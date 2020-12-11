The Best Last-Minute Gift Ideas

No time to ponder the perfect gift? Here are some easy options for anyone.
Didn't give yourself quite enough time to get all your shopping done? Here are some gifts that you can snag with minimal effort, including a bunch that don't require any pesky shipping time.
Just because you're gift shopping last-minute, doesn't mean you need to skimp on gift quality. The best gifts, even the last minute ones, are timeless, attractive and have a lasting impact. That’s exactly what Seiko’s SRPD76 is — an incredibly versatile watch that’s sure to wow any of your loved ones. Whether you’re shopping for your best friend or your dad, this timepiece from the Seiko 5 Sports collection will work with just about any outfit. The watch features a beautiful black dial, a rose gold stainless steel case and a black combination leather and silicone strap. Choose to wear it to your everyday errands or fancier occasions like Christmas Day or New Year's Eve. This watch will see action every day, helping elevate any individual’s style. Trust us — your loved ones will never guess that you almost missed the mark with your shopping schedule this year.
Price: $350
Need a last-minute gift for someone with a sweet tooth? Oreos. They're easy to find, and always delicious.
Everyone always needs more coffee. Give them an excuse to get something unusual.
There's no waiting for this tech gift to arrive in the mail; just sign up, and it can be protecting your friend or family member's online privacy in no time.
Plastic has become a pariah amongst the outdoors-loving crowd. Stasher provides a guilt-free alternative in the form of non-toxic, reusable silicone bags. Use them for snacks on the trail, or sous vide in the kitchen back at home.
To go with that upgraded pen, a classy hardbound pocket notebook that can satisfy the needs of any writing.
This awesome, stylish and warm beanie will put a smile on just about anyone’s face. Grab a few in different colors and you’ll never sweat showing up to a holiday gathering empty handed.
Everyone can use a simple, yet elegant pen upgrade. This one has a smooth click action and a hexagonal shape.
You can never have too many electrical outlets — yet most cars don’t even offer one. Elevate any ride’s accessory-charging capability with this power inverter that plugs into the ubiquitous 12-volt port once known as the cigarette lighter. Plus, it’s small enough that you can slip it in your pocket and carry it from car to car.
There are more options than ever before and all the heavy hitters — including Apple, Sony and Bose (finally) — have released their pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-canceling abilities. These are the best offerings that 2020 has to offer.
An Apple gift card is always a great bet for any iPhone owner but it's even better now your giftee can use it towards any one of Apple's growing suite of subscription services in addition to apps or hardware.
The time-tested multi-tool classic. The MiniChamp Swiss Army Multi-Tool is tough to beat for a keychain addition that can get nearly any job done.
This pack of reusable masks is made from pre-consumer textile waste that's turned into fresh denim. Each mask is washable, and features elastic ear straps for a comfortable fit.
GU is the leader in on-the-go energy gels. And this 24-serving box of electrolyte-loaded 100-calorie packets is the ultimate stocking stuffer for the IPA-loving endurance athlete.
Hand sanitizers generally don't put much thought into UX. This one is actually a joy to use, thanks to its thoughtful blend of essential oils that smell like you've just driven through a freshly watered forest instead of a doctor's office.
Fanny packs have taken more than their share of abuse over the years, but they’ve stuck around for one inarguable reason: they make it easy to stash a few essentials — say workout gloves, towel, protein powder — till you need them. And this elegant, double-zippered Osprey option is more than up to the task.
Whether you're shopping for a new TV, upgrading to a soundbar or just picking up a pair of AirPods Pros, we've got you covered with the best tech deals from around the web.
Grab one of Yeti's bulked-up koozies and fill it with the recipient's favorite microbrew; voila, the perfect easy gift.
This is an excellent and incredibly thin wall adapter for a MacBook or USB-C laptop. Yes, this tiny thing can actually power a laptop, making it a fantastic travel device.
If they have an Xbox, a month (or more) of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get them full access to a whole library of games.
Get meal kits delivered straight to your door. Because no one likes to worry about dinner.