The Best Last-Minute Gift Ideas

No time to ponder the perfect gift? Here are some easy options for anyone.

By Gear Patrol
best last minute gifts
Didn't give yourself quite enough time to get all your shopping done? Here are some gifts that you can snag with minimal effort, including a bunch that don't require any pesky shipping time.

Seiko SRPD76
hgg seiko srpd76
Seiko USA

Presented by Seiko

Just because you're gift shopping last-minute, doesn't mean you need to skimp on gift quality. The best gifts, even the last minute ones, are timeless, attractive and have a lasting impact. That’s exactly what Seiko’s SRPD76 is — an incredibly versatile watch that’s sure to wow any of your loved ones. Whether you’re shopping for your best friend or your dad, this timepiece from the Seiko 5 Sports collection will work with just about any outfit. The watch features a beautiful black dial, a rose gold stainless steel case and a black combination leather and silicone strap. Choose to wear it to your everyday errands or fancier occasions like Christmas Day or New Year's Eve. This watch will see action every day, helping elevate any individual’s style. Trust us — your loved ones will never guess that you almost missed the mark with your shopping schedule this year.

Price: $350

SHOP NOW

OREO Double Stuf Cookies
Oreo walmart.com
$3.67
SHOP NOW

Need a last-minute gift for someone with a sweet tooth? Oreos. They're easy to find, and always delicious.

Deadstock Coffee Gift Card
myshopify.com
$5.00
SHOP NOW

Everyone always needs more coffee. Give them an excuse to get something unusual. 

ExpressVPN
expressvpn.com
$8.32
SHOP NOW

There's no waiting for this tech gift to arrive in the mail; just sign up, and it can be protecting your friend or family member's online privacy in no time.

Stasher Bags
Stasher amazon.com
$11.99
SHOP NOW

Plastic has become a pariah amongst the outdoors-loving crowd. Stasher provides a guilt-free alternative in the form of non-toxic, reusable silicone bags. Use them for snacks on the trail, or sous vide in the kitchen back at home.

Moleskine Classic Notebook
Moleskine amazon.com
$14.95
$10.16 (32% off)
SHOP NOW

To go with that upgraded pen, a classy hardbound pocket notebook that can satisfy the needs of any writing.

Carhartt Acrylic Knit Beanie
Carhartt avantlink.com
$14.99
SHOP NOW

This awesome, stylish and warm beanie will put a smile on just about anyone’s face. Grab a few in different colors and you’ll never sweat showing up to a holiday gathering empty handed.

Caran d’Ache 849 Pen
Caran d'Ache amazon.com
$27.75
$21.21 (24% off)
SHOP NOW

Everyone can use a simple, yet elegant pen upgrade. This one has a smooth click action and a hexagonal shape.

Foval 200W Power Inverter 3-Prong Outlet
FOVAL amazon.com
$22.98
SHOP NOW

You can never have too many electrical outlets — yet most cars don’t even offer one. Elevate any ride’s accessory-charging capability with this power inverter that plugs into the ubiquitous 12-volt port once known as the cigarette lighter. Plus, it’s small enough that you can slip it in your pocket and carry it from car to car.

The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds to Buy in 2020
airpods pro first look gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

There are more options than ever before and all the heavy hitters — including Apple, Sony and Bose (finally) — have released their pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-canceling abilities. These are the best offerings that 2020 has to offer.

LEARN MORE

Apple Gift Card
apple.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

An Apple gift card is always a great bet for any iPhone owner but it's even better now your giftee can use it towards any one of Apple's growing suite of subscription services in addition to apps or hardware.

Gear Patrol Gift Cards
gearpatrol.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

For life's last-minute gifting adventures.

Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool
Victorinox amazon.com
$41.24
SHOP NOW

The time-tested multi-tool classic. The MiniChamp Swiss Army Multi-Tool is tough to beat for a keychain addition that can get nearly any job done.

The New Denim Project x Outerknown Recycled Cotton Masks
VTER outerknown.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

This pack of reusable masks is made from pre-consumer textile waste that's turned into fresh denim. Each mask is washable, and features elastic ear straps for a comfortable fit.

GU Hoppy Trails Energy Gel
GU Energy amazon.com
$36.00
$31.49 (13% off)
SHOP NOW

GU is the leader in on-the-go energy gels. And this 24-serving box of electrolyte-loaded 100-calorie packets is the ultimate stocking stuffer for the IPA-loving endurance athlete.

Big Sur After Rain Hand Sanitizer
D.S. & Durga dsanddurga.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Hand sanitizers generally don't put much thought into UX. This one is actually a joy to use, thanks to its thoughtful blend of essential oils that smell like you've just driven through a freshly watered forest instead of a doctor's office.

Osprey Daylight Waistpack
Osprey amazon.com
$29.80
SHOP NOW

Fanny packs have taken more than their share of abuse over the years, but they’ve stuck around for one inarguable reason: they make it easy to stash a few essentials — say workout gloves, towel, protein powder — till you need them. And this elegant, double-zippered Osprey option is more than up to the task.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday: The Best Tech Deals (So Far)
lg oled
LG

Whether you're shopping for a new TV, upgrading to a soundbar or just picking up a pair of AirPods Pros, we've got you covered with the best tech deals from around the web.

LEARN MORE

YETI Rambler Tall Colster
YETI amazon.com
$29.98
SHOP NOW

Grab one of Yeti's bulked-up koozies and fill it with the recipient's favorite microbrew; voila, the perfect easy gift.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim
Anker amazon.com
$22.99
SHOP NOW

This is an excellent and incredibly thin wall adapter for a MacBook or USB-C laptop. Yes, this tiny thing can actually power a laptop, making it a fantastic travel device.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Microsoft amazon.com
$44.88
SHOP NOW

If they have an Xbox, a month (or more) of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get them full access to a whole library of games.

Dinner via Blue Apron
$60.00
SHOP NOW

Get meal kits delivered straight to your door. Because no one likes to worry about dinner. 

