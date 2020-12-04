Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 25 Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers

The coffee geek in your life will appreciate everything on this list.

By Tyler Chin
best gifts for coffee lovers
Courtesy

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to labor over your Chemex recipe to be a “coffee person.” Coffee people are everywhere — all it takes is an undying love of hot water drawn through a pile of ground-up beans. From a $14 stocking stuffer to the best damn drip brewer you can buy, here are 25 ideas to help you shop for everyone from your buddy who spends hours sweating their water-to-coffee ratio to your dad, who is only in it for the caffeine.

CB2 Black Clay Mug
CB2
CB2 cb2.com
$6.00
SHOP NOW

This $6 coffee cup looks like it should cost more, but whoever is getting it would be none the wiser.

Allawake Sumatra Mandheling Gayo
Allawake
Allawake beallawake.com
$14.00
SHOP NOW

Allawake's travel-ready pour-over coffee packets make it easy to get a great cup of coffee whether you're at a hotel or camping in the woods.

Blue Bottle Cupping Spoon
Blue Bottle Coffee
Blue Bottle bluebottlecoffee.com
$19.00
SHOP NOW

A true coffee lover will own a cupping spoon to best evaluate the coffee they're drinking. It's dorky, but it's fun. Just be careful if you buy this for someone you live with because you'll start to hear a lot of slurping.

SCA The Coffee Taster's Flavor Wheel Poster
SCA
SCA sca.coffee
$20.00
SHOP NOW

This is one of those if you know, you know gifts. You get this for the person who knows the Gold Cup Standard inside and out. If you, or they, have never heard of that, keep scrolling.

Collapsible Travel Cup, 24oz.
Food52
Stojo food52.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

Stojo's travel cup is there when you need your coffee on the go, and then out of the way when you're all buzzed up.

HMM Cast Iron Coffee Scoop
Huckberry
HMM huckberry.com
$40.00
SHOP NOW

Make scooping out your daily coffee feel more like a luxury with this handmade coffee scooper. 

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister
Huckberry
Fellow huckberry.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Fellow’s little coffee canisters are simple to use and nice to look at. Dump beans in them, push the lid on and twist until you see a little green circle on the top. When twisting, you are literally sucking oxygen from the container, creating a space for beans to sit and not slowly stale.

Elemental Beverage Co. Single Origin Sampler
Elemental Beverage Co.
Elemental Beverage Co. elementalbeverage.co
$26.96
SHOP NOW

Cold brew coffee versus iced coffee is not a discussion of better and worse — they’re just different. Cold brew coffee lovers herald the style’s chocolatey, rich and sweet flavors — Elemental Beverage Co. is the opposite of this. Expect canned coffee with all the brightness and acidity of a pour-over.

Le Creuset Espresso Cups and Saucers
Bed Bath & Beyond
Le Creuset bedbathandbeyond.com
$31.99
SHOP NOW

One espresso shot for you and one for someone else. These Le Creuset espresso cups are crafted from enameled stoneware to match the brand's iconic bakeware.

AeroPress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press
AeroPress
Aeropress amazon.com
$31.95
SHOP NOW

Aeropress was considered the greatest travel coffee brewer of all time before the travel-sized version of it came out. Its latest Travel Brewer uses the exact same manual brew dynamics but comes in a tidier package.

The World Atlas of Coffee (Second Edition)
Amazon
Firefly Books bookshop.org
$36.75
SHOP NOW

James Hoffmann is a former World Barista Champion, roaster owner, coffee consultant and, most recently, a successful Youtuber. More importantly, he knows more about the past, present and future of coffee than most human beings, and his writing is clever enough to make reading fun.

Bonavita 1.0L Stovetop Gooseneck Kettle
Amazon
Bonavita amazon.com
$39.99
$24.95 (38% off)
SHOP NOW

For those who want to boil water the old-fashioned way, Bonavita's iconic gooseneck kettle is the way to go. It has optimal water-pouring control, and it doesn't weigh itself down with extraneous bells and whistles (except the one that blasts when the water is boiling).

Coldwave Beverage Chiller
Amazon
IceColdNow amazon.com
$39.95
SHOP NOW

This weird little device is the fastest way to make hot coffee cold without watering it down. Freeze the insert, dump a pot in the carafe and drop the icey block inside. Ice cold in 90 seconds.

Chemex
Gear Patrol
Chemex amazon.com
$49.95
SHOP NOW

Few pour-over devices are as iconic as the Chemex, which is a permanent fixture in the Museum of Modern Art. Makes sense since the coffee that comes out of a Chemex can be quite a work of art, too.

Le Labo Body Scrub
Le Labo
Le Labo mrporter.com
$48.00
SHOP NOW

This is not a bag of coffee. Well, it sort of is. This luxury body scrub uses coffee and and sunflower seeds to gently exfoliate dead skin cells, and it's almost as invigorating as a morning cup of joe. 

Bespoke Post Coffee Siphon
Bespoke Post
Bespoke Post bespokepost.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW

Equal parts art and coffee brewer, this siphon produces a delicious cup of morning coffee. Then at night, you can use it to make a cocktail — it's 24/7 fun. 

Trade Gift Subscription, 3 Bags
Trade
Trade drinktrade.com
$60.00
SHOP NOW

Trade connects dozens of coffee roasters across the country with those craving yet another cup of joe. Give the caffeine addict in your life a few bags to keep them jittery until their next shipment comes.

FrankOne Brewer
FrankOne
FrankOne frankdepaula.com
$79.00
SHOP NOW

The pitch: the quickest cold brew in the world. The FrankOne brewer mirrors the viscocity and total dissolved solid (TDS) levels of proper cold brew coffee — which typically takes up to 18 hours to brew — in 5 or 6 minutes. It brews excellent hot coffee, too.

Yield Glass French Press
Food52
Yield food52.com
$85.00
SHOP NOW

Your French press situation could use an upgrade. These beautifully made French presses from Yield make great coffee brewers and they look great as counter decor.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Amazon
Ember amazon.com
$99.95
SHOP NOW

No one likes lukewarm coffee. Ember mugs keep your coffee at your desired temperature for up to 80 minutes on a single charge. If you aren't going anywhere, you can keep the mug docked on its charger to keep your brew hot all day.  

Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder
Amazon
crate and barrel crateandbarrel.com
$139.00
SHOP NOW

Barataza's Encore grinder is, hands down, the best overall coffee grinder you can buy. Stop buying pre-ground coffee, and you'll realize how much you've been missing out on this whole time.

Acaia Pearl Scale
Blue Bottle Coffee
Acaia bluebottlecoffee.com
$140.00
SHOP NOW

Watch competitive baristas at work (yes, they exist) and you will, without a shadow of a doubt, see a handful of Acaia’s scales. Beyond the basic timing and weighing duties, they record all sorts of historical brew data, allowing the user to recall what they made yesterday and identify why it was good (or bad). Get this for serious pour-over coffee enthusiasts.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Courtesy
Fellow fellowproducts.com
$149.00
SHOP NOW

Ensure you never burn your coffee with Fellow's electric kettle. According to the Specialty Coffee Association, the recommended temperatures for brewing pour-over coffee is between 195°F and 205°F. So set the Stagg to somewhere between that range, and it'll even hold it at that temperature for up to an hour.

Oxo 8-cup Coffee Maker
Oxo
Oxo amazon.com
$169.99
SHOP NOW

Say good-bye to K-cup brewers because Oxo made a coffee machine that can do double duty: it makes a single-serving if you're drinking on your own, and you can toggle it to brew large batch brews for those long-haul work sessions.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville
Breville amazon.com
$699.95
$599.95 (14% off)
SHOP NOW

Get an espresso maker and it'll pay for itself. No reason to spend upwards of five bucks for a shot when you have Breville's Barista Express. It requires some more tinkering than entry-level models, but the espresso that comes out of it rivals what you might get from a cafe.

