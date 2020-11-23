Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
8 Health-Conscious Gifts for Both Mind and Body
Gifts that lead to healthier bodies and minds.
The health of your body and mind are connected, so it's worth investing in the right tools to take care of both.
These cork blocks help you complete difficult poses you haven’t quite mastered by providing stable support. Made from all-natural recycled cork, they’re lightweight and extra grippy, which is vital when your home yoga studio turns into a slippery sweat lodge.
This meditation cushion is made in the USA of upholstery-grade fabric and filled with organic buckwheat hulls that contour to your body comfortably. And, the included zipper makes adjusting the height a breeze.
Seed knows that your body is an entire world, a precious ecosystem, and takes a systemic approach to health. Its Daily Synbiotic is a patented 2-in-1 nested capsule formulated with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients that are all-natural, vegan, and gluten-free.
This soothing facial oil is made with a blend of all-natural vegan ingredients to calm your stressed-out skin. It contains neem, which slows aging and reduces inflammation , and sea buck-thorn oil, which contains vital omega fatty acids and boosts skin regeneration.
Joseph Goldstein’s book culls from his four decades of teachings on mindfulness, drawing on the legendary meditational discourse of the Satipaṭṭhāna Sutta to take readers through the four foundations of mindfulness - body, feelings, mind and dramas. Mindfulness is expansive and in-depth, but also highly accessible for new-comers to the practice.
In addition to eating well and getting regular exercise, using aromatherapy is an easy way to keep calm and relaxed. Muji’s diffuser dispenses essential oils ultrasonically and without heat, and features a built-in timer as well as two soothing LED light levels.
Your circadian rhythms are easy to knock out of whack in the winter. That’s where Philip’s Wake-Up Light comes in. It works by mimicking the sunrise, gradually filling your room with yellow light over 30 minutes, alerting your body to get up more naturally.
The Apple Watch can track your heart rate, step-count, how often you sit and even if you’ve been listening to music too loudly. But that’s just how it comes out of the box. Apple offers a massive range of health apps to increase its functionality far beyond the factory settings.