Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Gifts for Audiophiles: Headphones, Turntables & More

Hi-fi is a notoriously expensive hobby, but you can still get something an enthusiast will love without emptying your bank account.

By Gear Patrol
gift guide

There's a difference between listening to music, and listening to music well. It's called "good fidelity," and these products deliver it. Happy listening!

Tidal HiFi Plus
$20 AT TIDAL.COM

When other music streaming services won't cut it, you turn to Tidal, which lets you listen to millions of tracks in lossless CD quality.

IsoAcoustics Iso-Puck Isolation Pucks
$60 AT AMAZON

Isolation pucks sit under the legs of speakers, turntables, guitar amps and the like to soak up unwanted vibrations and make everything sound better. Just make sure the pucks you pick are big enough for the device they'll be under. 

Twelve South AirFly Pro Wireless Transmitter/Receiver
$55 AT AMAZON

An essential companion for AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones, the AirFly Pro pairs wireless headphones with devices that only have a traditional jack. It's a god-send for travelers who want in-flight entertainment without wires, or gamers who have a Nintendo Switch. 

Schiit Audio Fulla
$99 AT SCHIIT.COM

This beautiful headphone DAC/amp plugs directly into a laptop or desktop and does a great job of improving the audio quality of any wired headphones or earbuds. Doubling as a DAC/preamp for a nice pair of powered speakers, it's the perfect little hi-fi upgrade. 

Master & Dynamic Headphone Stand
$59 AT MASTER & DYNAMIC

Every pair of nice headphones deserves a good perch so they don't get thrown in a drawer, draped over a computer monitor or tossed on a chair. A headphone stand won't necessarily turn your pet audiophile into a neat freak, but it will help clean up their listening station. 

Onkyo TX-8220 Stereo Receiver
$249 AT AMAZON

Great sound, Bluetooth streaming, friendly price tag — simply put, this is the best stereo receiver for the money.

Fluance RT81 Turntable
Fluance
$250 AT AMAZON

For you less than $300, you can't beat this turntable from Fluance. It come with a built-in preamp, slid plinth and respectable cartridge. Don't think twice.

Denon DL-103 Phono Cartridge
$349 AT MUSICDIRECT.COM

In production now for decades, the Denon DL-103 is one of the most popular phono cartridges ever made, reproducing a level of fidelity that few others can match.

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple
Now 20% off
$440 AT AMAZON

The best noise-canceling headphones for iPhone owners, bar none. They deliver high-quality audio and come with some of the best features of the the AirPods Pro: easy pairing and support for spatial audio.

PSB Alpha P5 Bookshelf Speaker
$449 AT AMAZON

Our pick for the best bookshelf speakers under $500, PSB's Alpha P5s look great and sound just as good as speakers that cost twice as much.


