Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

8 Health-Conscious Gifts for Both Mind and Body

Gifts that lead to healthier bodies and minds.

By Gear Patrol
health nut
Henry Phillips

The health of your body and mind are connected, so it's worth investing in the right tools to take care of both.

Gaiam Cork Yoga Block
Henry Phillips
gaiam.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

These cork blocks help you complete difficult poses you haven’t quite mastered by providing stable support. Made from all-natural recycled cork, they’re lightweight and extra grippy, which is vital when your home yoga studio turns into a slippery sweat lodge. 

Hugger Mugger Zafu
Henry Phillips
backcountry.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW

This meditation cushion is made in the USA of upholstery-grade fabric and filled with organic buckwheat hulls that contour to your body comfortably. And, the included zipper makes adjusting the height a breeze. 

Seed's Daily Synbiotic
Henry Phillips
seed.com
$50.00
SHOP NOW

Seed knows that your body is an entire world, a precious ecosystem, and takes a systemic approach to health. Its Daily Synbiotic is a patented 2-in-1 nested capsule formulated with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients that are all-natural, vegan, and gluten-free. 

Theraneem Naturals Facial Oil Serum
Henry Phillips
swansonvitamins.com
$7.00
SHOP NOW

This soothing facial oil is made with a blend of all-natural vegan ingredients to calm your stressed-out skin. It contains neem, which slows aging and reduces inflammation , and sea buck-thorn oil, which contains vital omega fatty acids and boosts skin regeneration. 

Mindfulness: A Practical Guide to Awakening by Joseph Goldstein
Henry Phillips
amazon.com
$13.00
SHOP NOW

Joseph Goldstein’s book culls from his four decades of teachings on mindfulness, drawing on the legendary meditational discourse of the Satipaṭṭhāna Sutta to take readers through the four foundations of mindfulness - body, feelings, mind and dramas. Mindfulness is expansive and in-depth, but also highly accessible for new-comers to the practice. 

Muji Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser
Henry Phillips
muji.us
$60.00
SHOP NOW

In addition to eating well and getting regular exercise, using aromatherapy is an easy way to keep calm and relaxed. Muji’s diffuser dispenses essential oils ultrasonically and without heat, and features a built-in timer as well as two soothing LED light levels. 

Philips Wake-Up Light
Henry Phillips
bestbuy.com
$155.00
SHOP NOW

Your circadian rhythms are easy to knock out of whack in the winter. That’s where Philip’s Wake-Up Light comes in. It works by mimicking the sunrise, gradually filling your room with yellow light over 30 minutes, alerting your body to get up more naturally. 

Apple Watch
Henry Phillips
bestbuy.com
$399.00
SHOP NOW

The Apple Watch can track your heart rate, step-count, how often you sit and even if you’ve been listening to music too loudly. But that’s just how it comes out of the box. Apple offers a massive range of health apps to increase its functionality far beyond the factory settings. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
