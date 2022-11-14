Best Gifts for the Outdoor Chef

Quality gear that will impress even the most seasoned griller.
From vegetables to steak to even homemade pizza, everything tastes better on the grill. Give the griller on your list something special to thank them for all their delicious creations. We've curated a handful of top-tier gifts for the grillmaster in your life, from an Ooni pizza oven to a grill lighter that also doubles as a bottle opener. Each makes an excellent present and ensures you'll always be invited back for dinner – at least for another year.
Perfect for the griller who loves to entertain, this pizza oven makes delicious pizzas in just about 60 seconds. It'll also grill veggies, sear a steak and much more – an incredible addition to any chef's arsenal.
Pizza scissors are a lifesaver for serving up a fresh pie. The blades will cut seamlessly through even the thickest of crust with greater control than your standard pizza wheel. They also look really, really cool.
This apron is treated with a protective wax coating to handle grill season after grill season. Its front pockets are sized right for holding essentials, like phones... or a beer. Customize the apron with a name or initials for an added touch.
Chefs need complete control over the cooking experience, from grill surface to ingredients to tools to... soundtracks. This outdoor 360° outdoor speaker provides an immersive aural experience around the grill and beyond.
Crafted with four-layer, heat-resistant protection, these gloves are a grilling necessity. At 16 inches long, they ensure proper forearm protection from coals, flames and cookware. Yeah, they're welding gloves. But shouldn't your grillmaster's tools be as overkill as they are?
A USB-rechargeable, grill lighter with a four-inch flexible and a built-in bottle opener. For obvious reasons, this should be the very first gift in your cart, and you might as well grab one for yourself while you're at it.