Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Wardrobe Staples You Need This Winter
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Best Gift to Give the Gardener in Your Life

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Everyday Gadget Gifts for All Budgets

From noise-canceling headphones to smart plugs, bookshelf speakers to wireless chargers, we've rounded up our favorite tech gadgets that we use everyday.

By Tucker Bowe
gift guide

Looking for tech, gadget or audio gift for somebody? We've got you covered. From noise-canceling headphones to smart plugs, bookshelf speakers to wireless chargers, we've rounded up our favorite tech gadgets that we use everyday.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Anker Nano iPhone Charger (20W)
Anker
Anker
Now 20% off
$14 AT AMAZON

Now that the latest iPhones don't ship with a companion wall adapter, you'll need to use one you already own or buy a new one separately. This one by Anker is tiny yet still powerful enough to fast-charge a iPhone.

Mophie powerstation Plus (6,000mAh)
Mophie
mophie
Now 25% off
$29 AT AMAZON

This is a great portable battery for anybody who has an iPhone. It has an integrated charging cable with a Lightning connector attachment. It can also charge via wireless charger if they already have one of those for charging their phone. 

Wyze Cam v3
Wyze
Wyze
Now 11% off
$31 AT AMAZON

The Wyze Cam V3 is a tiny smart home camera that works with most smart ecosystems (including Alexa and Google Assistant) and has a similar feature set and video capture capabilities as way more expensive options.

Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Belkin
Wemo
$25 AT WALMART

This is our favorite smart plug because of its small size and capability with all the major smart ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

Anker 3-in-1 MFi Charging Cable
Anker
$21 AT AMAZON

This 3-in-1 charging cable solves the problem of carrying around multiple cords to charge all your devices. It has a Lightning, micro-USB and USB-C connections.

Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe
Amazon
Belkin
$40 AT AMAZON

This is the perfect accessory for anybody who has a newer iPhone (any model with MagSafe capabilities) and spends long hours in the car. It attaches to your car's air vent and holds your iPhone in place as you drive.

AirFly Duo
Amazon
Twelve South
$45 AT AMAZON

Especially when traveling as a pair, this device is extremely handy, as it can turn any non-wireless audio-outputting device into a Bluetooth-friendly one — and it can even stream to two sets of headphones, like Apple's AirPods, at the same time.

Twelve South Curve
Twelve South
$51 AT AMAZON

This is a convenient and ergonomic laptop stand that's perfectly sized to fit a 13-inch MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. It's available in either black or white.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3
Logitech
Logitech
Now 10% off
$72 AT AMAZON

This is an excellent wireless mouse for a number of reasons. It's small and very portable. It charges via USB-C. And it has customizable side buttons that's optimized for video conferencing. (You can program them to toggle your microphone and video on/off during Zoom or Microsoft Teams video calls.)

HomePod mini
Apple
Apple
$99 AT WALMART

The HomePod mini is the best smart speaker for anybody with an iPhone and subscribes to Apple Music. Plus, it's adorable in all of the five available colorways.

Polaroid Go Starter Set
Polaroid
$120 AT POLAROID.COM

Polaroid's newest, smallest instant camera is an absolute cutie. With its tiny size, and handy features like a double exposure option and a selfie mirror on the viewfinder, it's a great gift for any snapshot lover. 

The Best Turntable and Speaker Combos That Make Vinyl Easy
turntable setups gear patrol lead full
Chase Pellerin

While true that traditional turntable setups have a lot of moving parts, that’s the nature of the beast — if not vinyl’s main allure. There’s also an easy workaround. These days, a bunch of turntables and speaker systems come with integrated components (like a phono preamplifier or amplifier) and they make listening to vinyl as hassle-free. Here are some of the best.

LEARN MORE

UE Boom 3
Ultimate Ears
Now 15% off
$127 AT AMAZON

This is our pick for best all-around portable Bluetooth speaker. It combines big sound, intuitive controls and durable design, and it comes in a price that's more affordable than most alternatives.

Base Station Wireless Charger Apple Watch Edition
Nomad
Nomad
$150 AT NOMADGOODS.COM

This charging station is a great bedside addition for anyone who has an Apple Watch they'd like to charge alongside their phone and up to two other devices.

Sonos Roam
Sonos
Sonos
$179 AT BOSE.COM

The Roam is the newest, smallest and most rugged speaker that Sonos has ever made. It's designed to be played at home and anywhere else (like the beach).

Bose Frames Soprano
Bose
$249 AT BOSE

Bose's audio glasses are the ideal give for anybody who spends a lot of time outdoors and doesn't like the feel of wireless earbuds earbuds. 

Echo Show 10
Amazon
Amazon
$250 AT AMAZON

The Echo Show 10 is Amazon's newest and coolest smart display. It has a rotating base with face tracking, so the screen can follow you as you watch a show or recipe video. 

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Bose
$280 AT WALMART

It's taken Bose awhile to release its first pair of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, but they're here — and they're excellent. Available in black or silver.

Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony
Now 29% off
$248 AT AMAZON

Released in 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the ultimate package. They combine great sound, a ton of new-age features and the best active noise-cancellation ever in a pair of wireless headphones.

Audioengine A2+
Audioengine
Audioengine
Now 30% off
$269 AT AMAZON

This is versatile and tiny pair of powered bookshelf speakers. They can connect them to a computer, turntable, tablet or smartphone. And they have built-in Bluetooth so streaming is super easy. 

Ricoh Theta SC2 360° Camera
Courtesy
Ricoh
Now 10% off
$267 AT AMAZON

Any frequent traveler, social media junkie, or combination of the two, could appreciate the fun and impressive power a 360 camera provides. Take in the entire scene around you and share it with the world? Yes, please! 

Mini SE Camera Drone
Amazon
DJI
$299 AT AMAZON

Whether for aerial photography, movie-making, racing, or just tooling around for fun, DJI's drones are some of the best R/C flyers around. This one also happens to be ultra-compact and ultralight.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Walmart
Apple
$379 AT WALMART

The industry standard when it comes to smartwatches, the Apple Watch gets better and better with each subsequent generation. The 7 is the latest and greatest and is a must-have for techies everywhere.

The Best Wireless Earbuds of 2021 – Which Is Right for You?
best wireless earbuds of 2020 gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

This definitive guide to the best wireless earbuds of 2021 explores everything you need to know before buying your next pair of wireless earbuds, including what to look out for and which options are best.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
The Best Men's Gifts Under $25
The 12 Best Gym Bags of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
This Scotch Tastes a Lot Like Japanese Whisky
The Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
Best Digital Watches That Aren't the Apple Watch
The Best Ways to Travel With Your Watches
The Best Home Gym Machines of 2021
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout
The Best Men's Gifts Under $100