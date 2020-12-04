Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 25 Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers
The coffee geek in your life will appreciate everything on this list.
Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to labor over your Chemex recipe to be a “coffee person.” Coffee people are everywhere — all it takes is an undying love of hot water drawn through a pile of ground-up beans. From a $14 stocking stuffer to the best damn drip brewer you can buy, here are 25 ideas to help you shop for everyone from your buddy who spends hours sweating their water-to-coffee ratio to your dad, who is only in it for the caffeine.
This $6 coffee cup looks like it should cost more, but whoever is getting it would be none the wiser.
Allawake's travel-ready pour-over coffee packets make it easy to get a great cup of coffee whether you're at a hotel or camping in the woods.
A true coffee lover will own a cupping spoon to best evaluate the coffee they're drinking. It's dorky, but it's fun. Just be careful if you buy this for someone you live with because you'll start to hear a lot of slurping.
This is one of those if you know, you know gifts. You get this for the person who knows the Gold Cup Standard inside and out. If you, or they, have never heard of that, keep scrolling.
Stojo's travel cup is there when you need your coffee on the go, and then out of the way when you're all buzzed up.
Make scooping out your daily coffee feel more like a luxury with this handmade coffee scooper.
Fellow’s little coffee canisters are simple to use and nice to look at. Dump beans in them, push the lid on and twist until you see a little green circle on the top. When twisting, you are literally sucking oxygen from the container, creating a space for beans to sit and not slowly stale.
Cold brew coffee versus iced coffee is not a discussion of better and worse — they’re just different. Cold brew coffee lovers herald the style’s chocolatey, rich and sweet flavors — Elemental Beverage Co. is the opposite of this. Expect canned coffee with all the brightness and acidity of a pour-over.
One espresso shot for you and one for someone else. These Le Creuset espresso cups are crafted from enameled stoneware to match the brand's iconic bakeware.
Aeropress was considered the greatest travel coffee brewer of all time before the travel-sized version of it came out. Its latest Travel Brewer uses the exact same manual brew dynamics but comes in a tidier package.
James Hoffmann is a former World Barista Champion, roaster owner, coffee consultant and, most recently, a successful Youtuber. More importantly, he knows more about the past, present and future of coffee than most human beings, and his writing is clever enough to make reading fun.
For those who want to boil water the old-fashioned way, Bonavita's iconic gooseneck kettle is the way to go. It has optimal water-pouring control, and it doesn't weigh itself down with extraneous bells and whistles (except the one that blasts when the water is boiling).
The best coffee maker is the one that fits your kitchen, budget and style, but never compromises on excellent coffee.
This weird little device is the fastest way to make hot coffee cold without watering it down. Freeze the insert, dump a pot in the carafe and drop the icey block inside. Ice cold in 90 seconds.
Few pour-over devices are as iconic as the Chemex, which is a permanent fixture in the Museum of Modern Art. Makes sense since the coffee that comes out of a Chemex can be quite a work of art, too.
This is not a bag of coffee. Well, it sort of is. This luxury body scrub uses coffee and and sunflower seeds to gently exfoliate dead skin cells, and it's almost as invigorating as a morning cup of joe.
Equal parts art and coffee brewer, this siphon produces a delicious cup of morning coffee. Then at night, you can use it to make a cocktail — it's 24/7 fun.
The pitch: the quickest cold brew in the world. The FrankOne brewer mirrors the viscocity and total dissolved solid (TDS) levels of proper cold brew coffee — which typically takes up to 18 hours to brew — in 5 or 6 minutes. It brews excellent hot coffee, too.
Your French press situation could use an upgrade. These beautifully made French presses from Yield make great coffee brewers and they look great as counter decor.
No one likes lukewarm coffee. Ember mugs keep your coffee at your desired temperature for up to 80 minutes on a single charge. If you aren't going anywhere, you can keep the mug docked on its charger to keep your brew hot all day.
Barataza's Encore grinder is, hands down, the best overall coffee grinder you can buy. Stop buying pre-ground coffee, and you'll realize how much you've been missing out on this whole time.
Watch competitive baristas at work (yes, they exist) and you will, without a shadow of a doubt, see a handful of Acaia’s scales. Beyond the basic timing and weighing duties, they record all sorts of historical brew data, allowing the user to recall what they made yesterday and identify why it was good (or bad). Get this for serious pour-over coffee enthusiasts.
Ensure you never burn your coffee with Fellow's electric kettle. According to the Specialty Coffee Association, the recommended temperatures for brewing pour-over coffee is between 195°F and 205°F. So set the Stagg to somewhere between that range, and it'll even hold it at that temperature for up to an hour.
Say good-bye to K-cup brewers because Oxo made a coffee machine that can do double duty: it makes a single-serving if you're drinking on your own, and you can toggle it to brew large batch brews for those long-haul work sessions.
Get an espresso maker and it'll pay for itself. No reason to spend upwards of five bucks for a shot when you have Breville's Barista Express. It requires some more tinkering than entry-level models, but the espresso that comes out of it rivals what you might get from a cafe.
