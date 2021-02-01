Every Self-Respecting Person Should Own an Apron in the Kitchen

If you can cook without making a mess, God bless you. But if you're a mere mortal, cooking comes with drips and messes, splatters and spills. And more often than not, the mess usually finds its way to your clothes.

No matter what you're wearing (even if you have a dedicated raggedy t-shirt for cooking), you should be protecting your 'fit from cooking mishaps. The variety of aprons are virtually endless, so much so that an apron can be the pièce de résistance of your outfit if you pick the right one. From linen to cotton and smocks to cross-backs, let these eight aprons guard you from the mayhem of the kitchen.