just as easily get caught in the mayhem. Oxo's spoon rest has a non-stick silicone base that will both protect your counter from scratches and prevent you from knocking this off the table.
While this isn't exactly a spoon rest, this Yamazaki's upright orientation keeps handles out of the way, freeing up counter space. And when it's not holding your dirty spoons and lids, it can prop up your cookbook or tablet.
Marble kitchen counters may be a dream setup, but if that's just a tad out of your price range, you can still add that marble accent with this spoon rest.
When you can buy a $4 spoon rest, buying one for $26 may seem extravagant. But Sawyer Ceramics' spoon rest is homemade and built to contain mess after mess.
The French cookware juggernaut makes more than Dutch ovens. Le Creuset's spoon rest is as well-made as its flagship product, totuing a stoneware build and chip-resistant glossy glaze. And go ahead and buy a color that matches your Le Creuset Dutch oven — we promise we won't judge.