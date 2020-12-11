the best gifts for the gym rat in your life

To put it plainly, lightly and unequivocally, 2020 has been a weird year for gyms. We were forced out of them not long after many of us re-upped on annual memberships. Some research says many of us don't plan on going back. But that doesn't mean we stopped working out — we just do it in the garage and the living room, the backyard and the street instead. And that makes the following 15 gift ideas as relevant this year as in any other.