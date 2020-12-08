Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Holiday Gifts for Hikers

From shirts and shorts and hats to boots and backpacks and headlamps, options abound.

By Steve Mazzucchi
best gifts for hikers
Courtesy

Shopping for a hiker? You’re in luck. There is a seemingly endless array of equipment designed for the hiking set. From shirts and shorts and hats to more technical gear like boots and backpacks and headlamps, options abound — at a wide range of price points, no less. Best of all, a lot of this gear is equally at home in the concrete jungle, so even if the recipient isn’t hitting the trails anytime soon, they’ll be stoked.

Seirus Sundana Tube
Courtesy
seirus.com
$14.99
SHOP NOW

Sun and wind protection in the form of a stretchy, breathable polyester neck tube with the timeless style of a bandana that you don’t have to tie... what’s not to love?

Le Bent Le Sock Hike Light Crew
Courtesy
Le Bent amazon.com
SHOP NOW

This strategic blend of bamboo, merino wool, nylon and elastane adds up to some of the best-fitting and most comfortable socks we’ve ever worn.

Sunday Afternoons Sun Tripper Cap
Courtesy
Sunday Afternoons amazon.com
$24.70
SHOP NOW

This adjustable cadet cap's ventilation panels double as sunglass holders, the clamshell brim folds up handily, and a hidden pocket lets you stash small essentials. (Price varies based on color and size.)

BLDG Active Repair Spray
Courtesy
BLDG ACTIVE amazon.com
$24.99
SHOP NOW

Hypochlorous is a molecule naturally produced by white blood cells to aid healing. As the active ingredient in this 3-ounce bottle, it's a medical-grade treatment for hiking woes such as cuts, scrapes, sunburns, chafing, rashes and insect bites.

Kate’s Real Food Grizzly Bar 12-Pack
Courtesy
Kate's Real Food amazon.com
$29.88
SHOP NOW

The Grizzly Bar combines dark chocolate, honey, chewy dried fruit and creamy peanut butter for 260 calories of flavorful energy to fuel that push to the summit — or serve as a reward once it’s reached.

Hydro Flask 21 oz Water Bottle
Courtesy
Hydro Flask amazon.com
$35.95
SHOP NOW

This stainless steel vessel keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours. Paired with the included easy-drinking sport cap, it's ready to provide refreshing hydration when a hiker needs it most.

Gaia GPS Premium Membership
Courtesy
gaiagps.com
$35.99
SHOP NOW

Gaia’s loaded with topo, satellite and road maps of thousands of trails, parks and forests — and members can download them to their phones, so no matter how far off the grid they go, they’ll never be truly lost.

Leatherman Free T2
Courtesy
LEATHERMAN amazon.com
$39.95
SHOP NOW

The Free series boasts an awesome innovation: thanks to clever nubs and magnets, all implements can be accessed with one hand. The tidy T2 packs eight handy implements for tackling a host of outdoor tasks.

The Best Hiking Boots of 2020
best hiking boots 2020 gear patrol lead full
Chase Pellerin

The definitive guide to the best hiking boots available now, with reviews for each boot, plus tips and trivia to know before you buy.

LEARN MORE

BioLite HeadLamp 200
Courtesy
BioLite amazon.com
$77.11
SHOP NOW

This USB-rechargeable headlamp boasts four light modes, up to 40 hours of illumination on low (three on high) and a front panel that tilts down so you don’t blind your friends. 

Hillsound BTR Stool
Courtesy
H Hillsound amazon.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW

Does one need a stool for a day hike? Maybe not. But when that stool weighs less than a pound, fits in your pack's water bottle slot and quickly expands into a perfect resting spot... why not?

Patagonia Quandary Short
Courtesy
Patagonia avantlink.com
$69.00
SHOP NOW

With a gusseted crotch, contoured fit and 95 percent nylon/five percent spandex fabric, the Quandary is about as motion friendly as shorts can get. A DWR finish keeps them nice and dry too.

Mystery Ranch In & Out 19L Backpack
Courtesy
avantlink.com
$78.95
SHOP NOW

This pack sneaks a lot of quality into a pretty minimalist profile: durable 100-denier Cordura fabric, a breathable mesh back panel, a water bottle sleeve, handy zippered pockets and even an ice axe loop.

National Parks Annual Pass
Courtesy
usgs.gov
$80.00
SHOP NOW

“Man is born free and everywhere he is in chains.” So wrote the great philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau in 1762’s The Social Contract. Re-free the hiker in your life with this pass, which grants its holder entry to all federal lands.

Native Eyewear Sightcaster Sunglasses
Courtesy
avantlink.com
$126.75
SHOP NOW

These stylish polarized specs enhance color contrast while protecting peepers from UV rays. The no-slip temple and arm pads keep them comfortably in place all day long, too.

Arc'teryx Elaho LS Shirt
Courtesy
Arc'teryx amazon.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW

Thanks to a lightweight, breathable fabric, articulated sleeves and a handy zippered pocket on the arm, this shirt lends itself equally to hefting a pack on the trail and knocking back a beer at the bar post-hike.

Danner Trail 2650 Hiking Shoe
Courtesy
Danner avantlink.com
$149.95
SHOP NOW

Featuring a leather-and-mesh upper and a Vibram outsole, the 2650 weighs in at just 12 ounces per shoe, yet it’s tough enough for aggressive climbing. No wonder it made our roundup of the year’s best hikers.

Adidas Outdoor Terrex Free Hiker Boot
Courtesy
Adidas avantlink.com
$199.95
SHOP NOW

The Free Hiker’s combo of style and performance (including Boost cushioning and Continental rubber outsoles) made it an easy pick for the 2019 GP100 — a year later, it's still an awesome high-end gift.

The 12 Best Down Jackets of 2021
best down jackets gear patrol feature
Chandler Bondurant

These top picks for lightweight, innovative down jackets will keep you warm from when the leaves fly until the snow melts next spring.

LEARN MORE

